Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Fiscal Council Meeting - Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. and Interprint Ltda. into Valid Soluções S.A

verifying the deliberations taken within the scope of the Company's Board of Directors Meeting, held on November 21, 2022 ("Board of Directors Meeting"), about the performance of the merger, by the Company, of (i) VALID PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., sole proprietorship limited liability company, with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Presidente Wilson, No 231 - Room 1603 e 1604 - part, Zip Code 20030-905, Centro, registered in the CNPJ/ME under No 08.988.872/0001-11 and registered with the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro under No. 33.2.0794338-6 ("Merger of Valid Participações"); and (ii) INTERPRINT LTDA., sole proprietorship limited liability company, with head office in the city of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No 511, Lote Gleba B, Jardim Novo Mundo, Zip Code 18052-445,registered in the CNPJ/ME under No 42.123.091/0001-00 and registered with the Board of Trade of the State of São Paulo under No. 35.2.0192301-6, based on the information provided by the Company's Board of Directors, unanimously did not identify, within their legally established powers, any obstacles to its realization, according to the terms and conditions deliberated by the Board of Directors, in the scope of the Board Meeting in which the members of this Fiscal Council were present, in compliance with §3º of Article 163 of Law No 6404/76, in view of its legality and regularity, this Fiscal Council opines that the matter is in condition to be submitted to the General Shareholders of the Company for deliberation.

6. CLOSING: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the members of the board and the members of the Fiscal Council. Chairman: Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa; and Secretary: Regis Lemos de Abreu. Fiscal Councilors: William Cordeiro, Regis Lemos de Abreu e Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa.

São Paulo, November 21, 2022.

Regis Lemos de Abreu Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa

William Cordeiro