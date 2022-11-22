Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting December 22, 2022
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
State Registry 35300600223
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 33.113.309/0001-47
CALL NOTICE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to convene at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held, on first call, on December 22, 2022, at 10:00 am (Brazil time), exclusively onlinethrough the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Platform"), pursuant to the terms of the of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), in order to resolve on the following AGENDA:
Ratify the appointment and contracting ofMCS Markup Auditoria e Consultoria Empresarial Ltda., a company with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua São José, 70, 17th floor, Centro, Zip Code 20.010-903, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 22.477.423.0001-30 and with the CRC-RJ under No. RJ008325/O-1 ("MCS Markup") as the company responsible for preparing the valuation reports, at book value, of the shareholders' equity of: (i) INTERPRINT LTDA., a sole quotaholder limited liability company, with head office in the City of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No. 511, Lot Gleba B, Jardim Novo Mundo, Zip Code 18052-445, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 42.123.091/0001-00 and registered with the Commercial Board of São Paulo ("JUCESP") under No. 35.2.0192301.6. ("Merged Company I"); and (ii) VALID PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., a sole quotaholder limited liability company, with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Presidente Wilson, 231 - Hall 1603 e 1604 - part, Zip Code 20030-905, Centro, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 08.988.872/0001-11 and registered with the Commercial Board of Rio de Janeiro ("JUCERJA") under No.
33.2.0794338-6 ("Merged Company II" and, jointly with Merged Company I, "Merged Companies"), to be incorporated into the Company's equity, which have a base date of
October 31, 2022 and were prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Resolution No. 78, dated March 29, 2022 ("Valuation Reports");
Resolve on Valuation Reports;
Resolve on the "Protocol of Merger and Justification" of the Merged Companies, entered into between the executive board of the Company and the Merged Companies, which contains the terms and conditions by which the merger of the Merged Companies by the Company will occur ("Protocol of Merger and Justification"); and
Resolve on the merger of the Merged Companies into the Company, under the terms and conditions of Protocol of Merger and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to perform all acts necessary for its implementation, as well as to ratify any actions taken so far to materialize the previous deliberations.
GENERAL INFORMATION
1. The EGM will be exclusively online, pursuant to the terms of CVM Resolution 81 and according to the procedures and rules provided in the Participation Manual, which includes, inter alia, the Management Proposal ("Manual"), disclosed by the Company on its Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/) and on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).
2. As a result of the provisions of the paragraph above, the Company's shareholders may participate in the EGM by the following means:
Submission of a distance voting form ("Form"). Pursuant to the terms of CVM Resolution 81, the shareholders may exercise their voting rights by sending the corresponding Form through the Company's custody or bookkeeping agent or directly to the Company. Detailed instructions regarding the submission of the Forms can be found in the Manual. The forms must be received no later than December 15, 2022, as provided in the Manual.
Access to the Platform on the day and time of the EGM. In order to participate in
the EGM remotely, the Company's shareholders shall register on the Platform, in accordance with the terms set forth in the Manual, until December 20, 2022 (included).
Registration shall be done by accessing the link: https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=FBBEA8D64163, where the shareholders shall complete their registration and attach all documents necessary to enable their attendance and/or vote at the EGM. After the approval of the registration by the Company, the shareholder will receive, by means of the e-mail used for registration, an individual login and password to access the Platform.
The following documents shall be presented by the shareholders at the time of registration, pursuant to article 126 of the Brazilian Corporation Law and as further detailed in the Manual: (i) valid ID document of the shareholder or representative; (ii) statement issued by the depositary financial institution of the book entry shares or in shares in custody of such shareholder; (iii) documents confirming the powers of the legal representative of the legal entity shareholder of the manager or trustee with regards to investment funds; and (iv) power of attorney, duly valid pursuant to applicable law, in the event of representation of the shareholder by an attorney-in-fact.
Shareholders who wish to participate via Platform may: (a) attend to the EGM without submitting the Form; or (b) attend and vote in the EGM. The voting instructions set forth in Forms received from Shareholders who decide to attend and vote at the EGM via Platform will be disregarded by the presiding committee, pursuant to the provisions of art. 48, paragraph 5, item II of CVM Resolution 81.
