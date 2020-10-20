Log in
Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Approval of the Company's Securities Trading Policy

10/20/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 20, 2020

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: October 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m, at the Company's Corporate Center, at Av.

Presidente Wilson, nº. 231, 16º andar, in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro. CALL NOTICE: The call notice was sent to all members of the Board of Directors in advance, pursuant to article 18, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws. QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting,

which was held via video conference, as provided for in article 18 of the Bylaws. PRESIDING: Chair: Sidney

Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares. AGENDA:1) Approval of the Company's Securities Trading Policy.

RESOLUTIONS: After the matter on the Agenda was analyzed, reviewed and discussed, the Company's Securities Trading Policy was unanimously approved by the members of the Board of Directors, without any restrictions, reservations or oppositions. Closure:There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the presiding board. Sidney Levy, Chair; Maria Isabel Tavares, Secretary; Sidney Levy; Marcílio Marques Moreira; Claudio Almeida Prado; Henrique Bredda; Guilherme Affonso Ferreira; Fiamma Zariffe. Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2020.

_______________________________

_______________________________

Sidney Levy

Maria Isabel Tavares

Chair

Secretary

Board members:

_________________________________________________

Sidney Levy

__________________________________________________

Marcílio Marques Moreira

__________________________________________________

Cláudio Almeida Prado

(CONTINUATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 20, 2020)

__________________________________________________

Henrique Bredda

___________________________________________________

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

____________________________________________________

Fiamma Zarife

2

