Valid Soluções S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information
Valid Soluções S.A.
March 31, 2022
with Independent Auditor's Report
Valid Soluções S.A.
Individual and consolidated interim financial information
March 31, 2022
Contents
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information ...............................................................
1
Individual and consolidated interim financial information
Statements of financial position............................................................................................................
3
Statements of profit or loss ..................................................................................................................
5
Statements of comprehensive income (loss)........................................................................................
6
Statements of changes in equity - Individual and Consolidated...........................................................
7
Statements of cash flows .....................................................................................................................
8
Statements of value added ..................................................................................................................
9
Notes to individual and consolidated interim financial information ......................................................
10
Centro Empresarial PB 370
Praia de Botafogo, 370
6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo
22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil
Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br
A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on individual and consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information
To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers of
Valid Soluções S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Valid Soluções S.A. for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR) and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
1
Other matters
Statements of value added
The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statement of value added (SVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.
Rio de Janeiro, May 10, 2022.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP015199/O-6
Wilson J. O. Moraes
Accountant CRC 1RJ 107.211/O-1
2
A free translation from Portuguese into English of individual and consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)
Valid Soluções S.A.
Statements of financial position
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais)
Note
Individual
Consolidated
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
Current assets
217,548
392,763
Cash and cash equivalents
3
206,464
390,039
Trade accounts receivable
4
144,201
152,323
424,127
428,869
Related-party receivables
13
165,282
193,896
-
-
Taxes recoverable
5.a
48,163
42,122
87,625
82,647
Inventories
6
147,455
134,235
334,569
323,266
Restricted investments
3
47,317
45,746
47,368
45,797
Other assets
11,507
4,778
39,398
39,321
781,473
779,564
1,325,850
1,309,939
Assets available for sale
8,209
8,209
16,746
16,746
Noncurrent assets
9,882
9,882
Marketable securities
3
8,573
8,573
Trade accounts receivable
4
3,818
5,603
3,818
5,603
Related-party receivables
13
144,660
171,447
3,296
1,722
Judicial deposits
7
19,939
40,483
20,691
41,204
Taxes recoverable
5.a
52,426
52,198
82,145
81,624
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
5.b
58,506
41,308
122,020
115,533
Restricted investments
3
127,262
123,891
127,262
123,891
Other receivables
910
880
3,369
4,477
Investments
8
819,056
900,020
53,671
62,369
Property, plant and equipment
10
204,986
190,514
402,841
431,254
Intangible assets
9
43,687
40,532
787,752
894,848
1,485,132
1,575,449
1,616,747
1,771,098
Total assets
2,274,814
2,363,222
2,959,343
3,097,783
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.