VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

NIRE 35.3.0060022-3

CNPJ/MF No. 33.113.309/0001-47

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

The Shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting ("GSM"), to be held on first call on April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally,pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"), via the Ten Meetings digital platform ("Digital Platform"), to deliberate on the following matters on the AGENDA:

To examine, discuss and vote on the directors' accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the management report and the financial statements, accompanied by the report of the external and independent auditors, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; Present the allocation of net income for the year ending December 31, 2023; To set the number and elect the members of the Fiscal Board for the next term of office; To set the amount of the annual remuneration for the 2024 financial year for: the members of the Board of Directors; the Executive Board. To set the amount of the overall remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Board.

General Information:

The Company's Annual General Meeting (" GSM " or "Meeting") will be held exclusively digitally , pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22 and the Manual for Participation published by the Company at www.ri.valid.com. As a result of the provisions of the above paragraph, the shareholder's participation shall only occur by:

2.1. Remote voting("Ballot"), in accordance with CVM Resolution 81/22. Shareholders who wish to do so may choose to exercise their voting rights through the remote voting system, in accordance with the terms of the aforementioned resolution, by sending the corresponding remote voting ballot through their custody agents, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares or directly to the Company. The detailed guidelines for sending the ballot can be accessed at www.ri.valid.com.