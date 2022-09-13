Valid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. Publicly held company CNPJ/ME No. 33.113.309/0001-47 CVM Code No. 20028 NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS São Paulo, September 13, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), in compliance with the provisions of Law 6404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), the regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") and in addition to the Material Fact of January 07, 2021, the Notice to Shareholders of February 02, 2021, the Notices to the Market of February 18, 23 and March 08, 2021, the Material Fact of March 12, 2021, the Notice to Shareholders of February 15, 2022, the Notice to Shareholders of February 7, 2022 and the Notice to Shareholders of August 11, 2022 hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 12, 2022, it was approved the ratification of the Company's share capital increase within the limit of authorized capital provided for in the Company's Bylaws, as a result of the exercise, by certain holders, of their respective warrants, which were assigned as an additional advantage to the subscribers of shares under the Company's capital increase approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 12, 2021 ("Warrants") On the Second Exercise Date of the Warrants, that is September 05, 2022, were exercised 12.55% of the total number of Warrants issued by the Company. In view of the approval of the capital increase, the information relating to the Company's capital increase, in the format provided for in Annex E to CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022, as amended, is reported below. COMMUNICATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Art. 1. The issuer must disclose to the market the amount of the share capital increase as well as the new share capital, and whether the increase will be carried out through: I - conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares; - exercise of subscription rights or warrants; III - capitalization of profits or reserves; or IV - subscription of new shares. In accordance with the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 12, 2021, the Company's share capital increase was approved, regardless of statutory reform and within the limit of the authorized capital, under the terms of article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, increasing from the current R$ 1,023,028,320.16 (one billion, twenty-three million,

twenty-eight thousand, three hundred and twenty reais and sixteen cents) divided into 82. 475,442 (eighty-two million, four hundred and seventy-five thousand, four hundred and forty-two) common shares, all nominative, registered and without par value to R$ 1,037,549,475.27 (one billion, thirty-seven million, five hundred and forty- nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-five Reais and twenty-seven cents), now represented by 83. 836,375 (eighty-three million, eight hundred and thirty-six thousand, three hundred and seventy-five) common, nominative, registered, book-entry shares, without par value, therefore, an increase of R$ 14,521,155.10 (fourteen million, five hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and fifty-five reais and ten cents), by means of the issuance of 1. 360,933 (one million three hundred and sixty thousand nine hundred and thirty-three) new ordinary, nominative, book-entry shares, without par value, with an issue price of R$ 10.67 (ten reais and sixty-seven cents) per share, established pursuant to article 170, paragraph 1, item III of the Corporation Law, as a result of the exercise of the warrants. Sole paragraph. The issuer must also I - explain, in detail, the reasons for the increase and its legal and economic consequences; and The increase in the Company's share capital approved herein arises from the exercise of the warrants. The warrants were issued as an additional advantage to the subscribers of the Company's capital increase approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on January 7, 2021, ratified at a Board of Directors' meeting held on March 12, 2021 ("Capital Increase"), with the purpose of stimulating the participation of shareholders in the Capital Increase. II - provide a copy of the fiscal council's opinion, if applicable. Not applicable, pursuant to article 163, III of the Corporation Law. The Fiscal Council issued an opinion favorable to the Capital Increase, as per the opinion included in the minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting held on January 7, 2021 and available for consultation at the Company's headquarters and on the Company's (ri.valid.com), B3's (www.b3.com.br) and CVM's (www.cvm.gov.br) websites. Art. 2. In case of a capital increase through share subscription, the issuer must I - describe the destination of the resources; II - inform the number of shares issued of each type and class; III - describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued IV - inform if related parties, as defined by the accounting rules that deal with this subject, will subscribe shares in the capital increase, specifying the respective amounts, when these amounts are already known; V - inform the issue price of the new shares; VI - inform the par value of the shares issued or, in the case of no-par value shares, the portion of the issue price to be allocated to the capital reserve; VII - provide the managers' opinion on the effects of the capital increase, especially with regard to the dilution caused by the increase; VIII - inform the criteria for calculating the issue price and justify, in detail, the economic aspects that determined its choice;

Not applicable, considering that the capital increase results from the conversion of warrants attributed as an additional advantage to the subscribers of the Capital Increase

Not applicable, considering that the capital increase in question does not result from the capitalization of profits or reserves.

IV - inform the term provided for in § 3 of art. 169 of Law 6404, of 1976; and

Art. 4 In case of capital increase by conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares or by exercise of warrants, the issuer must I - inform the number of shares issued of each kind and class; and II - describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued.