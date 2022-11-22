Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting December 22, 2022

The shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to convene at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held, on first call, on December 22, 2022, at 10:00 am (Brazil time), exclusively onlinethrough the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Platform"), pursuant to the terms of the of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), in order to resolve on the following AGENDA:

October 31, 2022 and were prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Resolution No. 78, dated March 29, 2022 ("Valuation Reports");

Resolve on Valuation Reports; Resolve on the " Protocol of Merger and Justification" of the Merged Companies, entered into between the executive board of the Company and the Merged Companies, which contains the terms and conditions by which the merger of the Merged Companies by the Company will occur ("Protocol of Merger and Justification"); and Resolve on the merger of the Merged Companies into the Company, under the terms and conditions of Protocol of Merger and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to perform all acts necessary for its implementation, as well as to ratify any actions taken so far to materialize the previous deliberations.

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. The EGM will be exclusively online, pursuant to the terms of CVM Resolution 81 and according to the procedures and rules provided in the Participation Manual, which includes, inter alia, the Management Proposal ("Manual"), disclosed by the Company on its Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/) and on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).

2. As a result of the provisions of the paragraph above, the Company's shareholders may participate in the EGM by the following means: