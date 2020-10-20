Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Approval of the Company's Securities Trading Policy

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON OCTOBER 20, 2020
DATE, TIME AND VENUE: October 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m, at the Company's Corporate Center, at Av.
Presidente Wilson, nº. 231, 16º andar, in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro. CALL NOTICE: The call notice was sent to all members of the Board of Directors in advance, pursuant to article 18, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws. QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Board of Directors attended the meeting,
which was held via video conference, as provided for in article 18 of the Bylaws. PRESIDING: Chair: Sidney
Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares. AGENDA:1) Approval of the Company's Securities Trading Policy.
RESOLUTIONS: After the matter on the Agenda was analyzed, reviewed and discussed, the Company's Securities Trading Policy was unanimously approved by the members of the Board of Directors, without any restrictions, reservations or oppositions. Closure:There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the presiding board. Sidney Levy, Chair; Maria Isabel Tavares, Secretary; Sidney Levy; Marcílio Marques Moreira; Claudio Almeida Prado; Henrique Bredda; Guilherme Affonso Ferreira; Fiamma Zariffe. Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2020.
|
_______________________________
|
_______________________________
|
Sidney Levy
|
Maria Isabel Tavares
|
Chair
|
Secretary
Board members:
_________________________________________________
Sidney Levy
__________________________________________________
Marcílio Marques Moreira
__________________________________________________
Cláudio Almeida Prado
(CONTINUATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 20, 2020)
__________________________________________________
Henrique Bredda
___________________________________________________
Guilherme Affonso Ferreira
____________________________________________________
Fiamma Zarife
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Valid Soluções SA published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:54:03 UTC