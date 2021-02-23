Notice To the market - Capital Increase: Extension of the period of Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Extension of the period of Subscription of Unsubscribed Shares

Rio de Janeiro, February 23, 2021 - The Brazilian multinational company Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), a company specialized in platforms for safe identification, pursuant to Law nº 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and the rules set out by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby announces, in addition to the Notice to the Market released on February 18, 2021, that, in view of the recent and extraordinary volatility observed in the Brazilian stock market in recent days, its Board of Directors has approved, on this date, the extension of the subscription period for unsubscribed shares resulting from the capital increase approved on January 7, 2021 ("Capital Increase") to and including March 5, 2021.

Thus, with the new date, the shareholders that expressed interest in participating in the subscription of unsubscribed shares will have four (4) additional days to subscribe the 5,375,134 Unsubscribed Shares during the term for the exercise of the preemptive right ("Unsubscribed Shares").

The other conditions related to the subscription of Unsubscribed Shares remain unchanged, with an issuance price of R$9.13 per share, a percentage for the exercise of subscription rights to Unsubscribed Shares of 59.6904171% and the possibility of additional subscription of Unsubscribed Shares, subject to availability.

As previously informed, the holders of shares held in custody at the Central Securities Depository of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Central Securities Depository") may subscribe the

Unsubscribed Shares through its respective custody agents, in accordance with the rules stipulated by the Central Securities Depository. The date of the full payment of the Subscribed Unsubscribed Shares it will be disclosed by the Company in due course, with the opening of a period of 3 (three) business days from the release of a Notice to Shareholders or Notice to the Market and will be carried out in accordance with the instructions of its custody agents.

Holders of shares held in custody with the Bookkeeping Agent must subscribe to the Unsubscribed Shares by completing subscription bulletins that will be available at any Banco do Brasil SA agency, from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm or can contact by phone trough the telephone numbers (21) 3808-3715, 3808-3554 and 3808-6174.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the Capital Increase, pursuant to applicable regulations. Further information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by phone (21) 3479-9100, or by e-mail:ri@valid.com

Joel Mendes Rennó Jr.

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer