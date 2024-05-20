Valid Solucoes SA, formerly Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of printed services. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Means of payment, Identification, Telecommunications and Digital certification. The Means of payment division produces cards, which are used on a daily basis for payments, identification, gift cards, vouchers and tickets, among others. The Identification division offers physical and electronic solutions, such as capture, storage and data management, security printing, as well as recognition and digital printing. The Telecommunications division provides instant lottery tickets, prepaid cards and public transportation tickets, among others. The Digital certification division offers technology and support services for government-certified digital certificates.

Sector Commercial Printing Services