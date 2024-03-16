Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 04.17.2024
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Company's Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 33.113.309/0001-47
CALL NOTICE
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING
The Shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby notified to convene in an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("ESM"), to be held on first call on April 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Company's headquarters, in an exclusively digital form, under the terms of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"), through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), to resolve on the following matters listed in the AGENDA:
The proposed amendment and consequent consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, in the form of the proposal published by the Company's management ("Management Proposal").
General Information:
The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held exclusively digitally, in accordance with CVM Resolution 81 and the Attendance Manual, disclosed by the Company atwww.ri.valid.com.
As a result of the provisions in the paragraph above, the shareholder's participation will only occur by:
Forwarding of remote voting bulletins("Bulletin"), pursuant to CVM Resolution 81.
Shareholders who wish to do so may choose to exercise their voting rights through the remote voting system, pursuant to the terms of said instruction, by sending the corresponding remote voting bulletin through the Company's custody agents, the Company's share registrar or directly to the Company. The detailed guideline for submitting the Bulletin, can be accessed through the page www.ri.valid.com.
By accessing the digital platform ("Digital Platform"), made available through the linkhttps://assembleia.ten.com.br/018149836also available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.ri.valid.com.
The shareholders who wishes to participate via the Digital Platform may: (a) participate in the meeting, regardless of the sending of the Bulletin; or (b) participate and vote in the Meeting, noting that as to the Shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin and who, if voting in the Meeting via the Digital Platform, all voting instructions received through the Bulletin, will be disregarded by the board, following the provisions of article 48, paragraph 5, item I, of CVM Resolution 81/22.
Regarding the procedure to participate via the Meeting's Digital Platform, the Shareholder, upon accessing the page referred to in item 2.2 above, shall complete his registration and attach all
documents necessary to enable his participation and/or vote at the Meeting at least two (2) days prior to the date designated for holding the Meeting, i.e., April 15, 2024. After approval of the registration by the Company, the shareholder will receive an individual login and password to access the Digital Platform by means of the email used for his registration.
The instructions for exercising remote voting are provided in the Manual for Participation in the ESM and in the bulletin released by the Company on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/) as well as on the B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and CVM's
(www.cvm.gov.br), websites.
All the information necessary for a better understanding of the matters on the Agenda above is available to shareholders on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/) as well as on the B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and CVM's (www.cvm.gov.br), websites.
São Paulo, March 15, 2024
Sidney Levy
Chairman of the Board of Directors
