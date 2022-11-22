Valid Soluções S A : Remote Voting Form - ESM

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
EGM - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. held on 12/22/2022
Shareholders' Name
Shareholders' CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
Shareholders who wish to exercise their remote voting rights in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company"), to be held on December 22, 2022 ("EGM"), must fill out this remote voting bulletin ("Bulletin") in full, legibly, without alterations or erasures, initialing all pages and signing the last page.
It is required that the three items at the top of this Bulletin be filled out with the shareholders' full name (or corporate name for legal entities), the individual (or corporate) taxpayer's ID number (CPF or CNPJ), and an e-mail address for future contact.
For this Bulletin and the votes casted herein to be considered valid and recorded in the EGM, it must comply with all the requirements set forth herein as well as, if applicable, with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), and other relevant legislation and regulation.
For further information regarding to the Bulletin and the matters referred to therein, the shareholder may access the Company's website (https://ri.valid.com/) and the B3
(https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) websites.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a bookkeeping agent or custodian
Shareholders must submit the Bulletin no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the EGM date, that is, up until and including December 15, 2022. The Bulletin may be submitted by the custodian agent, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (provided that a different deadline may be set by the custodian and bookkeeping agents) or submitted directly to the Company.
Shareholders who choose to submit the voting instructions to their custodians or the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares must contact either of them directly to verify their procedures for submitting remote voting instructions via the Bulletin, as well as the documentation and information required.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation
Shareholders who choose to deliver the Bulletin personally at the Company or by mail, he/she must attach, in addition to the certified copies of the personal identity document and/or relevant corporate acts proving legal representation of the following documents: (i) ownership statement issued by the bookkeeping agent; (ii) power of attorney letter with the grantor's signature duly notarized; and (iii) shareholders with fungible custody of registered shares must provide the statement containing their respective equity stake issued by the competent institution.
Shareholders who choose to submit this Bulletin electronically shall attach to the electronic message, in addition to this Bulletin duly filled out, the documents listed in the previous paragraph in digitalized form and send to the e-mailri@valid.com.
Paper documents shall be sent to the Company's Investor Relations Department at Alameda Rio Claro 241, Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01332-010, under the title "Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 22 de dezembro de 2022".
The Company will acknowledge the receipt of all Bulletins received directly, within three (3) days of the receipt date by confirming the receipt to the shareholder's e-mail address provided in the Bulletin and will also inform if the vote was deemed valid or if the Bulletin, or any other documents, must be resubmitted. If necessary, the rectification or resubmission of the Bulletin, or other required documents, shall be made by the shareholder up until and including December 15, 2022. Any Bulletin received by the Company after December 15, 2022, in any way, will be disregarded.
Finally, the Company informs that the EGM will be held exclusively digitally, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81. Thus, shareholders who choose to participate in the EGM remotely must
register on the Ten Meetings Platform through the link https://www.tenmeetings.com.br/assembleia/portal/?id=FBBEA8D64163until December 20, 2022 (including), in accordance with the Manual for Participation disclosed by the Company on its Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/) and on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br). In this case, the proxy documents of the shareholder or his/her attorney- in-fact must be registered in the platform at least two (2) days prior to the date set for the EGM, under penalty of the shareholder or his attorney-in-fact being prevented from attending the EGM, pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM Resolution 81. Other information regarding the procedures required for accreditation on the platform is provided in the Manual of the EGM.
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Banco do Brasil S.A.
E-mail: aescriturais@bb.com.br
Telephone: (21) 3808-3715
Face-to-face attendance in the branches of Branco do Brasil S.A.
Resolutions/Questions concerning the EGM
Simple Resolution
1. Ratify the appointment and contracting of MCS Markup Auditoria e Consultoria Empresarial Ltda., a company with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua São José, 70, 17th floor, Centro, Zip Code 20.010-903, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 22.477.423.0001-30 and with the CRC-RJ under No. RJ008325/O-1 ("MCS Markup") as the company responsible for preparing the valuation reports, at book value, of the shareholders' equity of: (i) INTERPRINT LTDA., a sole quotaholder limited liability company, with head office in the City of Sorocaba, State of São Paulo, at Rua Laura Maiello Kook, No. 511, Lot Gleba B, Jardim Novo Mundo, Zip Code 18052-445, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 42.123.091/0001-00 and registered with the Commercial Board of São Paulo
("JUCESP") under No. 35.2.0192301.6. ("Merged Company I"); and (ii) VALID
PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA., a sole quotaholder limited liability company, with head office in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Av. Presidente Wilson, 231 - Hall 1603 e 1604 - part, Zip Code 20030-905, Centro, enrolled with the CNPJ/ME under No. 08.988.872/0001-11 and registered with the Commercial Board of Rio de Janeiro
("JUCERJA") under No. 33.2.0794338-6 ("Merged Company II" and, jointly with Merged Company I, "Merged Companies"), to be incorporated into the Company's equity, which have a base date of October 31, 2022 and were prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM Resolution No. 78, dated March 29, 2022 ("Valuation Reports").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. Decido on Appraisal Reports.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simples Resolution
3. Decide on the "Protocol of Merger and Justification" of the Merged Companies, entered into between the executive board of the Company and the Merged Companies, which contains the terms and conditions by which the merger of the Merged Companies by the Company will occur ("Protocol of Merger and Justification").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
4. Decide on the merger of the Merged Companies into the Company, under the terms and conditions of Protocol of Merger and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to perform all acts necessary for its implementation, as well as to ratify any actions taken so far to materialize the previous deliberations.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City: _______________________________________________________________________
Date: _______________________________________________________________________
Signature: ___________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's name:___________________________________________________________
Telephone:___________________________________________________________________