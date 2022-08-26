Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Valid Soluções S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-26 pm EDT
10.66 BRL   +0.19%
VALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Warrants Exercise
PU
VALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Warrants Exercise
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Valid Soluções S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
Valid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Warrants Exercise

08/26/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/ME No. 33.113.309/0001-47

CVM Code No. 20028

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS EXERCISE

São Paulo, August 26, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporate Law"), in the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), reminds its Shareholders and the market that, according to the Notice sent on August 11, 2022, in the period from August 29 to September 5, 2022 (included) will be exercisable the subscription bonuses attributed to the shareholders subscribing to the shares issued within the scope of the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 12, 2021.

Additional information about the Subscription Bonus exercises can be obtained through the link.

The documents referring to the Capital Increase are available on the Company's IR website (https://ri.valid.com/), as well as on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 (www.b3.com.br).

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 21:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
