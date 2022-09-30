Valid Soluções S A : Notice to the Market - Sale of Valid-USA Data unit

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Sale of Valid-USA Data unit
São Paulo, September 30, 2022 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B3: VLID3 ON), ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, hereby informs the public, its shareholders and the market in general that, continuing its portfolio optimization process and focus on its core assets, concluded on this date the process of selling its Data assets in the United States. The sale took place through a management buyout format, led by American executives who are and will remain at the forefront of this business.
The Data unit accounted for approximately R$ 36 million or USD 7 million in sales in the last 12 months ending in 2Q22. The transaction amount, of USD 5.4 million, will be paid in two installments, with USD 4.2 million on this date and USD 1.2 million in 24 months.
More information can be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by e-mail: ri@valid.com.
Renato Tyszler
Chief Financial and
Investor Relations Officer
