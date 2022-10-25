Valid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in Publications Channel

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/ME No. 33.113.309/0001-47

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CHANGE IN PUBLICATIONS CHANNEL

São Paulo, October 25, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), pursuant to Law No. 6404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), the regulations set out by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby inform, as a result of the change in Valid's headquarters, approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the Company's publications will be published in the newspaper O Valor Econômico of the State of São Paulo as described in the Registration Form.

More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by e-mail: ri@valid.com.

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer