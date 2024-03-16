VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
NIRE 35.3.0060022-3
CNPJ/MF No. 33.113.309/0001-47
CALL NOTICE
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
The Shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby called to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting ("GSM"), to be held on first call on April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m., exclusively digitally,pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"), via the Ten Meetings digital platform ("Digital Platform"), to deliberate on the following matters on the AGENDA:
- To examine, discuss and vote on the directors' accounts, to examine, discuss and vote on the management report and the financial statements, accompanied by the report of the external and independent auditors, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;
- Present the allocation of net income for the year ending December 31, 2023;
- To set the number and elect the members of the Fiscal Board for the next term of office;
- To set the amount of the annual remuneration for the 2024 financial year for:
- the members of the Board of Directors;
- the Executive Board.
- To set the amount of the overall remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Board.
General Information:
- The Company's Annual General Meeting ("GSM" or "Meeting") will be held exclusively digitally, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22 and the Manual for Participation published by the Company at www.ri.valid.com.
- As a result of the provisions of the above paragraph, the shareholder's participation shall only occur by:
2.1. Remote voting("Ballot"), in accordance with CVM Resolution 81/22. Shareholders who wish to do so may choose to exercise their voting rights through the remote voting system, in accordance with the terms of the aforementioned resolution, by sending the corresponding remote voting ballot through their custody agents, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares or directly to the Company. The detailed guidelines for sending the ballot can be accessed at www.ri.valid.com.
- Accessing the digital platform ("Digital Platform"), made available at the link(https://assembleia.ten.com.br/432331430) also available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.ri.valid.com.
- Shareholders wishing to participate via the Digital Platform may: (a) participate in the Meeting, regardless of whether they have sent the Ballot; or (b) participate in and vote at the Meeting, noting that if a shareholder has already sent in the Ballot and votes at the Meeting via the Digital Platform, all votes received via the Ballot will be disregarded by the board, in accordance with Article 28, paragraph 2, Item II, of CVM Resolution 81/22.
2.4 With regard to the procedure for participating via the Meeting's Digital Platform, when accessing the page mentioned in Item 2.1.2 above, Shareholders must complete their registration and attach all the documents necessary to enable them to participate in and/or vote at the Meeting at least two (2) days prior to the date set for the Meeting, i.e. April 15, 2024. After approval of the registration by the Company, shareholders will receive the login and individual password to access the Digital Platform via the e-mail address used for their registration.
- Pursuant to Article 37 of CVM Resolution 81/22, any shareholder with a stake equal to or greater than 1.5% of the Company's share capital may request the inclusion of candidates for the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Board on the remote voting form up to twenty-five (25) days before the date of the GSM. The instructions for remote voting can be found in the Manual for Participation in the GSM and in the Ballot itself published by the Company on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/), as well as on the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br) .
- All the information necessary for a better understanding of the matters set out in the Agenda above is available to shareholders on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/), as well as on the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br).
São Paulo, March 15, 2024
Sidney Levy
Chairman of the Board of Directors
