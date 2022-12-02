Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of assets sales in the US

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Conclusion of assets sales in the US

São Paulo, December 2, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A., in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, successfully concluded on this date the process of selling its assets from the Payments and Identification units of Valid USA, as mentioned in previous notices to the market.

Over the next few days, the Company will work on remitting funds to Brazil and pre-paying the 8th issue of debentures, a process that we estimate will be completed in December 2022.

More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by e-mail: ri@valid.com.

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer