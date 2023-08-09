This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect current beliefs and expectations regarding future financial results and other aspects of the business.
Analysts and investors are advised
not to place undue reliance on these beliefs and expectations, as they only refer to the date of publication of this presentation. Valid is not obliged to publicly disclose the results of any revisions to these beliefs and expectations.
These beliefs and outlooks are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from those projected due to several factors.
Financial results are reported considering the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16.
In 2Q23, Valid did not record nonrecurring entries, so EBITDA and/or Net Income were not normalized. Since the Company had made nonrecurring adjustments to its financial statements in 1Q23 in the amount of R$5.6M referring to previous fiscal years, year-to-date figures were therefore impacted.
Highlights
2Q23: R$534M (17% YOY) 6M23 R$1.064M (18% YOY)
2Q23: R$135M (13% YOY)
6M23 R$284M (30% YOY) Margins of 25.2% in the quarter
2Q23: R$58M
6M23 R$123M
Margin of 11% in the quarter
Revenue
Normalized EBITDA
and 26.7% in 6M23
Normalized Net Income
2Q23 Results Presentation
• Top line recording two-digit growth vs. 2Q22 and 6M22
• Two-digit growth across business verticals
• Significant EBITDA growth in the quarter and the first
half of the year
• Important EBITDA-to-cash conversion rate, reaching
72% in the quarter
• EPS of R$0.72 in the quarter
• New distribution of IOE of R$0.20 per share approved
and paid on July 31
Gross Debt: R$741M
Leverage
Cash Position: R$440M
NET Debt/EBITDA: 0.5x
•
Gross debt reduced by over R$130M in the quarter
•
Solid cash position with leverage at an all-time low
Highlights
Document issue reached 7.3 million units in the quarter
Attendance at important E-gov events and forums in Brazil and abroad
Acquisition of Flexdoc in late May 2023
Significant sales and EBITDA growth
The Argentinian market continues to stand out with strong prices and margins
2Q23 Results Presentation
Revenue from the Mobile segment grew by 11% over 2Q22 and by 6% over 1Q23
Volume increased quarter on quarter in 2Q23, from 62.3 million to 69.6 million units
2Q23 Results Presentation
Full acquisition of Flexdoc: part of the strategy to advance in Digital ID
The highest-quality digital onboarding technology in
the market, with 50 million transactions (AI, KYC, BGC, Access to Valid's channels and clients Forensic Document Examination)
Low-cost and high-scale solution
Development of new products for new sectors
Team with decades-long experience in the
Strong brand
technology development sector
Reinforcement of Valid ID's digital product portfolio
Valid Solucoes SA, formerly Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the provision of printed services. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Means of payment, Identification, Telecommunications and Digital certification. The Means of payment division produces cards, which are used on a daily basis for payments, identification, gift cards, vouchers and tickets, among others. The Identification division offers physical and electronic solutions, such as capture, storage and data management, security printing, as well as recognition and digital printing. The Telecommunications division provides instant lottery tickets, prepaid cards and public transportation tickets, among others. The Digital certification division offers technology and support services for government-certified digital certificates.