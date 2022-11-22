Valid Soluções S A : Remote Voting Form - ESM

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

EGM - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. held on 12/22/2022

Shareholders' Name

Shareholders' CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Shareholders who wish to exercise their remote voting rights in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"), to be held on December 22, 2022 ("EGM"), must fill out this remote voting bulletin ("Bulletin") in full, legibly, without alterations or erasures, initialing all pages and signing the last page.

It is required that the three items at the top of this Bulletin be filled out with the shareholders' full name (or corporate name for legal entities), the individual (or corporate) taxpayer's ID number (CPF or CNPJ), and an e-mail address for future contact.

For this Bulletin and the votes casted herein to be considered valid and recorded in the EGM, it must comply with all the requirements set forth herein as well as, if applicable, with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), and other relevant legislation and regulation.

For further information regarding to the Bulletin and the matters referred to therein, the shareholder may access the Company's website (https://ri.valid.com/) and the B3

(https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) websites.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a bookkeeping agent or custodian

Shareholders must submit the Bulletin no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the EGM date, that is, up until and including December 15, 2022. The Bulletin may be submitted by the custodian agent, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (provided that a different deadline may be set by the custodian and bookkeeping agents) or submitted directly to the Company.

Shareholders who choose to submit the voting instructions to their custodians or the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares must contact either of them directly to verify their procedures for submitting remote voting instructions via the Bulletin, as well as the documentation and information required.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation

Shareholders who choose to deliver the Bulletin personally at the Company or by mail, he/she must attach, in addition to the certified copies of the personal identity document and/or relevant corporate acts proving legal representation of the following documents: (i) ownership statement issued by the bookkeeping agent; (ii) power of attorney letter with the grantor's signature duly notarized; and (iii) shareholders with fungible custody of registered shares must provide the statement containing their respective equity stake issued by the competent institution.

Shareholders who choose to submit this Bulletin electronically shall attach to the electronic message, in addition to this Bulletin duly filled out, the documents listed in the previous paragraph in digitalized form and send to the e-mailri@valid.com.

Paper documents shall be sent to the Company's Investor Relations Department at Alameda Rio Claro 241, Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-010, under the title "Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 22 de dezembro de 2022".