VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

(VLID3)
Valid Soluções S A : Minutes of Fiscal Council´ Meeting - Account Aproving

03/25/2021 | 06:55pm EDT
VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47

MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

MEETING

HELD on March 18, 2021

DATE and TIME: March 18, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at Rua Peter Lund, 146/202, Caju, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

CALL NOTICE: Notice sent to all the members of the Fiscal Council.

ATTENDANCE: Regis Lemos de Abreu, Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa and William Cordeiro attend the meeting via videoconference.

PRESIDING BOARD: Vanderlei Dominguez da Rosa, Chair; and William Cordeiro, Secretary.

AGENDA: Examine and issue an opinion on the Management's Annual Report and the

Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as on the

Proposal for the Allocation of the Net Income and the Company's Capital Budget.

RECORDS AND RESOLUTIONS: The drawing up of these minutes in summary form was approved, pursuant to article 130, paragraph 1, of Law 6,404/76. The

Management's Annual Report, Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors'

Report of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Proposal for the Allocation of Net Income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the Capital Budget Proposal for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2021, were made available to the members of the Fiscal Council, who also received the minutes that were previously analyzed at the Fiscal Council meeting held on March 15, 2021. After participating in the Board of Directors' Meeting held on this date, in compliance with article 163, paragraph 3, of Law 6,404/76, the Fiscal Council members examined the documents listed above and issued the following opinion, pursuant with the provisions of article 163, items II, III and VII, of Law 6,404/76:

"OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

The Fiscal Council of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A., in compliance with the legal and statutory provisions, examined the Management's Annual Report and the Company's

Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Based on the examinations carried out and considering the Independent Auditors' Report on the Financial Statements, presented without reservations, issued by Ernest & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. on March 18, 2021, the Fiscal Council believes that said documents, as well as the proposals for the allocation of net income for the year, and the capital budget are in condition to be analyzed and voted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting."

Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the Fiscal Council members.

Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2021.

Regis Lemos Abreu

Vanderlei Dominguez da RosaWilliam Cordeiro

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
