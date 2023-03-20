Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 20, 2023

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Board of Trade Company Identification No. (NIRE) 35.3.0060022-3

Federal Tax No. 33.113.309/0001-47

NOTICE OF MEETING

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby summoned to meet in an Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("AEGM"), to be held at first call on April 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"), via the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), to deliberate on the following matters contained in the AGENDA:

In the Special Shareholders' Meeting:

To alter Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws in order to update the amount of the Company's capital stock.

In the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

Examine, discuss and vote on the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the management report and the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the external and independent auditors, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; Present the allocation of net income for the year ending December 31, 2022; Set the number of members of the Board of Directors and elect them for the next term; Set the number and elect the members of the Fiscal Board for the next term; Set the amount of annual compensation for the 2023 fiscal year: for members of the Board of Directors; for Executive Officers. Set the amount of the overall compensation of the members of the Fiscal Board; Change the newspaper for Company publications.

General Information:

The Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (" AEGM" or "Meeting") will be held exclusively digitally , pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22 and the Participation Manual, presented by the Company at www.ri.valid.com. As a result of the provisions in the above paragraph, shareholders' participation will only occur by:

2.1. Sending remote voting ballots ("Ballot"), pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22. Shareholders who wish to do so may choose to exercise their voting rights through the remote voting system, pursuant to the aforementioned instruction, by sending the corresponding remote voting ballots through their custody agents, the Company's share registrar or directly to the Company. The detailed guidelines for sending the ballots can be accessed at www.ri.valid.com.