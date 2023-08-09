Earnings

Disclaimer

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect current beliefs and expectations regarding future financial results and other aspects of the business.

Analysts and investors are advised

not to place undue reliance on these beliefs and expectations, as they only refer to the date of publication of this presentation. Valid is not obliged to publicly disclose the results of any revisions to these beliefs and expectations.

These beliefs and outlooks are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from those projected due to several factors.

Financial results are reported considering the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16.

In 2Q23, Valid did not record nonrecurring entries, so EBITDA and/or Net Income were not normalized. Since the Company had made nonrecurring adjustments to its financial statements in 1Q23 in the amount of R$5.6M referring to previous fiscal years, year-to-date figures were therefore impacted.

Highlights

2Q23: R$534M (17% YOY) 6M23 R$1.064M (18% YOY)

2Q23: R$135M (13% YOY)

6M23 R$284M (30% YOY) Margins of 25.2% in the quarter

2Q23: R$58M

6M23 R$123M

Margin of 11% in the quarter

Revenue

Normalized EBITDA

and 26.7% in 6M23

Normalized Net Income

2Q23 Results Presentation

Top line recording two-digit growth vs. 2Q22 and 6M22

Two-digit growth across business verticals

Significant EBITDA growth in the quarter and the first

half of the year

Important EBITDA-to-cash conversion rate, reaching

72% in the quarter

EPS of R$0.72 in the quarter

New distribution of IOE of R$0.20 per share approved

and paid on July 31

Gross Debt: R$741M

Leverage

Cash Position: R$440M

NET Debt/EBITDA: 0.5x

Gross debt reduced by over R$130M in the quarter

Solid cash position with leverage at an all-time low

Highlights

  • Document issue reached 7.3 million units in the quarter
  • Attendance at important E-gov events and forums in Brazil and abroad
  • Acquisition of Flexdoc in late May 2023
  • Significant sales and EBITDA growth
  • The Argentinian market continues to stand out with strong prices and margins

2Q23 Results Presentation

  • Revenue from the Mobile segment grew by 11% over 2Q22 and by 6% over 1Q23
  • Volume increased quarter on quarter in 2Q23, from 62.3 million to 69.6 million units

2Q23 Results Presentation

Full acquisition of Flexdoc: part of the strategy to advance in Digital ID

The highest-quality digital onboarding technology in

the market, with 50 million transactions (AI, KYC, BGC, Access to Valid's channels and clients Forensic Document Examination)

Low-cost and high-scale solution

Development of new products for new sectors

Team with decades-long experience in the

Strong brand

technology development sector

Reinforcement of Valid ID's digital product portfolio

