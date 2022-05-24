Log in
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/24 04:07:00 pm EDT
10.90 BRL   -0.55%
05:42pVALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
05:42pVALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Valid Soluções S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
Valid Soluções S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

05/24/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Individual and Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Valid Soluções S.A.

March 31, 2022

with Independent Auditor's Report

Valid Soluções S.A.

Individual and consolidated interim financial information

March 31, 2022

Contents

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information ...............................................................

1

Individual and consolidated interim financial information

Statements of financial position............................................................................................................

3

Statements of profit or loss ..................................................................................................................

5

Statements of comprehensive income (loss)........................................................................................

6

Statements of changes in equity - Individual and Consolidated...........................................................

7

Statements of cash flows .....................................................................................................................

8

Statements of value added ..................................................................................................................

9

Notes to individual and consolidated interim financial information ......................................................

10

Centro Empresarial PB 370

Praia de Botafogo, 370

6º ao 10º andar - Botafogo

22250-040 - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brasil

Tel: +55 21 3263-7000 ey.com.br

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on individual and consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

To the Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers of

Valid Soluções S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Valid Soluções S.A. for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR) and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Other matters

Statements of value added

The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statement of value added (SVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.

Rio de Janeiro, May 10, 2022.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Wilson J. O. Moraes

Accountant CRC 1RJ 107.211/O-1

A free translation from Portuguese into English of individual and consolidated interim financial information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting and with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information (ITR)

Valid Soluções S.A.

Statements of financial position

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais)

Note

Individual

Consolidated

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

Current assets

217,548

392,763

Cash and cash equivalents

3

206,464

390,039

Trade accounts receivable

4

144,201

152,323

424,127

428,869

Related-party receivables

13

165,282

193,896

-

-

Taxes recoverable

5.a

48,163

42,122

87,625

82,647

Inventories

6

147,455

134,235

334,569

323,266

Restricted investments

3

47,317

45,746

47,368

45,797

Other assets

11,507

4,778

39,398

39,321

781,473

779,564

1,325,850

1,309,939

Assets available for sale

8,209

8,209

16,746

16,746

Noncurrent assets

9,882

9,882

Marketable securities

3

8,573

8,573

Trade accounts receivable

4

3,818

5,603

3,818

5,603

Related-party receivables

13

144,660

171,447

3,296

1,722

Judicial deposits

7

19,939

40,483

20,691

41,204

Taxes recoverable

5.a

52,426

52,198

82,145

81,624

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

5.b

58,506

41,308

122,020

115,533

Restricted investments

3

127,262

123,891

127,262

123,891

Other receivables

910

880

3,369

4,477

Investments

8

819,056

900,020

53,671

62,369

Property, plant and equipment

10

204,986

190,514

402,841

431,254

Intangible assets

9

43,687

40,532

787,752

894,848

1,485,132

1,575,449

1,616,747

1,771,098

Total assets

2,274,814

2,363,222

2,959,343

3,097,783

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

