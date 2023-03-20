Valid Soluções S A : Manual for the Shareholders´ Participation in the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Participation Manual AEGM of 04/2023 at 10:00 a.m. ANNUAL AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Thursday, April 20, 2023 - 10:00 AM (BRT): Click Hereto access the plataform 1

Participation Manual Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting of April 20, 2023, at 10 AM SUMMARY Page Message from Management 3 General Information on the Shareholders' Meeting 4 Notice of Meeting 7 Information on the matters on the agenda 9 Representation by Proxy - Proxy Appointment Templates 11 Attachment 1 - Management's Comments 14 Attachment 2 - Allocation of the Fiscal Year's Income 54 Attachment 3 - Manager and Board Member Compensation 58 Attachment 4 - Information on Candidates for Board positions 93 Attachment 5 - Proposed amendments to the articles of incorporation, origin and rationale and analysis of their legal and economic effects (in compliance 100 with art. 12, item II, in CVM Instruction no. 81/22) Attachment 6 - Restated Articles of Incorporation 101 2

Participation Manual Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting of April 20, 2023, at 10 AM MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT São Paulo, March 20, 2023. Dear Shareholders, We are pleased to invite you to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" or "Company"), to be held on April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., exclusively digitally, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"). We are providing this Manual, which is intended to present you, in a clear and succinct manner, the information necessary for evaluating the matters that will be discussed, as well as the guidelines for participation and exercise of voting rights at the Meeting. Beyond simple compliance with the requisites of Law 6404 of December 15, 1976 ("Corporations Act"), the CVM regulations, and the rules of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") - this initiative is intended to strengthen the Company's commitment to adopting differentiated Corporate Governance practices and efficient and transparent communication with its shareholders. In fact, we understand that the General Meetings are the most important events within Valid's annual calendar, since they are the moments when you have the opportunity to participate directly in the discussions of issues relevant to the Company. That said, we clarify that all information referred to in this Manual as well as all documentation related to the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of 2023 will be available on our Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/), B3's website (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the website of the CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission), www.cvm.gov.br. We count on your presence and remind you that our Investor Relations department is available to answer any questions. Yours Sincerely, Sidney Levy Ivan Luis Murias dos Santos Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer 3

Participation Manual Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting of April 20, 2023, at 10 AM INFORMATION ABOUT THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 1. GUIDELINES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE GENERAL MEETING The Company's shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in two ways: (i) through the Digital Platform to be made available by the company for access on the day and time of the General Meeting as detailed below; or (ii) through remote voting, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, dated March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81/22"). 1.1 Required Documentation: Pursuant to Article 10, paragraph 4, of the Company's Bylaws, Shareholders must submit, at least 48 hours (forty-eight hours) in advance of the 2023 Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, therefore on April 18, 2023 the following documents: identity document (ID Card (RG), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, identity cards issued by professional boards and functional cards issued by Public Administration agencies, provided they contain a picture of the holder) and pertinent corporate acts that prove legal representation, when applicable; proof issued by the financial institution providing the Company's share bookkeeping services, on a date not prior to March 16, 2023; in the event of shareholder representation, original or copy of the power of attorney; with respect to shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, the statement containing the respective shareholding, issued by the competent body, on a date not prior to March 16, 2023. The legal entity shareholder's representative must present original or a copy of the following documents, duly registered at the competent body (Civil Registry of Legal Entities or Board of Trade, as the case may be): (a) articles of association or bylaws, and (b) corporate act of election of the manager who (b.i) will attend the general meeting as the legal entity's representative; or (b.ii) grant a power of attorney for a third party to represent the legal entity shareholder. With respect to investment funds, the representation of the quota holders in the General Meeting will be the responsibility of the administrator or managing institution, observing the provisions of the fund regulations with respect to who is entitled to exercise the right to vote the shares and assets in the fund portfolio. In this case, the representative of the administrator or manager of the fund, besides the aforementioned corporate documents related to the manager or administrator, must present the last consolidated regulation of the fund (in case the regulation does not include the voting policy of the fund, they should also present the supplementary information form or equivalent document). PARTICIPATION VIA DIGITAL PLATFORM For purposes of participation through the digital platform Ten Meetings to be accessed on the day and time of the General Meeting ("Digital Platform"), interested shareholders must complete all registration data at the address: https://tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal_/#/?id=800479890E7Dalso available on the Company's IR website and 4