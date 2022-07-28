VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS WITH STRONG ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH, NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Form 8-K
07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS WITH STRONG ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH, NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
NEW YORK, NY - July 28, 2022 -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2022 of $96.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter 2021 earnings of $120.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, and net income of $116.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2022.
Our second quarter 2022 results reflect the impact of the April 1, 2022 acquisition of Bank Leumi USA and include $95.5 million pre-tax ($69.4 million after-tax), or $0.14 per diluted share, of merger-related expenses and initial non-purchased credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $165.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2022, $126.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for second quarter 2021, and $120.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2022. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.
Key financial highlights for the second quarter:
•Acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation. On April 1, 2022, Valley completed its acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA, and collectively referred to as "Bank Leumi USA". At the acquisition date, Bank Leumi USA had approximately $8.1 billion in assets, $5.9 billion of loans and $7.0 billion of deposits, after purchase accounting adjustments. Valley issued approximately 85 million shares of common stock and paid $113.4 million in cash in the transaction. The consideration for the acquisition totaled approximately $1.2 billion, inclusive of the value of stock options. The transaction resulted in $403.2 million of goodwill and $153.4 million of core deposit and other intangible assets subject to amortization.
•Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $8.2 billion to $43.6 billion at June 30, 2022 from March 31, 2022 primarily due to $5.9 billion of loans acquired from Bank Leumi and strong organic loan growth. Excluding acquired loans from Bank Leumi USA, our loan portfolio increased 26 percent on an annualized basis during the second quarter 2022 as a result of strong commercial loan volumes and a continued uptick in new residential mortgage loans originated for investment rather than sale. We sold approximately $125 million of residential mortgage loans resulting in total pre-tax gains of $3.6 million in the second quarter 2022. See the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below for more details.
•Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $419.6 million for the second quarter 2022 increased$101.2 million and $117.8 million as compared to the first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively, reflecting our acquisition of Bank Leumi USA, continued organic loan growth and a well-positioned balance sheet in the current rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis continued to be strong and increased by 27 basis points to 3.43 percent in the second quarter 2022 as compared to 3.16 percent for the first quarter 2022. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.
•Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $491.0 million and $379.3 million at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, representing 1.13 percent and 1.07 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2022, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $43.7 million as compared to $3.5 million and $8.8 million for the first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively. The second quarter 2022 provision included a $41.0 million related to non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired from Bank Leumi USA.
•Credit Quality: Total accruing past due loans decreased $19.3 million to $73.5 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2022 as compared to $92.8 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent and 0.65 percent of total loans at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
•Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $19.3 million to $58.5 million for the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter 2022 mainly driven by increases in several categories including wealth management and trust fees, service charges on deposit accounts and other income totaling $4.4 million, $3.9 million and $6.0 million, respectively. These increases were primarily due to the acquisition of Bank Leumi USA. Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans also increased $2.6 million to $3.6 million for the second quarter 2022 as compared with the first quarter 2022.
•Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $102.4 million to $299.7 million for the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter 2022. The increase was largely due to $54.5 million of merger expenses incurred during the second quarter 2022 and our expanded banking operations resulting from the Bank Leumi USA acquisition. Merger expenses were mainly reported within salary and employee benefits, professional and legal fees, and other expense (largely consisting of technology related costs) totaling $28.0 million, $11.2 million and $15.3 million, respectively. Amortization of intangible assets increased $7.0 million as compared to first quarter 2022 mostly due to additional core deposit and other intangible assets resulting from the Bank Leumi USA acquisition.
•Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 50.78 percent for the second quarter 2022 as compared to 53.18 percent and 46.64 percentfor the first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
•Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.72 percent, 6.18 percent, and 9.33 percent for the second quarter
2
2022, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 1.25 percent, 10.63 percent and 16.05 percent for the second quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
Ira Robbins, CEO commented, "Our exceptional commercial loan growth and the acquisition of Bank Leumi USA combined with a supportive interest rate environment propelled our strong core operating results during the quarter. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 27 basis points as compared to the first quarter 2022 reflecting the expected benefit of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet and our ability to manage overall funding costs with modest deposit betas during the quarter. On an organic basis, Valley continues to grow existing relationships and attract new clients by offering premier advisory expertise and service across our diverse business lines. Our underwriting criteria remain consistent with the Valley legacy that has driven solid credit metrics across various economic environments."
Mr. Robbins continued, "We are thrilled with the early returns on the Bank Leumi USA acquisition during the second quarter 2022. Commercial loan growth and synergies from the merged Leumi and Valley banker teams have been strong, and differentiated deposit niches have further enhanced our core funding capabilities. As we continue to integrate this recent acquisition and leverage our combined infrastructure, Valley is poised to remain one of the premier full-service commercial banks in the country."
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $419.6 million for the second quarter 2022 increased$101.2 million as compared to the first quarter 2022 and increased $117.8 million from the second quarter 2021. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis in the second quarter 2022 increased $113.2 million to $454.4 million as compared to the first quarter 2022. The increase was mostly due to higher average loan balances driven both by acquired and organic loans and increased yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio. Interest expense of $34.8 million for the second quarter 2022increased$12.0 million as compared to the first quarter 2022 largely due to a moderate increase in interest rates on both non-maturity deposits and short-term borrowings, as well as interest expense related to deposits and borrowings assumed in the Bank Leumi USA acquisition.
Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.43 percent for the second quarter 2022 increased by 27 basis points and 25 basis points from 3.16 percent and 3.18 percent for the first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 33 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the aforementioned higher yields on new and adjustable rate loans in the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter 2022. The yield on average loans increased by 24 basis points to 3.91 percent for the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter 2022 largely due to the higher level of market interest rates. The yields on average taxable and non-taxable investments also increased 39 basis points and 67 basis points, respectively, from the first quarter 2022 largely due to interest income, including discount accretion, on investment securities acquired from Bank Leumi USA. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 12 basis points to 0.47 percent for the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter 2022. The
3
increase was mainly due to moderately higher pricing of non-maturity deposits combined with greater utilization of brokered deposits and short-term borrowings in our loan funding mix during the second quarter 2022. Our cost of total average deposits only increased to 0.19 percent for the second quarter 2022 from 0.14 percent for the first quarter 2022.
Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings
Loans. Loans increased $8.2 billion to approximately $43.6 billion at June 30, 2022 from March 31, 2022 largely due to a combination of $5.9 billion of acquired loans from Bank Leumi USA and strong organic loan growth. Excluding the Bank Leumi USA acquired loans, commercial and industrial, total commercial real estate (including construction) and residential mortgage loans increased 26 percent, 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the second quarter 2022. SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans within the commercial and industrial category totaled $136.0 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $203.6 million at March 31, 2022. Strong organic loan production continued to be experienced across most of our geographic footprints and was further strengthened by the Bank Leumi acquisition on April 1, 2022. Residential mortgage loans increased $313.1 million during the second quarter 2022 primarily due to new loan activity in the purchased home market and an increase in such loans originated for investment rather than sale. Residential mortgage loans acquired from Bank Leumi USA were not material. Residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value totaled $18.3 million and $77.6 million at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Deposits. Total deposits increased$8.2 billion to approximately $43.9 billion at June 30, 2022 from March 31, 2022 mostly due to $7.0 billion of assumed deposits from Bank Leumi USA, continued growth in our commercial niches and our increased utilization of brokered deposits, consisting of money market and time deposit accounts, in our funding mix. Total brokered deposits increased to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2022 as compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 37 percent, 54 percentand 9 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 33 percent, 57 percent and 10 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2022, respectively.
Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022 largely due to additional FHLB advances, including approximately $103.8 million assumed from Bank Leumi USA, partially offset by a $125 million decrease in federal funds purchased at June 30, 2022. Long-term borrowings totaled $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022 and remained relatively unchanged from March 31, 2022.
Credit Quality
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $82.1 million to $314.7 million at June 30, 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022 mostly due to $70.5 million of acquired non-accrual loans from Bank Leumi USA. Non-accrual commercial and industrial loans include an additional $43.0 million borrower relationship with related reserves of $22.0 million within the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.65 percent at March 31, 2022.
4
Non-performing Taxi Medallion Loan Portfolio. We continue to closely monitor our non-performing taxi medallion loans totaling $80.4 million within the non-accrual commercial and industrial loan category at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, all taxi medallion loans were on non-accrual status and had related reserves of $55.3 million, or 68.8 percent of such loans, within the allowance for loan losses.
Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $19.3 million to $73.5 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2022 as compared to $92.8 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022. Commercial real estate loans past due 30 to 59 days and 60 to 89 days decreased $20.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022. The decreases were mainly due to two loans of $13.2 million and $6.0 million that were included in the respective delinquency categories at March 31, 2022 that were reported as non-accrual and current loans, respectively, as of June 30, 2022. Commercial and industrial loans past due 60 to 89 days also decreased $10.6 million as compared to March 31, 2022, largely due to the migration of loans totaling $8.8 million to the 90 days or more past due category at June 30, 2022. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are considered well-secured and in the process of collection.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Allocation
Allocation
Allocation
as a % of
as a % of
as a % of
Allowance
Loan
Allowance
Loan
Allowance
Loan
Allocation
Category
Allocation
Category
Allocation
Category
($ in thousands)
Loan Category:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
144,539
1.70
%
$
101,203
1.75
%
$
109,689
1.80
%
Commercial real estate loans:
Commercial real estate
227,457
0.97
189,927
0.96
%
168,220
0.96
Construction
49,770
1.47
30,022
1.38
%
20,919
1.19
Total commercial real estate loans
277,227
1.03
219,949
1.00
%
189,139
0.98
Residential mortgage loans
29,889
0.60
28,189
0.60
%
25,303
0.60
Consumer loans:
Home equity
3,907
0.91
3,656
0.93
%
4,602
1.12
Auto and other consumer
13,257
0.49
9,513
0.37
%
10,591
0.43
Total consumer loans
17,164
0.55
13,169
0.45
%
15,193
0.53
Allowance for loan losses
468,819
1.08
362,510
1.03
%
339,324
1.05
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
22,144
16,742
14,400
Total allowance for credit losses for loans
$
490,963
$
379,252
$
353,724
Allowance for credit losses for
loans as a % total loans
1.13
%
1.07
%
1.09
%
5
Our loan portfolio, totaling $43.6 billion at June 30, 2022, had net loan charge-offs totaling $2.3 million (excluding $62.4 million of immediate PCD loan charge-offs related to the Bank Leumi USA acquisition) for the second quarter 2022 as compared to net recoveries of $50 thousand for the first quarter 2022 and net loan charge-offs of $9.4 million for the second quarter 2021. Gross loan charge-offs of taxi medallion loans totaled $2.7 million for the second quarter 2022 as compared to $1.4 million during the second quarter 2021. There were no charge-offs of taxi medallion loans in the first quarter 2022.
During the second quarter 2022, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $43.7 million as compared to $3.5 million and $8.8 million for the first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2021, respectively. The increase in the second quarter 2022 provision as compared to the first quarter 2022 was primarily due to $41.0 million of provision related to non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired from Bank Leumi USA. Overall, an increased economic forecast reserve component of our CECL model was largely offset by lower expected quantitative loss experience at June 30, 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.13 percent at June 30, 2022 as compared to 1.07 percent and 1.09 percent at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $111.7 million at June 30, 2022 as compared to March 31, 2022 due, in large part, to a $70.3 million net allowance for credit losses for loans recorded for PCD loans acquired from Bank Leumi USA at the April 1, 2022 acquisition date and $41.0 million included in our second quarter 2022 provision related to non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired from Bank Leumi USA.
Capital Adequacy
Valley's total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.53 percent, 9.06 percent, 9.54 percent, and 8.33 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2022.
Investor Conference Call
Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Savings Time, today to discuss the second quarter 2022 earnings and related matters.
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $54 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.
Forward Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "should," "expect," "believe," "view," "opportunity," "allow," "continues," "reflects," "typically," "usually," "anticipate," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
•the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the Bank Leumi USA acquisition in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;
•greater than expected costs or difficulties relating to Bank Leumi USA integration matters;
•the inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Bank Leumi USA;
•greater than expected non-recurring charges related to the Bank Leumi USA acquisition;
•the continued impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies, including business disruptions, reductions in employment, supply chain interruptions and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients;
•the continued impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs as more cases and new variants of COVID-19 may arise in our primary markets;
•continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets;
•the impact of forbearances or deferrals we are required or agree to as a result of customer requests and/or government actions, including, but not limited to our potential inability to recover fully deferred payments from the borrower or the collateral;
•the risks related to the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and other reference rates, including increased expenses and litigation and the effectiveness of hedging strategies;
•damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations,
7
contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;
•a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;
•higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;
•the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;
•a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
•the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
•greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
•the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;
•cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;
•results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
•our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
•unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other external events; and
•unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.
A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
# # #
-Tables to Follow-
8
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
FINANCIAL DATA:
Net interest income - FTE (1)
$
419,565
$
318,363
$
301,787
$
737,927
$
595,371
Net interest income
$
418,160
$
317,669
$
300,907
$
735,829
$
593,574
Non-interest income
58,533
39,270
43,126
97,803
74,359
Total revenue
476,693
356,939
344,033
833,632
667,933
Non-interest expense
299,730
197,340
171,893
497,070
332,106
Pre-provision net revenue
176,963
159,599
172,140
336,562
335,827
Provision for credit losses
43,998
3,557
8,747
47,555
17,403
Income tax expense
36,552
39,314
42,881
75,866
82,202
Net income
96,413
116,728
120,512
213,141
236,222
Dividends on preferred stock
3,172
3,172
3,172
6,344
6,344
Net income available to common shareholders
$
93,241
$
113,556
$
117,340
$
206,797
$
229,878
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
506,302,464
421,573,843
405,963,209
464,172,210
405,560,146
Diluted
508,479,206
423,506,550
408,660,778
466,320,683
408,152,458
Per common share data:
Basic earnings
$
0.18
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
0.45
$
0.57
Diluted earnings
0.18
0.27
0.29
0.44
0.56
Cash dividends declared
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.22
0.22
Closing stock price - high
13.04
15.02
14.63
15.02
14.63
Closing stock price - low
10.34
12.91
12.91
10.34
9.74
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Net interest margin
3.42
%
3.15
%
3.18
%
3.30
%
3.15
%
Net interest margin - FTE (1)
3.43
3.16
3.18
3.31
3.16
Annualized return on average assets
0.72
1.07
1.17
0.88
1.15
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity
6.18
9.15
10.24
7.51
10.10
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:(3)
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.32
$
0.28
$
0.30
$
0.60
$
0.58
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
0.32
0.28
0.30
0.60
0.58
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
1.25
1.10
1.23
1.18
1.18
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
10.63
%
9.43
%
10.76
%
10.09
%
10.37
%
Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity
9.33
13.09
14.79
11.07
14.64
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted
16.05
13.49
15.54
14.87
15.03
Efficiency ratio
50.78
53.18
46.64
51.81
47.59
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
Assets
$
53,211,422
$
43,570,251
$
41,161,459
$
48,417,469
$
40,967,174
Interest earning assets
48,891,230
40,283,048
37,907,414
44,609,968
37,648,256
Loans
42,517,287
34,623,402
32,635,298
38,592,151
32,609,034
Interest bearing liabilities
29,694,271
26,147,915
25,469,526
27,930,890
25,710,515
Deposits
42,896,381
35,763,683
32,723,175
39,349,737
32,281,683
Shareholders' equity
6,238,985
5,104,709
4,708,797
5,673,014
4,677,273
9
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
$
54,438,807
$
43,551,457
$
43,446,443
$
41,278,007
$
41,274,228
Total loans
43,560,777
35,364,405
34,153,657
32,606,814
32,457,454
Deposits
43,881,051
35,647,336
35,632,412
33,632,605
33,194,774
Shareholders' equity
6,204,913
5,096,384
5,084,066
4,822,498
4,737,807
LOANS:
(In thousands)
Commercial and industrial loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
8,378,454
$
5,587,781
$
5,411,601
$
4,761,227
$
4,733,771
Commercial and industrial PPP loans
136,004
203,609
435,950
874,033
1,350,684
Total commercial and industrial
8,514,458
5,791,390
5,847,551
5,635,260
6,084,455
Commercial real estate:
Commercial real estate
23,535,086
19,763,202
18,935,486
17,912,070
17,512,142
Construction
3,374,373
2,174,542
1,854,580
1,804,580
1,752,838
Total commercial real estate
26,909,459
21,937,744
20,790,066
19,716,650
19,264,980
Residential mortgage
5,005,069
4,691,935
4,545,064
4,332,422
4,226,975
Consumer:
Home equity
431,455
393,538
400,779
402,658
410,856
Automobile
1,673,482
1,552,928
1,570,036
1,563,698
1,531,262
Other consumer
1,026,854
996,870
1,000,161
956,126
938,926
Total consumer loans
3,131,791
2,943,336
2,970,976
2,922,482
2,881,044
Total loans
$
43,560,777
$
35,364,405
$
34,153,657
$
32,606,814
$
32,457,454
CAPITAL RATIOS:
Book value per common share
$
11.84
$
11.60
$
11.57
$
11.32
$
11.15
Tangible book value per common share (2)
7.71
7.93
7.94
7.78
7.59
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.46
%
7.96
%
7.98
%
7.95
%
7.73
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.33
8.70
8.88
8.63
8.49
Common equity tier 1 capital
9.06
9.67
10.06
10.06
10.04
Tier 1 risk-based capital
9.54
10.27
10.69
10.73
10.73
Total risk-based capital
11.53
12.65
13.10
13.24
13.36
10
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Allowance for credit losses for loans
Beginning balance
$
379,252
$
375,702
$
354,313
$
375,702
$
351,354
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2)
70,319
-
-
70,319
-
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
(4,540)
(1,571)
(10,893)
(6,111)
(18,035)
Commercial real estate
-
(173)
-
(173)
(382)
Residential mortgage
(1)
(26)
(1)
(27)
(139)
Total consumer
(726)
(825)
(1,480)
(1,551)
(2,618)
Total loans charged-off
(5,267)
(2,595)
(12,374)
(7,862)
(21,174)
Charged-off loans recovered:
Commercial and industrial
1,952
824
678
2,776
2,267
Commercial real estate
224
107
665
331
730
Construction
-
-
-
-
4
Residential mortgage
74
457
191
531
348
Total consumer
697
1,257
1,474
1,954
2,404
Total loans recovered
2,947
2,645
3,008
5,592
5,753
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(2,320)
50
(9,366)
(2,270)
(15,421)
Provision for credit losses for loans
43,712
3,500
8,777
47,212
17,791
Ending balance
$
490,963
$
379,252
$
353,724
$
490,963
$
353,724
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
Allowance for loan losses
$
468,819
$
362,510
$
339,324
$
468,819
$
339,324
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
22,144
16,742
14,400
22,144
14,400
Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
490,963
$
379,252
$
353,724
$
490,963
$
353,724
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
Provision for credit losses for loans
$
38,310
$
3,258
$
5,810
$
41,568
$
14,502
Provision for unfunded credit commitments
5,402
242
2,967
5,644
3,289
Total provision for credit losses for loans
$
43,712
$
3,500
$
8,777
$
47,212
$
17,791
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.11
%
0.01
%
0.09
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
1.13
1.07
1.09
1.13
1.09
11
As of
ASSET QUALITY:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Commercial and industrial
$
7,143
$
6,723
$
6,717
$
2,677
$
3,867
Commercial real estate
10,516
30,807
14,421
22,956
40,524
Construction
9,108
1,708
1,941
-
-
Residential mortgage
12,326
9,266
10,999
9,293
8,479
Total consumer
6,009
5,862
6,811
5,463
6,242
Total 30 to 59 days past due
45,102
54,366
40,889
40,389
59,112
60 to 89 days past due:
Commercial and industrial
3,870
14,461
7,870
985
1,361
Commercial real estate
630
6,314
-
5,897
11,451
Construction
3,862
3,125
-
-
-
Residential mortgage
2,410
2,560
3,314
974
1,608
Total consumer
702
554
1,020
1,617
985
Total 60 to 89 days past due
11,474
27,014
12,204
9,473
15,405
90 or more days past due:
Commercial and industrial
15,470
9,261
1,273
2,083
2,351
Commercial real estate
-
-
32
1,942
1,948
Residential mortgage
1,188
1,746
677
1,002
956
Total consumer
267
400
789
325
463
Total 90 or more days past due
16,925
11,407
2,771
5,352
5,718
Total accruing past due loans
$
73,501
$
92,787
$
55,864
$
55,214
$
80,235
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
148,404
$
96,631
$
99,918
$
100,614
$
102,594
Commercial real estate
85,807
79,180
83,592
95,843
58,893
Construction
49,780
17,618
17,641
17,653
17,660
Residential mortgage
25,847
33,275
35,207
33,648
35,941
Total consumer
3,279
3,754
3,858
4,073
4,924
Total non-accrual loans
313,117
230,458
240,216
251,831
220,012
Other real estate owned (OREO)
422
1,024
2,259
3,967
4,523
Other repossessed assets
1,200
1,176
2,931
1,896
2,060
Total non-performing assets
$
314,739
$
232,658
$
245,406
$
257,694
$
226,595
Performing troubled debt restructured loans
$
67,274
$
56,538
$
71,330
$
64,832
$
64,080
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans
0.72
%
0.65
%
0.70
%
0.77
%
0.68
%
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans
0.89
%
0.91
%
0.87
%
0.94
%
0.93
%
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans
149.73
%
157.30
%
149.53
%
136.01
%
154.23
%
12
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(1)
Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2)
Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022.
(3)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley's underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):
Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
96,413
$
116,728
$
120,512
$
213,141
$
236,222
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax)
-
-
6,024
-
6,024
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a)
(56)
6
81
(50)
166
Add: Provision for credit losses, (net of tax)(b)
29,282
-
-
29,282
-
Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(c)
40,164
3,579
-
43,743
-
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
165,803
$
120,313
$
126,617
$
286,116
$
242,412
Dividends on preferred stock
3,172
3,172
3,172
6,344
6,344
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
162,631
$
117,141
$
123,445
$
279,772
$
236,068
__________
(a) Included in (losses) gains on securities transactions, net.
(b) Represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD loans and unfunded credit commitments acquired from Bank Leumi USA.
(c) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, other expense, and professional and legal fees.
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
162,631
$
117,141
$
123,445
$
279,772
$
236,068
Average number of shares outstanding
506,302,464
421,573,843
405,963,209
464,172,210
405,560,146
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.32
$
0.28
$
0.30
$
0.60
$
0.58
Average number of diluted shares outstanding
508,479,206
423,506,550
408,660,778
466,320,683
408,152,458
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.32
$
0.28
$
0.30
$
0.60
$
0.58
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
165,803
$
120,313
$
126,617
$
286,116
$
242,412
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,238,985
$
5,104,709
$
4,708,797
5,673,014
4,677,273
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,105,585
1,538,356
1,449,388
1,823,538
1,450,562
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,133,400
$
3,566,353
$
3,259,409
$
3,849,476
$
3,226,711
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
16.05
%
13.49
%
15.54
%
14.87
%
15.03
%
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
165,803
$
120,313
$
126,617
$
286,116
$
242,412
Average assets
$
53,211,422
$
43,570,251
$
41,161,459
$
48,417,469
$
40,967,174
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
1.25
%
1.10
%
1.23
%
1.18
%
1.18
%
13
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
165,803
$
120,313
$
126,617
$
286,116
$
242,412
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,238,985
$
5,104,709
$
4,708,797
$
5,673,014
$
4,677,273
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
10.63
%
9.43
%
10.76
%
10.09
%
10.37
%
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
96,413
$
116,728
$
120,512
$
213,141
$
236,222
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,238,985
$
5,104,709
$
4,708,797
5,673,014
4,677,273
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,105,585
1,538,356
1,449,388
1,823,538
1,450,562
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,133,400
$
3,566,353
$
3,259,409
$
3,849,476
$
3,226,711
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
9.33
%
13.09
%
14.79
%
11.07
%
14.64
%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
$
299,730
$
197,340
$
171,893
$
497,070
$
332,106
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)
-
-
8,406
-
8,406
Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax)
54,496
4,628
-
59,124
-
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)
3,193
2,896
2,972
6,089
5,716
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
242,041
$
189,816
$
160,515
$
431,857
$
317,984
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)
418,160
317,669
300,907
735,829
593,574
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)
58,533
39,270
43,126
97,803
74,359
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)
(78)
9
113
(69)
231
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
58,455
$
39,279
$
43,239
$
97,734
$
74,590
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
476,615
$
356,948
$
344,146
$
833,563
$
668,164
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
50.78
%
53.18
%
46.64
%
51.81
%
47.59
%
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
Common shares outstanding
506,328,526
421,437,068
421,437,068
407,313,664
406,083,790
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
6,204,913
$
5,096,384
$
5,084,066
$
4,822,498
$
4,737,807
Less: Preferred stock
209,691
209,691
209,691
209,691
209,691
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,090,147
1,543,238
1,529,394
1,444,967
1,447,965
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,905,075
$
3,343,455
$
3,344,981
$
3,167,840
$
3,080,151
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
7.71
$
7.93
$
7.94
$
7.78
$
7.59
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
3,905,075
$
3,343,455
$
3,344,981
$
3,167,840
$
3,080,151
Total assets (GAAP)
$
54,438,807
$
43,551,457
$
43,446,443
$
41,278,007
$
41,274,228
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,090,147
1,543,238
1,529,394
1,444,967
1,447,965
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
52,348,660
$
42,008,219
$
41,917,049
$
39,833,040
$
39,826,263
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.46
%
7.96
%
7.98
%
7.95
%
7.73
%
14
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
481,414
$
205,156
Interest bearing deposits with banks
906,898
1,844,764
Investment securities:
Equity securities
41,716
36,473
Trading debt securities
-
38,130
Available for sale debt securities
1,382,551
1,128,809
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,508 at June 30, 2022 and $1,165 at December 31, 2021)
3,718,469
2,667,532
Total investment securities
5,142,736
3,870,944
Loans held for sale, at fair value
18,348
139,516
Loans
43,560,777
34,153,657
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(468,819)
(359,202)
Net loans
43,091,958
33,794,455
Premises and equipment, net
360,819
326,306
Lease right of use assets
315,820
259,117
Bank owned life insurance
714,762
566,770
Accrued interest receivable
134,682
96,882
Goodwill
1,871,505
1,459,008
Other intangible assets, net
218,642
70,386
Other assets
1,181,223
813,139
Total Assets
$
54,438,807
$
43,446,443
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
16,139,559
$
11,675,748
Interest bearing:
Savings, NOW and money market
23,547,951
20,269,620
Time
4,193,541
3,687,044
Total deposits
43,881,051
35,632,412
Short-term borrowings
1,522,804
655,726
Long-term borrowings
1,403,805
1,423,676
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
56,587
56,413
Lease liabilities
368,920
283,106
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,000,727
311,044
Total Liabilities
48,233,894
38,362,377
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
111,590
111,590
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
98,101
98,101
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 and 423,034,027 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
178,185
148,482
Surplus
4,965,488
3,883,035
Retained earnings
982,146
883,645
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(108,337)
(17,932)
Treasury stock, at cost (1,568,384 shares at June 30, 2022 and 1,596,959 common shares at December 31, 2021)
(22,260)
(22,855)
Total Shareholders' Equity
6,204,913
5,084,066
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
54,438,807
$
43,446,443
15
(in thousands, except for share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
415,577
$
317,365
$
315,314
$
732,942
$
628,495
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
27,534
18,439
12,716
45,973
25,882
Tax-exempt
5,191
2,517
3,216
7,708
6,572
Dividends
3,076
1,676
2,167
4,752
4,038
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
1,569
461
235
2,030
459
Total interest income
452,947
340,458
333,648
793,405
665,446
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits:
Savings, NOW and money market
17,122
9,627
11,166
26,749
22,291
Time
3,269
2,831
6,279
6,100
17,372
Interest on short-term borrowings
4,083
806
1,168
4,889
2,926
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
10,313
9,525
14,128
19,838
29,283
Total interest expense
34,787
22,789
32,741
57,576
71,872
Net Interest Income
418,160
317,669
300,907
735,829
593,574
Provision (credit) for credit losses for held to maturity securities
286
57
(30)
343
(388)
Provision for credit losses for loans
43,712
3,500
8,777
47,212
17,791
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
374,162
314,112
292,160
688,274
576,171
Non-Interest Income
Wealth management and trust fees
9,577
5,131
3,532
14,708
6,861
Insurance commissions
3,463
1,859
2,637
5,322
4,195
Service charges on deposit accounts
10,067
6,212
5,083
16,279
10,186
(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net
(309)
(1,072)
375
(1,381)
476
Fees from loan servicing
2,717
2,781
3,187
5,498
6,086
Gains on sales of loans, net
3,602
986
10,061
4,588
13,574
Bank owned life insurance
2,113
2,046
2,475
4,159
4,806
Other
27,303
21,327
15,776
48,630
28,175
Total non-interest income
58,533
39,270
43,126
97,803
74,359
Non-Interest Expense
Salary and employee benefits expense
154,798
107,733
91,095
262,531
179,198
Net occupancy and equipment expense
41,986
36,806
32,451
78,792
64,710
FDIC insurance assessment
5,351
4,158
3,374
9,509
6,650
Amortization of other intangible assets
11,400
4,437
5,449
15,837
11,455
Professional and legal fees
30,409
14,749
7,486
45,158
13,758
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
8,406
-
8,406
Amortization of tax credit investments
3,193
2,896
2,972
6,089
5,716
Telecommunication expense
3,083
3,271
2,732
6,354
5,892
Other
49,510
23,290
17,928
72,800
36,321
Total non-interest expense
299,730
197,340
171,893
497,070
332,106
Income Before Income Taxes
132,965
156,042
163,393
289,007
318,424
Income tax expense
36,552
39,314
42,881
75,866
82,202
Net Income
96,413
116,728
120,512
213,141
236,222
Dividends on preferred stock
3,172
3,172
3,172
6,344
6,344
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
93,241
$
113,556
$
117,340
$
206,797
$
229,878
16
(in thousands, except for share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings Per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.27
$
0.29
$
0.45
$
0.57
Diluted
0.18
0.27
0.29
0.44
0.56
Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.22
0.22
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
506,302,464
421,573,843
405,963,209
464,172,210
405,560,146
Diluted
508,479,206
423,506,550
408,660,778
466,320,683
408,152,458
17
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Avg.
Average
Avg.
Average
Avg.
($ in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
42,517,287
$
415,602
3.91
%
$
34,623,402
$
317,390
3.67
%
$
32,635,298
$
315,339
3.87
%
Taxable investments (3)
4,912,994
30,610
2.49
3,838,468
20,115
2.10
3,159,842
14,883
1.88
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)
684,471
6,571
3.84
401,742
3,186
3.17
498,971
4,071
3.26
Interest bearing deposits with banks
776,478
1,569
0.81
1,419,436
461
0.13
1,613,303
235
0.06
Total interest earning assets
48,891,230
454,352
3.72
40,283,048
341,152
3.39
37,907,414
334,528
3.53
Other assets
4,320,192
3,287,203
3,254,045
Total assets
$
53,211,422
$
43,570,251
$
41,161,459
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
23,027,347
$
17,122
0.30
%
$
20,522,629
$
9,627
0.19
%
$
17,784,985
$
11,166
0.25
%
Time deposits
3,601,088
3,269
0.36
3,554,520
2,831
0.32
4,609,778
6,279
0.54
Short-term borrowings
1,603,198
4,083
1.02
594,297
806
0.54
873,927
1,168
0.53
Long-term borrowings (4)
1,462,638
10,313
2.82
1,476,469
9,525
2.58
2,200,836
14,128
2.57
Total interest bearing liabilities
29,694,271
34,787
0.47
26,147,915
22,789
0.35
25,469,526
32,741
0.51
Non-interest bearing deposits
16,267,946
11,686,534
10,328,412
Other liabilities
1,010,220
631,093
654,724
Shareholders' equity
6,238,985
5,104,709
4,708,797
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
53,211,422
$
43,570,251
$
41,161,459
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)
$
419,565
3.25
%
$
318,363
3.04
%
$
301,787
3.02
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(1,405)
(694)
(880)
Net interest income, as reported
$
418,160
$
317,669
$
300,907
Net interest margin (6)
3.42
3.15
3.18
Tax equivalent effect
0.01
0.01
0.00
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)
3.43
%
3.16
%
3.18
%
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
