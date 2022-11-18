Advanced search
    VLY   US9197941076

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

(VLY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48 2022-11-18 pm EST
12.27 USD   +1.20%
Valley National Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 a Share, Payable Jan. 3 to Shareholders of Record as of Dec. 15
MT
Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends
GL
03:15pValley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends
GL
Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends

11/18/2022 | 03:15pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022 are as follows:

  • A cash dividend of $0.390625 per share to be paid December 30, 2022 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;

  • A cash dividend of $0.458295 per share to be paid December 30, 2022 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B; and

  • A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid January 3, 2023 on Valley’s common stock.

The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarter dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley’s common stockholders.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $56 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about Valley’s business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Contact:  Travis Lan, FSVP
 Corporate Finance &
 Business Development
 (973) 686-5007


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 874 M - -
Net income 2022 571 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 6 137 M 6 137 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 370
Free-Float 97,4%
