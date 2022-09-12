Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Deliberate Capital Increase in RCA

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

NIRE 33.3.0027799-4

CNPJ/MF no 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: September 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the office of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"), located at Alameda Rio Claro, 241 - Bela Vista, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo. C ALL N OTICE : Notice sent to each member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 18, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws and Article 163, paragraph 3 of Law 6,404/76, respectively O PENING AND A TTENDANCE Q UORUM : Attendance of all members of the Board of Directors, and the meeting was held by videoconference, as provided in Article 18 of the Bylaws, as well as the members of the Fiscal Council. P RESIDING B OARD : President: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Renato Tyszler A GENDA : To consider, discuss about (i) the ratification of the Company's share capital increase as a result of the exercise of part of the warrants issued on March 12, 2021, within the scope of the Company's capital increase approved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 07, 2021 (" 2021 Capital Increase " and " Warrants ") and (ii) the consignment of the new amount of the Company's share capital as a result of the item above. R ESOLUTIONS : After the matters on the Agenda had been reviewed and discussed, they were approved, by unanimous vote, without any restrictions, reservations, or opposition:

6.1. Considering the registration of the exercise of 1,360,933 (one million, three hundred and sixty thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three) warrants at an individual exercise price of R$ 10.67 (ten reais and sixty-seven cents), the Board Members unanimously decide to ratify the Company's capital increase in the amount of R$ 14. 521,155.11 (fourteen million, five hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and fifty- five reais and eleven cents), by means of the issuance of 1,360,933 (one million, three hundred and sixty thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three) new ordinary, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value ("Shares").

6.1.1. The Shares issued herein will be entitled in full to all benefits, including dividends, interest on equity, bonuses and any capital remuneration that may be declared by the Company as of this date.

6.2. As a result of the deliberation in items 6.1 and 6.1.1 above, to note that the Company's share capital was increased from R$ 1,023,028,320.16 (one billion, twenty-three million, twenty-eight thousand, three