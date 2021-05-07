Log in
    VLID3   BRVLIDACNOR5

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Valid Soluções S A : Material Fact - New CFO and DRI

05/07/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

NEW CFO AND IRO

Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2021 - Brazilian multinational Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B3: VLID3

ON), pursuant to Law 6,404/76, as amended, and CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors approved, on this date, an important change in our Executive Directors team. Joel Mendes Rennó Junior, CFO and IRO, accepted a new professional challenge and will become the CEO of a technology company owned by one of the main private equity & venture capital funds in Brazil.

Joel was in Valid's management team for 3 intense months and carried out relevant activities for the Company, such as: structuring and conclusion of the private capital increase with the issuance of subscription warrants, renegotiation and re-profiling of the debt maturing in 2021, organization of Capital Markets Day held on April 22nd, 2021, and, finally, setting the new finance and investor relations leadership team up.

To his position, we are bringing Renato Tyszler, a highly respected and experienced professional from the market. Renato holds a degree in Business Administration from PUC-RJ and a MBA from Marshall Business School. He experienced different business challenges in companies such as Embraer, Western Union, Suzano and Pátria Investimentos. It is worth highlighting the characteristics of team formation and, more recently, his training as a coach.

Renato will join our operations on May 12th, which will allow us to have a very organized transition with Joel. We are very satisfied with the arrival of Renato, who will strongly contribute to the process of transforming our environment.

We thank Joel for his contributions and wish them both success in their new challenges.

Further information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Department, by phone (21)3479-9100, or by e-mail:ri@valid.com

Rio de Janeiro, May 7th, 2021

Ivan Luiz Murias do Santos

CEO

About Valid:

We live in an economy of trust. Where identity is the currency and identification is what gives it value. For Valid (B3: VLID3 - ON), identification means recognizing something or someone as true. We are present in people's identity documents, bank cards, mobile transactions, and use cutting-edge technology in all these solutions. Valid has 6,000 employees in 16 countries who take into consideration cultural and regional particularities to deliver customized and integrated solutions. We are the largest company in the issue of identification documents in Brazil; are ranked fifth in the global production of SIM Cards; and are among the world's 10 largest card manufacturers. Identification is our raison d'être. For more information, go to www.valid.com

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
