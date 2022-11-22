Valid Soluções S A : Manual for the Shareholders´ Participation in the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

MANUAL FOR SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DECEMBER 22, 2022 Thursday, December 22, 2022 - 10:00 AM (BRT) Access to platform: Click here

Participation Manual and Proposal Management EGM of December 22, 2022 SUMMARY MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT .......................................................................................................................... 3 INFORMATION ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ........................................................................................... 4 1. INSTRUCTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING .................................................... 4 I. PARTICIPATION BY ELECTRONIC SYSTEM .......................................................................................... 5 II. PARTICIPATION BY REMOTE VOTING BULLETIN................................................................................ 7 CALL NOTICE ..................................................................................................................................................... 10 MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL................................................................................................................................. 13 SCHEDULE I - INFORMATION REGARDING THE MERGER ................................................................................. 18 SCHEDULE II - PROTOCOL OF MERGER AND JUSTIFICATION ......................................................................... 28 SCHEDULE III - MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING .............................................................. 48 SCHEDULE IV - MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING...................................................................... 52 SCHEDULE V - APPRAISERS' INFORMATION.................................................................................................... 55 SCHEDULE VI - APPRAISER'S WORK PROPOSAL AND REMUNERATION ........................................................... 56 SCHEDULE VII - PROXY TEMPLATE................................................................................................................... 63 I. Template Proxy Appointment providing voting instructions to proxies............................................... 63 II. Template Proxy Appointment not providing voting instructions to proxies ....................................... 65 2

Participation Manual and Proposal Management EGM of December 22, 2022 MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT São Paulo, November 22, 2022. Dear Shareholders, We are pleased to invite you to participate in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Valid" or "Company") to be held digitally only on December 22, 2022, at 10 AM, ("EGM"), in compliance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution nº 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"). Within that context and without prejudice to participation in the Shareholders' Meeting through the digital platform described further below in this document, we provide this Manual to provide the information clearly and succinctly that you will need to examine the matters that will be resolved as well as instructions for you participate in the EGM and exercise your voting rights. This initiative aims not only at satisfying the requirements in the Law no. 6404 dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and in the relevant CVM regulations and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") rules but also at strengthening the Company's commitment to differentiated Corporate Governance practices and to an efficient and transparent communication with its shareholders. We believe Shareholders' Meetings are the most important Valid corporate events because they provide to you the opportunity to directly participate in the discussion of important Company issues. That said, we note that all information referred to in this Manual and all documents pertaining to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, will be available to you on our Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/), on the B3 website (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and on the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br). We look forward to seeing you in the Shareholders' Meeting. Please contact our Investor Relations department should you have any queries Sincerely, Sidney Levy Ivan Luis Murias dos Santos Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer 3

Participation Manual and Proposal Management EGM of December 22, 2022 INFORMATION ON THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 1. INSTRUCTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The EGM will be performed digitally only, i.e., according to the provisions of the Manual, the shareholders may participate and vote in the EGM by: (i) electronic system, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81; or (ii) by remote voting pursuant to CVM Resolution 81. 1.1 Required Documents: Pursuant to article 10, paragraph 4, of the Company's Bylaws, Shareholders shall submit the following documents at least forty-eight hours (48h) before the EGM: identity document (Identity Card (RG), National Driver's License (CNH), passport, identity cards issued by professional boards or by Government entities, if they show a photo of the bearer and applicable corporate documents in proof of legal representation, if any; document issued no earlier than on December 17, 2022, by the financial institution that provides book-entry share bookkeeping services; if the relevant shareholder is represented by a proxy, original or copy of the proxy appointment; and if the relevant shareholder's shares are held in a fungible stock custody system, a statement issued no earlier than on December 17, 2022, showing that shareholder's share position. The representative of any shareholder that is a legal entity shall submit an original or copy of the following documents properly registered with the relevant authority (Civil Registry of Legal Entities or Board of Trade, as the case may be): (a) articles of association or incorporation and (b) instrument of appointment of the manager (b.i) who will participate in the shareholders' meeting as proxy for the relevant shareholder; or (b.ii) who has signed the proxy appointment of the third party who will represent the relevant shareholder. Investment fund investors will be represented in the EGM by the administration or management institution in compliance with the fund's bylaws provisions on the allocation of authority to exercise voting rights in relation to the shares and assets in the fund's portfolio. In that circumstance, the representative of the fund administrator or manager shall submit, in addition to the aforementioned documents for the fund manager or administrator, the fund's latest restated bylaws (if the bylaws do not establish the fund's voting policy, also submit a complementary information form, or equivalent document). 4