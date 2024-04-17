Valid Soluções S A : Extraordinary General Assembly - Second Call Notice
April 17, 2024 at 05:55 pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
NIRE nº. 35.3.0060022-3
CNPJ/MF nº. 33.113.309/0001-47
SECOND CALL NOTICE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY
The shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby notified to convene in an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("ESM"), to be held on April 29, 2024, at 14 a.m., in an exclusively digital format, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, dated March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"), through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), to resolve on the following matters listed in the AGENDA:
The proposed amendment and consequent consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, in the form of the proposal published by the Company's management ("Management Proposal")
General Information:
The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company ("ESM" or "Meeting") will be held exclusively in digital format, in accordance with Resolution CVM 81/22 and the Attendance Manual, disclosed by the Company at www.ri.valid.com.
As a result of the provisions stated above, shareholders will participate by accessing the
digital platform ("Digital Platform"), provided through the link (https://assembleia.ten.com.br/018149836), also available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.ri.valid.com.
2.1. The shareholders who wishes to participate via the Digital Platform may: (a) participate in the meeting, regardless of the sending of the remote voting bulletin ("Bulletin"); or (b) participate and vote in the Meeting, noting that as to the Shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin and who, if voting in the Meeting via the Digital Platform, all voting instructions received through the Bulletin, will be disregarded by the board, following the provisions of article 48, paragraph 5, item I, of CVM Resolution 81/22.
2.2 Regarding the procedure to participate via the Meeting's Digital Platform, the Shareholder, upon accessing the aforementioned page referred, shall complete his registration and attach all documents necessary to enable his participation and/or vote at the Meeting at least two (2) days prior to the date designated for holding the Meeting, i.e., April 27, 2024. After approval of the registration by the Company, the shareholder will receive an individual login and password to access the Digital Platform by means of the email used for his registration.
The Company clarifies that, in accordance with the sole paragraph of Article 49 of CVM Resolution 81/22, voting instructions regarding the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting received by the Company through remote voting bulletin at the time of the first call of said Meeting will be validly considered for the holding of the ESM at the second call.
All the information necessary for a better understanding of the matters on the Agenda above is available to shareholders on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/) as well as on the B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and CVM's (www.cvm.gov.br), websites.
São Paulo, April 18th, 2024
Sidney Levy
Chairman of the Board of Directors
