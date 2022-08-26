Valid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Warrants Exercise

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/ME No. 33.113.309/0001-47

CVM Code No. 20028

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS EXERCISE

São Paulo, August 26, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B³: VLID3 ON), in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporate Law"), in the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), reminds its Shareholders and the market that, according to the Notice sent on August 11, 2022, in the period from August 29 to September 5, 2022 (included) will be exercisable the subscription bonuses attributed to the shareholders subscribing to the shares issued within the scope of the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 12, 2021.

Additional information about the Subscription Bonus exercises can be obtained through the link.

The documents referring to the Capital Increase are available on the Company's IR website (https://ri.valid.com/), as well as on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 (www.b3.com.br).

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer