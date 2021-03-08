Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Valid Soluções S.A.    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice To the market - Capital Increase: End of Period for Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

03/08/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

End of Period for Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2021 - The Brazilian multinational company Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), a company specialized in platforms for safe identification, pursuant to Law nº 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and the rules set out by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby announces that, on March 5th, 2021, was concluded the period for subscription of the 5.375.134 common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value issued by the Company ("Shares") that were not subscribed during the period for exercising the preemptive rights ("Unsubscribed Shares"), issued within the scope of the Company's capital increase, within the authorized capital limit, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, in a meeting held on January 7, 2021 ("Capital Increase") with attribution of subscription warrant as an additional advantage to the subscribers of the shares object of the Capital Increase.

1.

SUBSCRIPTION OF UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES RESULTS

According to the information received by the Company, up to March 5, 2021 (including), considering the additional subscription orders, 2.016.879 new Shares ("New Subscribed Shares") were subscribed, at the issue price of BRL 9,13 per share, amounting the value of BRL 18.414.105,27.

The New Subscribed Shares correspond to approximately 37.52% of the total of the Unsubscribed Shares and, added with such number with the total number of shares subscribed during the period of exercise of the preemptive right, a total of 11.029.245 Shares were subscribed, which corresponds to approximately 76.65% of the total of 14.387.500 Shares that constitute the maximum number of shares allowed under the Capital Increase, excluding the exercise of Subscription Warrant, representing the total subscripted amount of BRL 100.697.006.85.

2.

PAYMENT OF THE UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES

As informed in item (xvi) of the Attachment to the Material Fact, which was made available on January 7, 2021, the payment of the New Subscribed Shares will be made within 3 (three) business days, to be counted from the publication of this Notice to the Market, that is, March 11, 2021.

3.

PARTIAL RATIFICATION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Once (i) it has been verified that the subscription of new Shares is higher than the minimum of 7.193.750 Shares ("Minimum Number of Shares"), the minimum value of the Capital Increase ("Minimum Subscription"); and (ii) the existence of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, the

Sobre a Valid:

Vivemos na economia da confiança. Nessa economia, a moeda é a identidade, e identificação é o que dá valor a ela. Para a Valid (B³: VLID3 - ON), identificação é reconhecer algo ou alguém como verdadeiro. Estamos no seu RG, nos seus cartões de banco, nas transações que faz pelo celular e em todos esses lugares, usamos tecnologia de ponta. Somos 6,000 colaboradores em 16 países levando em consideração as particularidades culturais e regionais, para entregar soluções personalizadas e integradas. No Brasil somos a maior empresa em emissão de documentos de identificação, no mundo ocupamos a 5ª posição na produção de SIM Cards e estamos entre os 10 maiores fabricantes de cartão do planeta. Identificação é nossa razão de ser. Para saber mais, acesse www.valid.com

Company's Board of Directors may, at its sole discretion, approve the partial ratification of the capital increase.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the Capital Increase, pursuant to applicable regulations. Further information may be obtained from the

Company's Investor Relations Department, by phone (21) 3479-9100, or by e-mail: ri@valid.com

Joel Mendes Rennó Jr.

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Sobre a Valid:

Vivemos na economia da confiança. Nessa economia, a moeda é a identidade, e identificação é o que dá valor a ela. Para a Valid (B³: VLID3 - ON), identificação é reconhecer algo ou alguém como verdadeiro. Estamos no seu RG, nos seus cartões de banco, nas transações que faz pelo celular e em todos esses lugares, usamos tecnologia de ponta. Somos 6,000 colaboradores em 16 países levando em consideração as particularidades culturais e regionais, para entregar soluções personalizadas e integradas. No Brasil somos a maior empresa em emissão de documentos de identificação, no mundo ocupamos a 5ª posição na produção de SIM Cards e estamos entre os 10 maiores fabricantes de cartão do planeta. Identificação é nossa razão de ser. Para saber mais, acesse www.valid.com

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
05:21pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - CAPITAL INCRE : End of Period for Subscription of Unsubsc..
PU
03/02VALID SOLUÇÕES S A  : Notice To the market - Executive Board Change
PU
03/02VALID SOLUÇÕES S A  : Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Appointment of Ne..
PU
03/02VALID SOLUÇÕES S A  : MTML chooses Valid's eReach solution for the initial launc..
PU
02/23MINUTES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS´ MEETI : Extension of the period of Subscription o..
PU
02/23NOTICE TO THE MARKET - CAPITAL INCRE : Extension of the period of Subscription o..
PU
02/18NOTICE TO THE MARKET - CAPITAL INCRE : Beginning of the period to the Subscripti..
PU
02/02NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -CAPITAL INCR : Deadline to exercise the Subscription Rig..
PU
01/15VALID SOLUÇÕES S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Information on the 2021 ASM
PU
01/13VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.207598 new shares @ 9.13 BRL for 1 existin..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 780 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2020 -53,2 M -9,20 M -9,20 M
Net Debt 2020 728 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 537 M 93,9 M 92,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Valid Soluções S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,06 BRL
Last Close Price 7,68 BRL
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 83,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Rita Cristiane Ribeiro Carvalho Chief Financial Officer & Treasury
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.-18.21%94
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.24.40%5 578
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.14.93%5 387
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.9.64%2 323
DELUXE CORPORATION36.68%1 677
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.5.15%1 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ