    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
  Report
03/21 04:07:59 pm EDT
10.5 BRL   +2.74%
Summary 
Valid Soluções S A : Remote Voting Form - ASM

03/21/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/20/2022

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Shareholders who wish to exercise their remote voting rights, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/2009, must fill out this remote voting form ("Form") in full, legibly, without alterations or erasures, initialing all pages and signing the last page.

It is required that the three items at the top of this Form be filled out with the shareholders' full name (or corporate name for legal entities), the individual (or corporate) taxpayer's ID number, and an e-mail address for future contact.

In order for this Form and the votes casted herein to be considered valid and recorded in the Meeting, it must comply with all of the requirements set forth herein as well as, if applicable, with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, CVM Instruction 481/2009 and other relevant legislation.

For further information on this Form and on the subjects referred herein, the shareholders may access the Company's website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/) and the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders must submit the Form no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the Meeting date, that is, up until and including April 13, 2022. The Form may be submitted by the custodian agent, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (provided that a different deadline may be set by the custodian and bookkeeping agents) or submitted directly to the Company, in accordance with the procedures set forth herein.

Shareholders who choose to submit the voting instructions to their custodians or the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares must contact either of them directly in order to verify their procedures for submitting remote voting instructions via the Form, as well as the documentation and information required.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Shareholders who choose to deliver the Form personally at the Company or by mail, he/she must attach, in addition to the certified copies of the personal identity document and/or relevant corporate acts proving legal representation, as the case may be, the following documents: (i) ownership statement issued by the bookkeeping agent; (ii) power of attorney letter with the grantor's signature duly notarized; (iii) shareholders with fungible custody of registered shares must provide the statement containing their respective equity stake issued by the competent institution.

Shareholders who choose to submit this Form electronically shall attach to the electronic message, in addition to this Form duly filled out, the documents listed in the previous paragraph in digitalized form.

Paper documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters at Alameda Rio Claro 241, Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-010, under the title "Assembleia Geral Ordinária de Acionistas 2021", and if the Form is to be sent electronically it must be submitted to the e-mail address ri@valid.com to the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

Due to the current scenario in which our employees are in the home office regime, the electronic copy of the physical material must be sent by e-mail to ri@valid.com for the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

The Company will acknowledge the receipt of all Forms received directly, within three (3) days of the receipt date by confirming the receipt to the shareholder's e-mail address provided in the Form, and will also inform if the vote was deemed valid or if the Form, or any other documents, must be resubmitted. If necessary, the rectification or resubmission of the Form, or other required documents, shall be made by the shareholder up until and including April 13, 2022.

Any Form received by the Company after April 13, 2022, in any way, will be disregarded.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco do Brasil S.A.

E-mail: [aescriturais@bb.com.br]

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/20/2022

Telephone: (21) 3808-3715

On-site service at one of the branches of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

1. Approve the management's annual report and the financial statements, which are accompanied by the external and independent auditor's opinion regarding to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

2. Resolve on the allocation of the net profits of the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021, in the amount of fifty-nine million, six hundred and eighty-seven thousand, fifty-nine reais and eighty- seven centavos (BRL 59,687,059.87), in accordance with the Management Proposal.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

3. Set the global compensation of the members of the Board of Directors payable in 2022 in the amount of BRL 2,029,248.00 (two million, twenty-nine thousand, two hundred and forty-eight reais)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

4. Set the global compensation of the Management payable in 2022 in the amount of BRL 16,420,191.38 (sixteen million, four hundred and twenty thousand, one hundred and ninety-one reais and thirty-eight cents)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates

Indicação de todos os nomes que compõem a chapa

William Cordeiro / Rodrigo Abud

Regis Lemos de Abreu / Paulo Roberto Franceschi

Vanderlei da Rosa / Murici dos Santos

5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Indicação de todos os nomes que compõem a chapa

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

6. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? -

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

7. Set the global compensation of the Fiscal Council payable in 2021 in the amount of BRL 478,105.42 (four hundred and seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and five reais and forty-two cents).

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/20/2022

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
