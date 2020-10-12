Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

|
Vallianz Holdings Limited
|
1 Harbourfront Avenue, #06-08 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632
|
Co Reg No. 199206945E
|
Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292
|
|
www.vallianzholdings.com
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS
The Board of Directors of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 12 October 2020, the Company's registered office address will be changed to :
1 Harbourfront Avenue
#06-08 Keppel Bay Tower
Singapore 098632
There is no change to the Company's telephone and facsimile numbers.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Ling Yong Wah
Chief Executive Officer
12 October 2020
