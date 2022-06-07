Valid Soluções S A : Manual for the Shareholders´ Participation in the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

MANUAL FOR SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING JULY 07, 2022 Tuesday, July 07, 2022 - 10:00 AM (BRT) Access to platform: click here

Participation Manual ESM of July 07, 2022 at 10 AM SUMMARY Re: Page Message from Management 3 General Information on the Shareholder's Meeting 4 Call Notice 8 Information on the matters on the agenda 10 Representation by Proxy - Proxy Appointment Templates 11 Attachment 1 - Proposed amendments to the articles of incorporation, origin 14 and rationale and analysis of their legal and economic effects (in compliance with art. 12 in CVM Resolution 81) Attachment 2 - restated Articles of Incorporation 15 2

Participation Manual ESM of July 07, 2022 at 10 AM MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT Rio de Janeiro, June 07, 2022. Dear Shareholders, We are pleased to invite you to participate in the Extraodinary Shareholders' Meeting of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" or "Company") to be held digitally only on July 07, 2022, at 10 AM, in compliance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution nº 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"). Within that context and without prejudice to participation in the Shareholders' Meeting through the digital platform described further below in this document, we provide this Manual to provide the information clearly and succinctly that you will need to examine the matters that will be resolved as well as instructions for you participate in the Meeting and exercise your voting rights. This initiative aims not only at satisfying the requirements in the Corporations Act (Law no. 6404 dated December 15, 1976) and in the relevant CVM regulations and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") rules but also at strengthening the Company's commitment to differentiated Corporate Governance practices and to an efficient and transparent communication with its shareholders. Indeed, we believe Shareholders' Meetings are the most important Valid corporate events because they provide to you the opportunity to directly participate in the discussion of important Company issues. That said, we note that all information referred to in this Manual and all documents pertaining to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, will be available to you on our Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/), on the B3 website (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and on the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br). We look forward to seeing you in the Shareholders' Meeting. Please contact our Investor Relations department should you have any queries Sincerely, Sidney Levy Ivan Luis Murias dos Santos Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer 3

Participation Manual ESM of July 07, 2022 at 10 AM INFORMATION ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 1. INSTRUCTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Company shareholders may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting in two ways: (i) through the Digital Platform the company will provide for access on the day and time of the Shareholders' Meeting, as detailed below; or (ii) by remote voting pursuant to CVM Resolution 81. 1.1 Required Documents: Pursuant to article 10, paragraph 4, of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, Shareholders shall submit the following documents at least forty-eight hours (48h) before the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of July 05, 2022: identity document (Identity Card (RG), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, identity cards issued by professional boards or by Government entities, if they show a photo of the bearer and applicable corporate documents in proof of legal representation; document issued no earlier than on May 30, 2022, by the financial institution that provides book-entry share bookkeeping services; if the relevant shareholder is represented by a proxy, original or copy of the proxy appointment; and if the relevant shareholder's shares are held in a fungible stock custody system, a statement issued no earlier than on May 30, 2022, showing that shareholder's share position. The representative of any shareholder that is a legal entity shall submit an original or copy of the following documents properly registered with the relevant authority (Civil Registry of Legal Entities or Board of Trade, as the case may be): (a) articles of association or incorporation and (b) instrument of appointment of the manager (b.i) who will participate in the shareholders' meeting as proxy for the relevant shareholder; or (b.ii) who has signed the proxy appointment of the third party who will represent the relevant shareholder. Investment fund investors will be represented in the Shareholders' Meeting by the administration or management institution in compliance with the fund's bylaws provisions on the allocation of authority to exercise voting rights in relation to the shares and assets in the fund's portfolio. In that circumstance, the representative of the fund administrator or manager shall submit, in addition to the aforementioned documents for the fund manager or administrator, the fund's latest restated bylaws (if the bylaws do not establish the fund's voting policy, also submit a complementary 4