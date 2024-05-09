Results Presentation
1Q
24
May 09, 2024
1Q24 Results
This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect current beliefs and expectations regarding future financial results and other aspects of the business.
These beliefs and outlooks are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may materially differ from those projected due to several factors.
Analysts and investors are advised not to place undue reliance on these beliefs and expectations, as they only
refer to the date of publication of this presentation.
Valid is not obliged to publicly disclose the results of any revisions to these beliefs and expectations.
Financial results are reported considering the impacts of the adoption
Results 1Q24
1Q24 Results
R$484Mn
1Q24 (-8% YOY)
R$116Mn
R$148Mn
1Q24 (146% YOY)
R$70Mn
1Q24 (-19% YOY)
Margin of 30% in 1Q24
Margin of 24.0% in 1Q24
-0.1x Net Debt/EBITDA
Revenue
EBITDA
Net Income
Net Cash
The YoY sales
The bigger impact in
EPS: R$1.83 in the quarter
Despite the cash utilization in
decrease was led by
terms of EBITDA was
operational activities, the sale of
the already expected
also the Mobile
The result for the quarter was
Cubic allowed Valid to reach a
weak performance of
segment.
positively influenced by the sale
Net Cash level for the first time
the Mobile segment,
of the minority stake held in
since its IPO.
which has been
Cubic.
undergoing volume
and price pressures.
Positive highlight to
the YoY sales growth
in the ID segment.
1Q24 Results
Quarter marked by volume and price pressures in the Mobile segment, impacting both the Company's Revenue and
EBITDA
Net Revenue (R$ Mn)
-8%
EBITDA (R$ Mn)
EBITDA Margin (%)
19%
529 484
144
116
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
EBITDA
27.1%
24.0%
Margin
1Q24 Results
Income reported in the quarter was positively influenced by the receipt of amounts related to the sale of stake held in Cubic
(R$ Mn)
116
EPS:
R$1.83
- R$7.5Mn in Expenses related to the release of funds from Argentina
- R$14Mn in Exchange Losses (Nigeria
112
148
and Argentina)
-30
(+149% YoY)
-24
-24
-4
EBITDA 1Q24
Financial Result
Depreciation and
Income tax and
Others
Cubic and VCMC
Net Income 1Q24
Amortization
social contribution
1Q24 Results
EBITDA (R$ Mn) (excluding USA)
ROIC
478
567
539
318
17,7%
22,5%
21.0%
203
11,0%
4,8%
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
Net Income (R$ Mn) (excluding USA)
ROE
302
15,8%
213
9,4%
6,7%
7,6%
58
15
-88
-18,1%
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24 LTM
1Q24 Results
2024
Main change in cash from the sale of assets in the quarter
R$Mn
178
755
619
582
14
-13
-13
-12
-19
Cash (Dec/23)
Net Cash Generated
CAPEX
Financial Result
Cash After Operations
Funding/Payment of Effects of Exchange Rate
Divestments
Cash (Mar/24)
Loans
Note: Operating Cash Generation: EBITDA - Taxes on Result - Working Capital
1Q24 Results
Accounts Receivable (R$ Mn)
+R$0Mn / -0%
Inventories (R$ Mn)
+R$27Mn / -8%
Accounts Payable (R$ Mn)
+R$20Mn / -12%
430
425
421
R$12Mn/ 3%
78
74
76
420
500
450
R$67Mn/25%
200
95
173
181
R$-12Mn/ 7 %
165
75
74
400
362
364
342
335
180
85
153153
70
410
76
399
399
72
400
70
350
300
268
75
160
140
120
65
60
55
390
73
387
66
68
63
66
380
64
370
62
360
60
250
200
150
100
50
0
67
65
59
55
43
65
100
55
80
4560
40
35
20
25
0
51
50
42
42
39
50
45
40
35
30
25
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Trade accounts receivable Average Receivables Period
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Inventories
Average Inventory Period
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Trade accounts payables
Average Payment Period
Highlights:
- After a significant improvement in the main Working Capital accounts in 2H23, 1Q24 showed a deterioration in the indicators, although at levels better than the previous year's comparison
- Management continues its efforts to improve the indicators, which may experience some volatility between quarters
1Q24 Results
1Q24 Results
Valid reached the level of Net Cash for the first time since its IPO
Leverage Ratio (Net Debt / LTM EBITDA)
Current Amortization Schedule1 (R$ Mn)
Debt Breakdown1
755
2.7x
478
523
538
555
567
539
32%
17%
331
30%
22%
37%
203
15%
50
12%
14%
31%
83%
15
7%
201
24
7
22
150
9
23
82
93
1
45
30
23
45
Debêntures
Short Term
4Q20
4Q21
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029
Bilateral Brazil (CEF, ABC e BB)
Long Term
EBITDA LTM
Net Debt/EBITDA
Cash
Principal
Interest
Bilateral Intl (Santander and Itaú BBA)
Highlights:
- After the closure of 1Q24, Valid held the 10th Debenture issue, totaling R$243Mn, removing from the market 97.26% of the 9th Debenture issue.
- The 10th debenture issue increases the average duration by 7 months, reaching 26 months, and reduces the average cost of debt in Brazil by around 50bps, reaching a CDI + 1.79%.
¹Considers the Exchange Offer and the bilateral debt renegotiation of BB carried out after the closure of the quarter.
1Q24 Results
B3: VLID3
Stock Performance (VLID vs. IBOV vs. SMLL) - last 12 months.
160%
SMLL
VLID3
IBOVESPA
140%
120%
104%
100%
80%
60%
40%
26%
20%
26%
0% -20%
3/31/23 4/30/23 5/31/23 6/30/23 7/31/23 8/31/23 9/30/23 10/31/23 11/30/23 12/31/23 1/31/24 2/29/24 3/31/24
Proceeds:
- Payment of extraordinary dividends related to 2023, of R$0.31 per share, on April 30.
Liquidity:
- Average daily trading volume of R$8.8Mn in the quarter, a 238% YOY increase.
Stock price: R$18.49
Market cap: R$1,5B
Ex-Treasury Shares: 80,171,552 shares
Base date as of March 2024
