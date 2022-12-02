Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Valid Soluções S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-02 pm EST
9.600 BRL   +0.10%
05:16pValid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of assets sales in the US
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting December 22, 2022
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Material Fact - Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. And Interprint Ltda. Into the Valid Soluções S.A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of assets sales in the US

12/02/2022 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Conclusion of assets sales in the US

São Paulo, December 2, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A., in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, successfully concluded on this date the process of selling its assets from the Payments and Identification units of Valid USA, as mentioned in previous notices to the market.

Over the next few days, the Company will work on remitting funds to Brazil and pre-paying the 8th issue of debentures, a process that we estimate will be completed in December 2022.

More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by e-mail: ri@valid.com.

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 22:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
05:16pValid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of assets sales in the US
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Call Notice - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting December 22, 2022
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Material Fact - Merger of Valid Participações Ltda. And Interprint Lt..
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Remote Voting Form - ESM
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Manual for the Shareholders´ Participation in the Extraordinary Share..
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Fiscal Council Meeting - Merger of Valid Participações Ltd..
PU
11/22Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Merger of Valid Participa..
PU
11/14Valid Soluções S A : Institutional Presentation 3Q22
PU
11/09Transcript : Valid Soluções S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/08Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Regulatory approval of assets sales in the US
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 198 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2021 59,7 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2021 877 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 773 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Valid Soluções S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,59 BRL
Average target price 11,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Ivan Luiz Murias dos Santos Chief Executive Officer
Renato Tyszler Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.11.16%138
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-3.91%5 434
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-3.06%5 015
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-48.65%1 592
DELUXE CORPORATION-39.99%834
CIMPRESS PLC-56.36%776