  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Valid Soluções S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-25 pm EDT
10.67 BRL   -2.20%
05:18pValid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in Publications Channel
PU
09/30Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Sale of Valid-USA Data unit
PU
09/29Valid Promotes New eSIM for Consumer Solution That Leverages on Strongbox Functionalities for Non-Telecom Applications
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in Publications Channel

10/25/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/ME No. 33.113.309/0001-47

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CHANGE IN PUBLICATIONS CHANNEL

São Paulo, October 25, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), pursuant to Law No. 6404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), the regulations set out by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby inform, as a result of the change in Valid's headquarters, approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the Company's publications will be published in the newspaper O Valor Econômico of the State of São Paulo as described in the Registration Form.

More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by e-mail: ri@valid.com.

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 79,0 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 864 M 163 M 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Valid Soluções S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,91 BRL
Average target price 11,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
Managers and Directors
Ivan Luiz Murias dos Santos Chief Executive Officer
Renato Tyszler Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.26.86%164
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.2.35%5 331
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD2.18%4 851
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-52.68%1 445
DELUXE CORPORATION-49.89%693
CIMPRESS PLC-69.86%566