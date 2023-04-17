Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Valley National Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLY   US9197941076

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

(VLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:20 2023-04-17 pm EDT
8.525 USD   +0.89%
01:02pValley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings
GL
04/06JPMorgan Chase Lowers Price Target on Valley National Bancorp to $9 From $11.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/06Raymond James Adjusts Valley National Bancorp's Price Target to $12 From $13, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings

04/17/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s first quarter 2023 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeb2c02c62851462bb016f48b0f9c1d49 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mfkspriq and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, May 29, 2023.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $57 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact:
Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885


All news about VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
01:02pValley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings
GL
04/06JPMorgan Chase Lowers Price Target on Valley National Bancorp to $9 From $11.50, Mainta..
MT
04/06Raymond James Adjusts Valley National Bancorp's Price Target to $12 From $13, Keeps Str..
MT
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.50 From ..
MT
04/05Valley National Bancorp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Valley National Bancorp to $9 From $13, Maintain..
MT
03/27A buyer for SVB soothes broader markets, but default stress haunts banks
RE
03/25Valley National bidding for Silicon Valley Bank- Bloomberg News
RE
03/25Valley National, First Citizens bidding for Silicon Valley Bank- Bloomberg News
RE
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on Valley National Bancorp to $12 From $15, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 095 M - -
Net income 2023 678 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,32x
Yield 2023 5,21%
Capitalization 4 290 M 4 290 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 826
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Valley National Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,45 $
Average target price 11,82 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ira D. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas A. Iadanza President
Michael D. Hagedorn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Andrew B. Abramson Lead Independent Director
Eric P. Edelstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP-25.29%4 290
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer