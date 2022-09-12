Advanced search
09/06VALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Result of the Second Exercise Date of the Subscription Warrants
PU
08/26VALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Warrants Exercise
PU
08/11VALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Warrants Exercise
PU
Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Deliberate Capital Increase in RCA

09/12/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

NIRE 33.3.0027799-4

CNPJ/MF no 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE:September 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the office of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"), located at Alameda Rio Claro, 241 - Bela Vista, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.
  2. CALL NOTICE: Notice sent to each member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 18, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws and Article 163, paragraph 3 of Law 6,404/76, respectively
  3. OPENING AND ATTENDANCE QUORUM:Attendance of all members of the Board of Directors, and the meeting was held by videoconference, as provided in Article 18 of the Bylaws, as well as the members of the Fiscal Council.
  4. PRESIDING BOARD:President: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Renato Tyszler
  5. AGENDA:To consider, discuss about (i) the ratification of the Company's share capital increase as a result of the exercise of part of the warrants issued on March 12, 2021, within the scope of the Company's capital increase approved at the Board of Directors Meeting held on January 07, 2021 ("2021 Capital Increase" and "Warrants") and (ii) the consignment of the new amount of the Company's share capital as a result of the item above.
  6. RESOLUTIONS:After the matters on the Agenda had been reviewed and discussed, they were approved, by unanimous vote, without any restrictions, reservations, or opposition:

6.1. Considering the registration of the exercise of 1,360,933 (one million, three hundred and sixty thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three) warrants at an individual exercise price of R$ 10.67 (ten reais and sixty-seven cents), the Board Members unanimously decide to ratify the Company's capital increase in the amount of R$ 14. 521,155.11 (fourteen million, five hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and fifty- five reais and eleven cents), by means of the issuance of 1,360,933 (one million, three hundred and sixty thousand, nine hundred and thirty-three) new ordinary, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value ("Shares").

6.1.1. The Shares issued herein will be entitled in full to all benefits, including dividends, interest on equity, bonuses and any capital remuneration that may be declared by the Company as of this date.

6.2. As a result of the deliberation in items 6.1 and 6.1.1 above, to note that the Company's share capital was increased from R$ 1,023,028,320.16 (one billion, twenty-three million, twenty-eight thousand, three

hundred and twenty reais and sixteen cents), to R$ 1,037,549.475.27 (one billion, thirty-seven million, five hundred and forty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-five reais and twenty-seven cents) and is now represented by 83,836,375 (eighty-three million, eight hundred and thirty-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-five) common shares, all nominative, registered and without par value. In due course the Board of Directors will submit for the General Meeting's deliberation the amendment to article 5 of the Bylaws, in order to update the statutory wording on the composition of the capital stock.

6.3. Finally, the Board Members hereby authorize the Company's Executive Board to practice, at any time, all acts necessary for the implementation of the matters object of this meeting, as well as to ratify all acts already practiced by the management in relation to the matters dealt with herein.

  1. Closure:There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by the members of the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council. Sidney Levy - President and Renato Tyszler - Secretary. Board of Directors: Sidney Levy, Henrique Bredda, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Fiamma Zarife, Claudio Almeida Prado.

São Paulo, September 12, 2022.

_______________________________

_______________________________

Sidney Levy

Renato Tyszler

President

Secretary

Board Members:

_________________________________________________

Sidney Levy

_________________________________________________

Henrique Bredda

_________________________________________________

Cláudio Almeida Prado

_________________________________________________

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira

_________________________________________________

Fiamma Zarife

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 21:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
