Notice to the Market

Clarifications on Uncommon Fluctuation

São Paulo, September 01, 2023 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" or "Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), comes, in compliance with B3 Official Letter No. B3 1064/2023-SLSsent to the Company on September 1st, 2023 ("Official Letter"), to submit the clarifications requested on the recent fluctuation in price, number of trades and quantity of shares traded of the Company.

For a better understanding of the inquiry made and the clarifications provided by the Company, the content of the Official Letter is transcribed below:

Valid Soluções S.A.

At. Ivan Luiz Murias Dos Santos

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Request for clarification on atypical oscillation

Dear Sir

In view of the latest fluctuations recorded in the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded as shown below, we hereby request you to inform, by 01/09/2023, any fact of which you are aware of, which can justify such fluctuations.

Updated 4:30 p.m.

Regarding the clarification requested under the Official Letter, the Company clarifies to its shareholders and the market in general that, under the terms of CVM Resolution No. 44, it is only considering the date of September 1st, since the other indicated dates in the Official Letter do not present, in the best judgment of the Company, unusual fluctuations.

Therefore, the fluctuation in price, number of trades and quantity of shares traded issued by the Company on September 1st, probably occurred because of the new composition of the Small Cap Index (SMLL B3), starting in the four-month period (Sep. to Dec. 2023), and in which Valid's shares