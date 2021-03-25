Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Board of Directors´ Meeting - Accounts aproving

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47

EXTRACT FROM MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 18, 2021

1) DATE, TIME AND VENUE: March 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarter located at Rua Peter Lund, 146/202, Caju, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, CEP: 20930-390.

2) CALL NOTICE: A notice was sent to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 18 of the Company's Bylaws and article 163, paragraph 3, of Law 6404/76, respectively.

3)QUORUM AND ATTENDANCE: All members of the Company's Board of Directors and Fiscal Council were present. The meeting was held via conference call, as provided for by article 18 of the Company's Bylaws. The members of the Fiscal Council attended the meeting pursuant to provisions of article 163, items II, III and VII, of Law 6404/76.

4) PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares.

5) AGENDA: To resolve on: a) the approval to submit to the Annual General Meeting the following documents:

(i) the financial statements, opinion of the independent auditors and the Management report and accounts for the 2020 fiscal year; (ii) the Company's investment plan and annual budget for the 2021 fiscal year; (iii) the proposal for the allocation of net income; (iv) the proposal for the annual management compensation; (v) nomination of candidates to be elected to the Fiscal Council; (vi) the proposal for the annual global compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council; (vii) the approval to submit the Company's Stock Option

Plan proposal to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting; (vii) Other miscellaneous items.

6) RESOLUTIONS: After analyzing and discussing the items on the agenda, the Board members, unanimously and without any restrictions approved as follows:

6.1 Ernest Young presented to the Board of Directors and the members of the Fiscal Council the financial statements, opinion of the independent auditors, the Management report and the accounts for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, which were approved by both bodies without reservations and will be submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

6.2. Approve the Company's Investment Plan and Annual Budget for the 2021 fiscal year, as provided in the Company's Bylaws, in the consolidated amount of one hundred and forty-six million and one hundred and sixty-two thousand reais (R$146,162,000.00) to be distributed among its regional units and their respective business divisions, according to Exhibit 1.

6.3. Approve the information from the Executive Board that the Company had an Accounting Loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in the amount of two hundred and two million, four hundred and fifty-five thousand, three hundred and five reais and eighty-eight cents (R$202,455,305.88).

6.4 Given the lack of appointments by the shareholders, it is suggested that the list of candidates for the

Company's Fiscal Council be made up of the following candidates: Messrs. William Cordeiro, Regis Lemos de

Abreu and Vanderlei da Rosa as sitting members, and Messrs. Rodrigo Abud, Diogo Lisa Figueiredo and Murici dos Santos as their alternate members, respectively. It also proposed an annual global compensation for the members of the Fiscal Council for the 2021 fiscal year in the amount of four hundred and seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and five reais and forty-two cents (R$478,105.42).

6.5 Propose, in accordance with the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, the annual global compensation for the 2021 fiscal year of up to the following amounts:

- Board of Directors: one million, nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand, nine hundred and twelve reais and thirty-two cents (R$1,969,912.32)

- Executive Board: fifteen million, nine hundred and forty thousand, thirty-three reais and ten cents (R$15,940,033.10)

6.6 Approve the Company's Stock Option Plan proposal, as recommended by the compensation committee, to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

6.7 The Board of Directors approved the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be convened for

April 29, 2021 ("AESM") to resolve on the following agenda: Annual Shareholders' Meeting - To approve the results for the 2020 fiscal year: (i) analyze the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the management report and the Company's financial statements, accompanied by the reports issued by the independent auditors, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; (ii) establish the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; (iii) set the annual compensation for the 2021 fiscal year for: 1) the Board of Directors, and 2) the Executive Board; (iv) set the number of members and elect the members of the Board of Directors; (v) elect the members of the Fiscal Council and establish its annual compensation.

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - To approve: (i) the Company's Stock Option Plan; and (ii) the amendment to the Company's Bylaws to reflect the capital increase that was concluded.

6.8 Other miscellaneous items

6.8.1 Board of Directors and Committees: The Board of Directors proposes that its number of members be reduced to five (5) and the following list of candidates for election: Mr. Sidney Levy, Mr. Cláudio Almeida Prado, Mr. Henrique Bredda, Mr. Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Ms. Fiamma Zarife. The election of Mr. Marcílio Marques Moreira as an external member of the statutory Audit Committee.

CLOSURE: There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved, and signed by the members of the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council. Chairman: Sidney Levy; Secretary: Maria Isabel Tavares. Board of Directors: Sidney Levy, Marcílio Marques Moreira, Henrique Bredda, Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, Fiamma Zarife, Claudio Almeida Prado. Fiscal Council: Messrs. William Cordeiro, Regis Lemos de Abreu and Vanderlei da Rosa. Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2021.

Statement

I declare this is a faithful copy of the minutes in the Board of Directors' meeting book.

Sidney Levy

Maria Isabel Tavares Secretary

Chairman

EXHIBIT

Proposed Investment Plan and Capital Budget for the 2021 fiscal year, in the amount of R$117.4 million, according to the funding sources below, to be submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to the provisions of article 196, paragraph 2, of Law 6404/76.

Funding Sources In R$ million Retained Earnings for the Period 2020 - Own Equity or Third-Party Capital 146.2 Total Funding Sources 146.2 2021 Fiscal Year

The following is a summary of the Capital Budget allocation for the 2021 fiscal year: