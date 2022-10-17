Advanced search
    VLY   US9197941076

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

(VLY)
10/12/2022
11.71 USD   +3.26%
Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

10/17/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
MT
10/06Valley Bank Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
09/20Valley National Bancorp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

10/17/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s third quarter 2022 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 800-715-9871 Conference Id: 9870349.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybx28825 and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $54 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact:
Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885


