  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Valley National Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    VLY   US9197941076

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

(VLY)
VALLEY NATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Valley National Bancorp - VLY

11/02/2021 | 06:34pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation to Valley National Bancorp (NasdaqGS: VLY) ("the Company").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Leumi stockholders will receive $5.08 in cash and 3.8025 shares of Valley National common stock for each share of Leumi common stock owned. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vly/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valley-national-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-valley-national-bancorp---vly-301414665.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
