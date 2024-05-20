Valid Soluções S A : Institutional Presentation 1Q24
May 20, 2024 at 11:52 am EDT
Share
Presentation
Institutional
1Q
24
March 2024
Institutional
This presentation contains
Such forward looking
forward looking
statements do not
statements and
guarantee future
declarations about the
performance and involve
intent, belief or current
risks and uncertainties.
estimates regarding
Actual results may differ
future financial results
from those projected as a
and other aspects of the
result of several factors.
activities.
Analysts and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Valid undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward looking statements.
Financial results here presented consider the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16.
Institutional
1. Who is Valid
2. What we are working on
3. What we are looking for
Institutional
Quem é a Valid
Institutional
People
Journeys
Transactions
ID & Digital Government
Banking & Payment Methods
Secure Connectivity
Institutional
Leader in the BRA and ARG
Leader in the national
Top-5 in the global
card issuing market
identification market
SIM Cards market
Brazilian multinational with over
Record results in the last three
Net Cash
65 years of experience
years
+
True Corporation listed since
Solid Capital Structure
2006 and member of SMLL11
Institutional
Financial Institutions
Telecom
Operators
Governments
Industry
Others
Institutional
As of March/24
Ex-Treasury shares: 80,171,552
28%
TOP 10 Shareholders:
1. Alaska Asset
28%
2. BTG Pactual (Family Office) 11%
3.
Organon Capital
5%
4.
4UM
4%
5.
Norges Bank
3%
6.
Sidney Levy
3%
7.
Caixa
3%
8.
Morgan Stanley Uruguay
2%
Treasury 2%
Dimensional Funds Advisors 2%
52%
62%11%
5%
4%
ALASKA ASSET
BTG
ORGANON CAPITAL
4UM
Others
Institutional
Ilson Bressan
CEO
Cristina Bonafé
Leandro Castro
Salvador Cabreba
Heloisa Sirotá
Rafael Sbampato
Rafael Ziggiatti
Murilo Lico
Banking e Soluções
ID e Gov Digital
COO - EMEAA e
Legal, Compliance
Tecnology & New
CFO & IRO
Marketing and Corp.
Latam
and Controls
Business
Communications
9
Institutional
EBITDA (BRL million) (excluding USA)
ROIC
478
567
539
318
22,5%
21.0%
17,7%
203
11,0%
4,8%
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
Net Income (BRL million) (excluding USA)
ROE
302
213
15,8%
19,0%
7,6%
58
6,7%
15
-88
-18,1%
1Q24 LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Valid Soluções SA published this content on
20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 May 2024 15:51:06 UTC.
Valid Solucoes SA, formerly Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of printed services. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Means of payment, Identification, Telecommunications and Digital certification. The Means of payment division produces cards, which are used on a daily basis for payments, identification, gift cards, vouchers and tickets, among others. The Identification division offers physical and electronic solutions, such as capture, storage and data management, security printing, as well as recognition and digital printing. The Telecommunications division provides instant lottery tickets, prepaid cards and public transportation tickets, among others. The Digital certification division offers technology and support services for government-certified digital certificates.