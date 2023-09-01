COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Esclarecimentos sobre Oscilação Atípica
São Paulo, 01 de Setembro de 2023 - A Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" ou "Companhia") (B³: VLID3 ON) vem, em atenção ao Ofício B3 1064/2023 - SLS enviado à Companhia em 01 de setembro de 2023 ("Ofício"), apresentar os esclarecimentos solicitados sobre a recente oscilação registrada no valor, número de negócios e quantidade negociada de ações da Companhia.
Para melhor compreensão da consulta formulada e dos esclarecimentos prestados pela Companhia, transcreve-se o teor do Ofício:
Valid Soluções S.A.
At. Ivan Luiz Murias Dos Santos
Diretor(a) de Relações com Investidores
Ref.: Solicitação de esclarecimentos sobre oscilação atípica
Prezado(a) Senhor(a),
Tendo em vista as últimas oscilações registradas com os valores mobiliários de emissão dessa empresa, o número de negócios e a quantidade negociada, conforme abaixo, vimos solicitar que seja informado, até 04/09/2023, se há algum fato do conhecimento de V.S.a. que possa justificá-los.
*Atualizado até às 16:30
Com relação ao esclarecimento solicitado pelo Ofício, a Companhia elucida aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, nos termos da Resolução CVM 44, está considerando apenas a data de 01/09/2023, uma vez que as demais datas indicadas no Ofício não apresentam, no melhor juízo da Companhia, oscilações incomuns.
Desta forma, a oscilação na cotação, número de negócios e quantidade negociada de ações da Companhia no dia 01/09/2023 provavelmente se deu em decorrência da nova composição do Índice Small Cap (SMLL B3), a qual entrará em vigor no quadrimestre (Set. a Dez. 2023), em que as ações da Valid passarão a fazer parte. A nova composição do Índice foi amplamente divulgada pela B3 com base no pregão de 31/08/2023.
No mais, a Companhia informa que não há outros fatos ou atos relevantes que, em seu entendimento, possam justificar possíveis oscilações atípicas na cotação, no volume negociado e na quantidade de transações realizadas com suas ações, além das informações já divulgadas ao mercado.
Permanecemos à disposição de V.Sas. para a prestação de quaisquer informações complementares que porventura sejam necessárias.
Ivan Murias
Diretor Presidente e Diretor de Relação com Investidores
Notice to the Market
Clarifications on Uncommon Fluctuation
São Paulo, September 01, 2023 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" or "Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), comes, in compliance with B3 Official Letter No. B3 1064/2023-SLSsent to the Company on September 1st, 2023 ("Official Letter"), to submit the clarifications requested on the recent fluctuation in price, number of trades and quantity of shares traded of the Company.
For a better understanding of the inquiry made and the clarifications provided by the Company, the content of the Official Letter is transcribed below:
Valid Soluções S.A.
At. Ivan Luiz Murias Dos Santos
Investor Relations Officer
Ref.: Request for clarification on atypical oscillation
Dear Sir
In view of the latest fluctuations recorded in the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded as shown below, we hereby request you to inform, by 01/09/2023, any fact of which you are aware of, which can justify such fluctuations.
- Updated 4:30 p.m.
Regarding the clarification requested under the Official Letter, the Company clarifies to its shareholders and the market in general that, under the terms of CVM Resolution No. 44, it is only considering the date of September 1st, since the other indicated dates in the Official Letter do not present, in the best judgment of the Company, unusual fluctuations.
Therefore, the fluctuation in price, number of trades and quantity of shares traded issued by the Company on September 1st, probably occurred because of the new composition of the Small Cap Index (SMLL B3), starting in the four-month period (Sep. to Dec. 2023), and in which Valid's shares
will become part. The new composition of the Index was widely disclosed by B3 based on the trading session of 08/31/2023.
Furthermore, the Company informs that there are no other relevant facts or acts that, in its opinion, may justify possible atypical fluctuations in the quotation, in the volume traded and in the number of transactions carried out with its shares, in addition to the information already disclosed to the market.
Without further ado, we remain at your disposal for the provision of any additional information that may be necessary.
Ivan Murias
CEO and IRO
