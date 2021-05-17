Valid Soluções S A : Payment of Principal and Interest related to 7th Debenture Issue

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Payment of Principal and Interest related to 7th Debenture Issuance

Rio de Janeiro, May 17th, 2021 - Valid Soluções S.A. ("Company") (B3: VLID3 ON), informs to the holders of the 7th Issuance of Simple, Non-convertible Debentures, issued on May 24th, 2018, that it paid, on this date, interest in the amount of R$ 83.099017500 per debenture and amortization in the amount of R$ 2,500.00000000 per debenture, totaling R$ 92,991,570.30, distributed as follows:

Number of debentures issued: 36,000

6th portion of interest: R$ 83.099017500 per debenture

Total interest paid: R$ 2,991,570.30

2nd portion of Principal: R$ R$ 2.500,00000000 per debenture

Total principal paid: R$ 90,000,000.00

On May 18th, the amount, net of taxes, will be credited to the current accounts indicated by the debenture holders at the time of subscription of the debentures.

For more information, please contact our Investor Relations Department.

Renato Tyszler

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

About Valid:

We live in an economy of trust. Where identity is the currency and identification is what gives it value. For Valid (B3: VLID3 - ON), identification means recognizing something or someone as true. We are present in people's identity documents, bank cards, mobile transactions, and use cutting-edge technology in all these solutions. Valid has 6,000 employees in 16 countries who take into consideration cultural and regional particularities to deliver customized and integrated solutions. We are the largest company in the issue of identification documents in Brazil; are ranked fifth in the global production of SIM Cards; and are among the world's 10 largest card manufacturers. Identification is our raison d'être. For more information, go to www.valid.com