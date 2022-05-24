Valid Soluções S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Centro Empresarial PB 370

Praia de Botafogo, 370

6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo

22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil

Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on individual and consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers of

Valid Soluções S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Valid Soluções S.A. for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR) and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).