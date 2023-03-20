Advanced search
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
9.380 BRL   -0.11%
06:51pValid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 20, 2023
PU
06:41pValid Soluções S A : Manual for the Shareholders´ Participation in the Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/09Transcript : Valid Soluções S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 20, 2023

03/20/2023 | 06:51pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Board of Trade Company Identification No. (NIRE) 35.3.0060022-3

Federal Tax No. 33.113.309/0001-47

NOTICE OF MEETING

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby summoned to meet in an Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("AEGM"), to be held at first call on April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"), via the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), to deliberate on the following matters contained in the AGENDA:

In the Special Shareholders' Meeting:

  1. To alter Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws in order to update the amount of the Company's capital stock.

In the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

  1. Examine, discuss and vote on the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the management report and the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the external and independent auditors, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022;
  2. Present the allocation of net income for the year ending December 31, 2022;
  3. Set the number of members of the Board of Directors and elect them for the next term;
  4. Set the number and elect the members of the Fiscal Board for the next term;
  5. Set the amount of annual compensation for the 2023 fiscal year:
    1. for members of the Board of Directors;
    2. for Executive Officers.
  7. Set the amount of the overall compensation of the members of the Fiscal Board;
  8. Change the newspaper for Company publications.

General Information:

  1. The Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("AEGM" or "Meeting") will be held exclusively digitally, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22 and the Participation Manual, presented by the Company at www.ri.valid.com.
  2. As a result of the provisions in the above paragraph, shareholders' participation will only occur by:

2.1. Sending remote voting ballots ("Ballot"), pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22. Shareholders who wish to do so may choose to exercise their voting rights through the remote voting system, pursuant to the aforementioned instruction, by sending the corresponding remote voting ballots through their custody agents, the Company's share registrar or directly to the Company. The detailed guidelines for sending the ballots can be accessed at www.ri.valid.com.

2.2. By accessing the digital platform ("Digital Platform"), available via the link (https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=800479890E7D), also available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.ri.valid.com.

    1. Shareholders who wish to participate via the Digital Platform may: (a) participate in the Meeting, regardless of whether they have sent the Ballot; or (b) participate and vote at the Meeting, noting that in the case of Shareholders who have already sent the Ballot and who vote at the Meeting via the Digital Platform, all voting instructions received through the Bulletin will be disregarded by the Presiding Chair, in accordance with the provisions of Article 28, paragraph 2, Item II, of CVM Resolution 81/22.
    2. Regarding the procedure to participate via the Meeting's Digital Platform, Shareholders, upon accessing the page referred to in Item 2.2 above, shall complete their registration and attach all documents necessary to enable their participation and/or vote at the Meeting, at least two (2) days prior to the date designated for holding the Meeting, that is, by April 18, 2023. After the Company has approved the registration, shareholders will receive an individual login and password to access the Digital Platform, via the email used for registration.
  2. Under the terms of Article 37 of CVM Resolution 81/22, any shareholder with an equity interest equal to or greater than 1.5% of the Company's capital stock may request the inclusion of candidates for the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Board via the remote voting form, up to twenty-five (25) days before the date of the EGM. The instructions for exercising remote voting can be found in the Manual for Participation in the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting and in the form itself, made available by the Company on its Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/), as well as on the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) website, www.cvm.gov.br.
  3. We clarify that the minimum percentage of voting capital to request the adoption of the multiple-vote process for election of members of the Board of Directors is 5% (five percent) of the shares issued by the Company, according to the CVM Resolution No. 70, dated March 22, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 70"). Under the terms of paragraph 1 of Article 141 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Corporations Act"), adopting the multiple-vote process must be requested by the shareholders up to 48 hours (forty-eight hours) before the time of the EGM.
  4. All the information necessary for a better understanding of the matters on the Agenda above is available to shareholders on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/), as well as on the B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).

São Paulo, March 20, 2023

Sidney Levy

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
