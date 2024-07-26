Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. The Company's segments include Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury and Corporate Other. The Consumer Banking segment is mainly comprised of residential mortgages and automobile loans, and to a lesser extent, secured personal lines of credit, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The Consumer Banking segment also includes the wealth management and insurance services division, comprised of trust, asset management, brokerage, insurance and tax credit advisory services. The Commercial Banking segment is comprised of floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans and construction loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also offers financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations, cannabis-related business banking and venture banking.