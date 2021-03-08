Notice To the market - Capital Increase: End of Period for Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

End of Period for Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2021 - The Brazilian multinational company Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), a company specialized in platforms for safe identification, pursuant to Law nº 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and the rules set out by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby announces that, on March 5th, 2021, was concluded the period for subscription of the 5.375.134 common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value issued by the Company ("Shares") that were not subscribed during the period for exercising the preemptive rights ("Unsubscribed Shares"), issued within the scope of the Company's capital increase, within the authorized capital limit, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, in a meeting held on January 7, 2021 ("Capital Increase") with attribution of subscription warrant as an additional advantage to the subscribers of the shares object of the Capital Increase.

1.

SUBSCRIPTION OF UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES RESULTS

According to the information received by the Company, up to March 5, 2021 (including), considering the additional subscription orders, 2.016.879 new Shares ("New Subscribed Shares") were subscribed, at the issue price of BRL 9,13 per share, amounting the value of BRL 18.414.105,27.

The New Subscribed Shares correspond to approximately 37.52% of the total of the Unsubscribed Shares and, added with such number with the total number of shares subscribed during the period of exercise of the preemptive right, a total of 11.029.245 Shares were subscribed, which corresponds to approximately 76.65% of the total of 14.387.500 Shares that constitute the maximum number of shares allowed under the Capital Increase, excluding the exercise of Subscription Warrant, representing the total subscripted amount of BRL 100.697.006.85.

2.

PAYMENT OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES

As informed in item (xvi) of the Attachment to the Material Fact, which was made available on January 7, 2021, the payment of the New Subscribed Shares will be made within 3 (three) business days, to be counted from the publication of this Notice to the Market, that is, March 11, 2021.

3.

PARTIAL RATIFICATION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Once (i) it has been verified that the subscription of new Shares is higher than the minimum of 7.193.750 Shares ("Minimum Number of Shares"), the minimum value of the Capital Increase ("Minimum Subscription"); and (ii) the existence of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, the

Company's Board of Directors may, at its sole discretion, approve the partial ratification of the capital increase.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the Capital Increase, pursuant to applicable regulations. Further information may be obtained from the

Company's Investor Relations Department, by phone (21) 3479-9100, or by e-mail: ri@valid.com

Joel Mendes Rennó Jr.

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer