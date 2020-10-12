Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

Log in
10/12/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Vallianz Holdings Limited

1 Harbourfront Avenue, #06-08 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632

Co Reg No. 199206945E

Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292

www.vallianzholdings.com

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 12 October 2020, the Company's registered office address will be changed to :

1 Harbourfront Avenue

#06-08 Keppel Bay Tower

Singapore 098632

There is no change to the Company's telephone and facsimile numbers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

12 October 2020

This document has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Provenance Capital Pte. Ltd. It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Wong Bee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, who can be contacted at 96 Robinson Road, #13-01, SIF Building, Singapore 068899, telephone: (65) 6227 5810, email: wongbe@provenancecapital.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 189 M - -
Net income 2020 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,5 M 18,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vallianz Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Wah Ling Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Tze Wee Chua Finance Director
Jeu Nam Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Bote de Vries Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED-55.88%19
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S8.14%30 632
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-33.20%10 612
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.32.28%10 110
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-28.57%5 940
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-11.68%4 360
