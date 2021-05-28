VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES (Form 8-K)

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

New York, N.Y. - May25, 2021 - Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) ('Valley') announced today that it priced $300 million of its 3.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2031 (the 'Notes'). Interest on the Notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 3.00% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, June 15, 2026, payable semiannually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the Notes), plus a spread of 236 basis points from, and including, June 15, 2026, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Valley intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes and investments in Valley National Bank as regulatory capital. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler & Co. and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering.

The offering of the Notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-254696) (including base prospectus), a preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), and a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Notes offering can be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by emailing Piper Sandler & Co. at fsg-dcm@psc.com or calling BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at (800) 294-1322.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.