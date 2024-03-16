Last update: 03/15/2024

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/17/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Shareholders who wish to exercise their remote voting rights, in accordance with CVM Resolution 81/2022, must fill out this remote voting form ("Form") in full, legibly, without alterations or erasures, initialing all pages and signing the last page.

It is required that the three items at the top of this Form be filled out with the shareholders' full name (or corporate name for legal entities), the individual (or corporate) taxpayer's ID number, and an e-mail address for future contact.

In order for this Form and the votes casted herein to be considered valid and recorded in the Meeting, it must comply with all of the requirements set forth herein as well as, if applicable, with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, CVM Resolution 81/2022 and other relevant legislation.

For further information on this Form and on the subjects referred herein, the shareholders may access the Company's website (http://ri.valid.com) and the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders must submit the Form no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the Meeting date, that is, up until and including April 10, 2024. The Form may be submitted by the custodian agent, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (provided that a different deadline may be set by the custodian and bookkeeping agents) or submitted directly to the Company, in accordance with the procedures set forth herein.

Shareholders who choose to submit the voting instructions to their custodians or the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares must contact either of them directly in order to verify their procedures for submitting remote voting instructions via the Form, as well as the documentation and information required.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Shareholders who choose to deliver the Form personally at the Company or by mail, he/she must attach, in addition to the certified copies of the personal identity document and/or relevant corporate acts proving legal representation, as the case may be, the following documents: (i) ownership statement issued by the bookkeeping agent; (ii) power of attorney letter with the grantor's signature duly notarized; (iii) shareholders with fungible custody of registered shares must provide the statement containing their respective equity stake issued by the competent institution.

Shareholders who choose to submit this Form electronically shall attach to the electronic message, in addition to this Form duly filled out, the documents listed in the previous paragraph in digitalized form.

Paper documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters at Rio Claro 241, Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-010, under the title "Assembleia Geral Ordinária de Acionistas 2024", and if the Form is to be sent electronically it must be submitted to the e-mail address ri@valid.com to the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

The electronic copy of the physical material must be sent by e-mail to ri@valid.com for the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

The Company will acknowledge the receipt of all Forms received directly, within three (3) days of the receipt date by confirming the receipt to the shareholder's e-mail address provided in the Form, and will also inform if the vote was deemed valid or if the Form, or any other documents, must be resubmitted. If necessary, the rectification or resubmission of the Form, or other required documents, shall be made by the shareholder up until and including April 10, 2024.

Any Form received by the Company after April 10, 2024, in any way, will be disregarded

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Phones: +55 (11) 3003.9285 (Capitals and Metropolitan Regions) and 0800.720.9285 (Other locations)

Whatsapp: +55 (11) 3003.9285