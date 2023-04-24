Advanced search
    VLY   US9197941076

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

(VLY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
8.590 USD   -1.26%
Valley Bank Launches Fintech Innovation Platform Powered by NayaOne
BU
04/18The Present And Future Of Proptech Report : Capitalizing on Current Volatility
BU
04/17Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings
GL
Valley Bank Launches Fintech Innovation Platform Powered by NayaOne

04/24/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Valley National Bank, a principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), today announced the launch of a new innovation platform which will accelerate and enhance its collaboration with fintech companies to meet the needs of Valley’s customers in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

Advancements in technology are raising customer expectations for financial products and services, and with customers now having more options than ever to choose from, the cost of inaction has substantially increased for financial institutions. Understanding this environment, Valley’s innovation platform is designed to embrace technological change, and enable the company to continue to transform its operations and deliver best-in-class customer experiences through partnerships with fintech companies.

Powered by NayaOne, the platform is already integrated with the products and services of hundreds of fintech companies through a simple and intuitive onboarding process. It also provides a set of tools to create and apply synthetic data, allowing Valley and its fintech partners to test drive new solutions at pace within a safe, structured, and separate sandbox environment.

“This platform shows how regional and community banks can access and leverage fintech products and services to meet and even exceed customer expectations through partnerships,” said Stuart Cook, Chief Innovation Officer for Valley Bank. “Valley is committed to inventing on behalf of our customers, while supporting an amazing network of fintech partners. With this launch, we are deploying a more efficient design-and-test process, which will ultimately help us reduce the time-to-market to deliver new solutions.”

About NayaOne

NayaOne is a leading financial technology company focused on bringing financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem together to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the financial services industry. NayaOne's platform provides a single point of access to the latest fintech innovations and data, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $57 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 095 M - -
Net income 2023 678 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,43x
Yield 2023 5,12%
Capitalization 4 362 M 4 362 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 826
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Ira D. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Iadanza President
Michael D. Hagedorn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Andrew B. Abramson Lead Independent Director
Eric P. Edelstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP-24.05%4 362
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
