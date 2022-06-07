Valid Soluções S A : Manual for the Shareholders´ Participation in the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Representation by Proxy - Proxy Appointment Templates
Attachment 1 - Proposed amendments to the articles of incorporation, origin
and rationale and analysis of their legal and economic effects (in compliance
with art. 12 in CVM Resolution 81)
Attachment 2 - restated Articles of Incorporation
Participation Manual
ESM of July 07, 2022 at 10 AM
MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
Rio de Janeiro, June 07, 2022.
Dear Shareholders,
We are pleased to invite you to participate in the Extraodinary Shareholders' Meeting of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" or "Company") to be held digitally only on July 07, 2022, at 10 AM, in compliance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution nº 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81").
Within that context and without prejudice to participation in the Shareholders' Meeting through the digital platform described further below in this document, we provide this Manual to provide the information clearly and succinctly that you will need to examine the matters that will be resolved as well as instructions for you participate in the Meeting and exercise your voting rights.
This initiative aims not only at satisfying the requirements in the Corporations Act (Law no. 6404 dated December 15, 1976) and in the relevant CVM regulations and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") rules but also at strengthening the Company's commitment to differentiated Corporate Governance practices and to an efficient and transparent communication with its shareholders.
Indeed, we believe Shareholders' Meetings are the most important Valid corporate events because they provide to you the opportunity to directly participate in the discussion of important Company issues.
That said, we note that all information referred to in this Manual and all documents pertaining to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, will be available to you on our Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/), on the B3 website (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and on the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br).
We look forward to seeing you in the Shareholders' Meeting. Please contact our Investor Relations department should you have any queries
Sincerely,
Sidney Levy
Ivan Luis Murias dos Santos
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
INFORMATION ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
1. INSTRUCTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Company shareholders may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting in two ways: (i) through the Digital Platform the company will provide for access on the day and time of the Shareholders' Meeting, as detailed below; or (ii) by remote voting pursuant to CVM Resolution 81.
1.1 Required Documents: Pursuant to article 10, paragraph 4, of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, Shareholders shall submit the following documents at least forty-eight hours (48h) before the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 05, 2022:
identity document (Identity Card (RG), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, identity cards issued by professional boards or by Government entities, if they show a photo of the bearer and applicable corporate documents in proof of legal representation;
document issued no earlier than on May 30, 2022, by the financial institution that provides book-entry share bookkeeping services;
if the relevant shareholder is represented by a proxy, original or copy of the proxy appointment; and
if the relevant shareholder's shares are held in a fungible stock custody system, a statement issued no earlier than on May 30, 2022, showing that shareholder's share position.
The representative of any shareholder that is a legal entity shall submit an original or copy of the following documents properly registered with the relevant authority (Civil Registry of Legal Entities or Board of Trade, as the case may be): (a) articles of association or incorporation and (b) instrument of appointment of the manager (b.i) who will participate in the shareholders' meeting as proxy for the relevant shareholder; or (b.ii) who has signed the proxy appointment of the third party who will represent the relevant shareholder.
Investment fund investors will be represented in the Shareholders' Meeting by the administration or management institution in compliance with the fund's bylaws provisions on the allocation of authority to exercise voting rights in relation to the shares and assets in the fund's portfolio. In that circumstance, the representative of the fund administrator or manager shall submit, in addition to the aforementioned documents for the fund manager or administrator, the fund's latest restated bylaws (if the bylaws do not establish the fund's voting policy, also submit a complementary
information form, or equivalent document).
PARTICIPATION THROUFH THE DIGITAL PLATFORM
Shareholders who wish to participate through the Ten Meetings digital platform, to be accessed on the day and time of the Shareholders' Meeting ("Digital Platform"), shall complete the registration form available at: https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal_/#/?id=C04F7B6C4B3E also available at the Company's IR website and provide all documents necessary to participate and/or vote in the Meeting no later than two (2) days prior to the day when the Meeting will take place, i.e., until July 05, 2022. Once registration is approved by the Company, shareholders will receive, through the e-mail used for their registration, the login and individual password to access the Digital Platform.
Proxies/representatives shall complete the registration form available at: https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal_/#/?id=C04F7B6C4B3E also available at the Company's IR website. After receiving the registration confirmation email, proxies/representatives shall follow the link sent to the email address used for registration to indicate each shareholder they represent and to submit the aforementioned documents proving each shareholder's standing as such and the relevant proxy's/representative's authority. Proxies will receive individual emails on the standing of each represented shareholder and shall provide supplemental documents as necessary. Proxies that represent more than one shareholder may vote in the Meeting only for those shareholders whose standing has been confirmed by the Company.
Proxies must have been granted their representation authority less than one year earlier, pursuant to article 126 of Law nº 6.404, dated as of December 15, 1976 and shall submit:
Proxy appointment granting representation authority specifically for the Meeting. Proxies must be shareholders, Company managers or directors, lawyers, or financial institutions. In the latter case, the investment fund manager will represent fund investors;
Copy of the latest consolidated Articles of Incorporation or Association and of corporate documents granting representation authority (minutes of the relevant meeting and/or proxy appointment), if the Shareholder represented is a Legal Entity;
Identification document with a photo of the proxy;
Proof of ownership of Company shares issued by a Financial Institution, Stock Custody and/or Bookkeeping Agent, no earlier than five (5) days before the day of the Meeting, showing their shareholding position.
