Valid Soluções S A : Material Fact - Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. And Interprint Ltda. Into the Valid Soluções S.A

MATERIAL FACT Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. and Interprint Ltda. into Valid Soluções S.A São Paulo, November 22, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company" or "Valid") (B3: VLID3 ON) communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to Article 157, Paragraph 4th, of Law No. 6,385/1976, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Comission ("CVM") Resolution No. 78/22 and the CVM Resolution No. 44/21, that the Company will submit to the resolution of its shareholders, in the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on December 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. ("EGM"), the merger into the Company of (i) Valid Participações and (ii) Interprint (as defined below), companies whose capital stock is wholly owned by Valid, with the transfer of all the net equity of each of them to the Company and its consequent extinction ("Mergers"), pursuant to the terms below. The purpose of merging Valid Participações and Interprint into the Company reflect an effort of rationalization of Valid's corporate structure, aiming to generate administrative, financial and operational efficiency, as well as preventing unnecessary expenses. As provided in the call notice for the EGM disclosed to the Company's shareholders on this date, Valid's Executive Board has decided to hold the EGM exclusively by digital means, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22. Further details and information on the proposal of merger of Valid Participações and Interprint are available in Annex I to this Material Fact, respectively, as well as in the Protocol of Merger and Justification of the Mergers and in the Management Proposal disclosed together with the EGM's Call Notice. All such documents are available at Valid's headquarter and at the websites of the CVM (https://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/), of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Company (https://ri.valid.com). Renato Tyszler Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Annex I Information regarding the merger (in the form set forth in Annex A to CVM Resolution No. 78/22) 1. Companies involved in the Merger and their activities a. Valid Soluções S.A. Identification: Valid Soluções S.A. is a publicly-held company headquartered in the city of Sorocaba, State of Sorocaba, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No. 511, Ipanema das Pedras, Zip Code 18052-445, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 33.113.309/0001-47 ("Company" or "Valid"). Activities:The Company and its subsidiaries operate in segments of digital and physical security solutions, which include the offering of products and services focused on the identification of people, objects and transactions, such as bank credit and debit cards; SIM Cards and embedded-SIMS; drivers' licenses, among others. The Company's activities have a diversified portfolio and aim to serve both the domestic and foreign markets. Valid Participações Ltda. Identification: Valid Participações Ltda. is a limited liability company headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Presidente Wilson, 231 - Hall 1603 and 1604 part, Zip Code 20030-905, Centro, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 08.988.872/0001- 11 (" Valid Participações "). The quotas of Valid Participações are wholly owned by the Company. Activities:The corporate purpose of Valid Participações is the interest in the capital of other companies. Interprint Ltda.

Identification: Interprint Ltda. is a single quotaholder limited liability company headquartered in the city of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No. 511, Lot Gleba B, Jardim Novo Mundo, Zip Code 18052-445, enrolled with CNPJ/ME under No. 42.123.091/0001-00 ("Interprint"). The quotas of Interprint are wholly owned by the Company. Activities:Interprint's corporate purpose is (i) the provision of graphic services of any nature, whether customized or not; (ii) printing magazines, periodicals, books, magazines, newspapers and any other support media, on its own behalf or on behalf of third parties; (iii) printing, manufacturing and commercialization of lottery tickets and systems in general, including electronic (iv) printing, manufacturing and commercialization of plastic, magnetic, inductive, smart or not smart cards, including encoding of cards and manufacture of printed circuits and provision of related services; (v) manufacture of printed circuits with additive technology used in the manufacture of telephone debit cards, by inductive access technology, manufacture and/or printing of credit, debit and credit bank cards, smart or not (vi) personalization, digitalization, microfilming and codification of documents; (vii) industrialization, import, export and commercialization of security prints of any nature; (viii) graphic printing of identification documents in general and documents linked to the national traffic system, image processing, data storage, allocation of manpower and technical- administrative support; (ix) rendering of computer services, development, implementation and commercialization of software, data processing, engineering and management of computerized systems or not (x) rendering of services of rental of access time to databases, communication by means of messages and images received by computer or electronic communication network; (xi) import and export of any goods and/or services; (xii) participation in other companies, in the country or abroad; (xiii) supply of security seals in general; (xiv) providing identification services, including biometric recognition; (xv) providing technical services, planning, management, support and consulting services for information technology systems and solutions for official and unofficial security and identification documents, including equipment maintenance and technical assistance (xvi) management of systems and rendering of data processing, raffles, games and related services; (xvii) development, implementation and execution of solutions and projects for the electronic management of identification or non-identification documents; (xviii) development, implementation and execution of identification systems; (xix) development, implementation and execution of projects, products and services for tracking objects; (xx) commercial activities in general, including commercial representation; (xxi) rental of machinery and equipment; and (xxii) supply of vehicle license plate security seals with or without an integrated system.

2. Description and purpose of the Merger The transaction will consist of the merger of Valid Participações and Interprint into the Company, with the extinction of Valid Participações and Interprint and its succession by Valid on a general basis, pursuant to the articles 226 and 227 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Mergers") and according to the procedures described in the Protocol of Merger and Justification, entered into by and between the officers of the Company, Valid Participações and Interprint on November 21, 2022 ("Protocol"). The purpose of the Mergers is to simplify and rationalize the corporate structure of the Valid group, which will also make it possible to reduce administrative costs, and will not result in a capital increase of the Company. 3. Main benefits, costs and risks of the transaction Benefits. In the opinion of the Company's management, the Mergers will rationalize the corporate structure of Valid group, generating administrative, financial and operational efficiency, as well as preventing unnecessary expenses. Costs. The costs and expenses that may be incurred for the implementation of the Mergers are estimated at approximately R$ 127,527.00 (one hundred and twenty-seven thousand, five hundred and twenty-seven Brazilian reais), including expenses with publications, records, auditors, lawyers and other contracted professionals for advice on the operation. Risks : The Company's management does not foresee any relevant risks in the Mergers, since all capital stock of Valid Participações and Interprint is already held by Valid on this date. Furthermore, the activities performed by such companies are restricted to activities already developed by the Company, as described in the section 4 of its Reference Form (version 6). Therefore, the Mergers do not represent an additional risk factor for the Company, and the information currently disclosed to its shareholders and the public in general remains valid and up to date. 4. Exchange Ratio of shares Considering that Valid is currently the owner of all issued and outstanding quotas of Valid