Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Change Of Registered Office Address

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 12 October 2020, the Company's registered office address will be changed to :

1 Harbourfront Avenue

#06-08 Keppel Bay Tower

Singapore 098632

There is no change to the Company's telephone and facsimile numbers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ling Yong Wah

Chief Executive Officer

12 October 2020

