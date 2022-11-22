Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Valid Soluções S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-22 pm EST
9.400 BRL   -1.26%
04:31pValid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting December 22, 2022
04:31pValid Soluções S A : Material Fact - Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. And Interprint Ltda. Into the Valid Soluções S.A
04:31pValid Soluções S A : Remote Voting Form - ESM
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Fiscal Council Meeting - Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. and Interprint Ltda. into Valid Soluções S.A

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No.

33.113.309/0001-47

State Registry 35300600223

MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING

HELD ON NOVEMBER 21, 2022

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: Held on November 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Valid Soluções
    S.A. ("Company") head office, located in the city of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo,at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No 511, Ipanema das Pedras, Zip Code 18052-445.
  2. ATTENDANCE: Pursuant to article 35, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws, all members of the Fiscal Council were present. The meeting was held by conference call, as provided in article 18 of the Company's Bylaws.
  3. BOARD: Chairman: Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa; and Secretary: Regis Lemos de Abreu.
  4. AGENDA: To examine, discuss and express an opinion about the incorporation, by the Company, of (i) VALID PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., sole proprietorship limited liability company, with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Presidente Wilson, No 231 - Room 1603 e 1604 - part, Zip Code 20030-905, Centro, registered in the CNPJ/ME under No 08.988.872/0001-11 and registered with the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro under No. 33.2.0794338-6 ("Merger of Valid Participações"); and (ii) INTERPRINT LTDA., sole proprietorship limited liability company, with head office in the city of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No 511, Lote Gleba B, Jardim Novo Mundo, Zip Code 18052- 445,registered in the CNPJ/ME under No 42.123.091/0001-00 and registered with the Board of Trade of the State of São Paulo under No. 35.2.0192301-6 ("Merger of Interprint, and, together with Merger of Valid Participações, "Mergers"), pursuant to the terms and conditions resolved at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting held on the present date ("Board of Directors Meeting").
  5. RESOLUTIONS: After examining and discussing the matter on the Agenda, the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, based on the information presented by the Company's Board of Directors, unanimously, within their legally established powers, did not identify any obstacles to the Mergers. After attending the Board of Directors Meeting held on this date, in compliance with paragraph 3 of article 163 of Law 6,404/76, the members issued the following opinion:

The members of the Fiscal Council of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"), in the use of their legal and statutory attributions, gathered on the present date, after

verifying the deliberations taken within the scope of the Company's Board of Directors Meeting, held on November 21, 2022 ("Board of Directors Meeting"), about the performance of the merger, by the Company, of (i) VALID PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., sole proprietorship limited liability company, with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Presidente Wilson, No 231 - Room 1603 e 1604 - part, Zip Code 20030-905, Centro, registered in the CNPJ/ME under No 08.988.872/0001-11 and registered with the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro under No. 33.2.0794338-6 ("Merger of Valid Participações"); and (ii) INTERPRINT LTDA., sole proprietorship limited liability company, with head office in the city of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No 511, Lote Gleba B, Jardim Novo Mundo, Zip Code 18052-445,registered in the CNPJ/ME under No 42.123.091/0001-00 and registered with the Board of Trade of the State of São Paulo under No. 35.2.0192301-6, based on the information provided by the Company's Board of Directors, unanimously did not identify, within their legally established powers, any obstacles to its realization, according to the terms and conditions deliberated by the Board of Directors, in the scope of the Board Meeting in which the members of this Fiscal Council were present, in compliance with §3º of Article 163 of Law No 6404/76, in view of its legality and regularity, this Fiscal Council opines that the matter is in condition to be submitted to the General Shareholders of the Company for deliberation.

6. CLOSING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the members of the board and the members of the Fiscal Council. Chairman: Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa; and Secretary: Regis Lemos de Abreu. Fiscal Councilors: William Cordeiro, Regis Lemos de Abreu e Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa.

São Paulo, November 21, 2022.

Regis Lemos de Abreu

Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa

William Cordeiro

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 21:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
