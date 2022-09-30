Advanced search
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-09-30 pm EDT
9.850 BRL   +0.10%
Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Sale of Valid-USA Data unit
PU
09/29Valid Promotes New eSIM for Consumer Solution That Leverages on Strongbox Functionalities for Non-Telecom Applications
CI
09/13Valid Soluções S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase
PU
Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Sale of Valid-USA Data unit

09/30/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sale of Valid-USA Data unit

São Paulo, September 30, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B3: VLID3 ON), ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, hereby informs the public, its shareholders and the market in general that, continuing its portfolio optimization process and focus on its core assets, concluded on this date the process of selling its Data assets in the United States. The sale took place through a management buyout format, led by American executives who are and will remain at the forefront of this business.

The Data unit accounted for approximately R$ 36 million or USD 7 million in sales in the last 12 months ending in 2Q22. The transaction amount, of USD 5.4 million, will be paid in two installments, with USD 4.2 million on this date and USD 1.2 million in 24 months.

More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by e-mail: ri@valid.com.

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 223 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2022 79,0 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 779 M 144 M 144 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Technical analysis trends VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,84 BRL
Average target price 11,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Managers and Directors
Ivan Luiz Murias dos Santos Chief Executive Officer
Renato Tyszler Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Levy Chairman
Maurício Ribeiro de Menezes Chief Operating Officer
Claudio Almeida Prado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.14.42%144
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.0.52%5 392
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD0.23%4 910
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-43.95%1 839
DELUXE CORPORATION-46.15%745
CIMPRESS PLC-64.54%666