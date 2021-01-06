Log in
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Valley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

01/06/2021 | 05:21pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Valley’s President and CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 866-354-0432 Conference Id: 3626439.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n3ghj44s [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, March 1, 2021.  

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care at 800-522-4100.

Contact:
Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885



© GlobeNewswire 2021
