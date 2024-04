Quorum, Attendance, and

Shareholders holding shares representing 63,83% of the Company's voting capital, as recorded through the Digital Platform, as well as considering shareholders who expressed their vote through the remote voting bulletin,

not reaching

the quorum of 2/3

(two-thirds)

of the voting capital required for the Meeting to be installed on first call, as per Article 135 of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 ("

Brazilian Corporate Law

"). Due to the

non-installation

of the Meeting, it was decided to draw up this term, registering also the intention of the management to, in due time, call the Meeting to be held on second call, maintaining the agenda, provided that at the second call, the Meeting will be installed with the presence of any number of shareholders, in accordance with Article 135 of the Corporations Law.