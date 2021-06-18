Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 10:00 a.m

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 18, 2021

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: June 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in a digital format only, as per article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481/09, through the Ten Meetings digital platform ("Digital Platform").

CALL NOTICE: The call notice was published in the Rio de Janeiro State Official Gazette and Valor Econômico newspaper on May 19, 20 and 21, 2021.

QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: Shareholders representing 48% of the voting capital attended the meeting, as per the signatures in the Shareholders' Attendance Book, as well as per the voting forms received by the Company through the central depository of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3), the bookkeeping agent of the shares issued by the Company, or directly by the Company, reaching the necessary quorum to install the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

PRESIDING: Chair: Sidney Levy; and Secretary Maria Isabel Tavares.

PREVIOUS RELEASES AND PUBLICATIONS: The management proposal was previously made available on May 18, 2021, on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and B3, and the Company's Investor Relations page, on May 18, 2021. The consolidated summarizing remote voting map, consolidating the voting instructions received by the custody agents, central depository, bookkeeping agent, and directly by the Company, were made available on June 17th, 2021 on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and B3, and the Company's Investor Relations page.

READING OF DOCUMENTS AND DRAWING UP OF THE MINUTES: As soon as the Meeting began, the consolidated summarized remote voting map made available on June 17th, 2021 was read'. Following the reading, the attending shareholders waived the reading of the other documents related to the matters on the agenda and authorized the drawing up of the minutes in summary form, as well as their publication omitting the shareholders' signatures. Finally, it was recorded that any votes, abstentions, protests, and dissenting votes presented will be received, numbered, and certified by the Presiding Board, and filed at the Company's headquarters, as per paragraph 1 of article 130 of Law 6,404/76.

AGENDA: To resolve on: