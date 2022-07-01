Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Valid Soluções S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-07-01 pm EDT
9.370 BRL   +0.43%
05:33pVALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to the Market - New Director of Banking and Solutions
PU
12:13pVALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Notice to the Market - Sale of Valid-USA business units
PU
06/30VALID SOLUÇÕES S A : Investor Day 2022 - Presentation*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - New Director of Banking and Solutions

07/01/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

New Director of Banking and Solutions

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

About Valid:

We live in the trust economy. In this economy, currency is an identity, and identification is what gives it value. For Valid (B³: VLID3 - ON), identification is to recognize something or someone as true. We are on your ID, on your bank cards, in your mobile transactions and in all these places, we use cutting edge technology. We are 6,000 employees in 16 countries, considering cultural and regional particularities, to deliver personalized and integrated solutions. In Brazil we are the largest company in issuing identification documents, in the world we occupy the 5th position in the production of SIM Cards, and we are among the 10 largest card manufacturers in the planet. Identification is our raison d'être. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 79,0 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 739 M 139 M 139 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Valid Soluções S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Chief Executive Officer
Joel Mendes Rennó Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.8.49%141
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.1.14%5 794
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD5.15%5 530
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-35.76%2 310
CIMPRESS PLC-44.98%1 016
DELUXE CORPORATION-32.58%932