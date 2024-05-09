This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect current beliefs and expectations regarding future financial results and other aspects of the business.

These beliefs and outlooks are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from those projected due to several factors.

Analysts and investors are advised not to place undue reliance on these beliefs and expectations, as they only refer to the date of publication of this presentation. Valid is not obliged to publicly disclose the results of any revisions to these beliefs and expectations.