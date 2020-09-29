Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary 0 09/29/2020 | 08:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM ") of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means on Tuesday, t ollowing business: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March ectors' Statement and the Independent Auditor's Report thereon. (Resolution To re. Yeo Jeu Nam, a director who is retiring pursuant to Article f the Company's Constitution. Mr. Yeo Jeu Nam, upon re as Director of the Company, remain as an Independent Director, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company, and shall be considered independent for the purpose of Rule of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGXST"), Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Rules of Catalist"). [See Explanatory Note (a)] (Resolution To reMr. Chong Chee Keong Chris, a director who is retiring pursuant to Article of the Company's Constitution. Mr. Chong Chee Keong Chris, upon reas Director of the Company, remain as an Independent Director, the Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company, and shall be considered independent for the purpose of Ruleof the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGXST"), Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Rules of Catalist"). [See Explanatory Note (b)] (Resolution . To approve payment of Directors' fees of US$, for the financial year ending March . (Resolution To reappoint Messrs Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation as Auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company, and to authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of Messrs Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation. (Resolution To transact any other ordinary business which may be properly transacted at an AGM. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Ordinary Resolutions with or without modifications: Authority to allot and issue shares (the "Share Issue Mandate") "That pursuant to Section of the Companies Act, Cap. and Rule of the Rules of Catalist, authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to: (i) allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements, or options (collectively, " Instruments") that might or would require Shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Shares, W O R K I N G A S O N E 1 5 4 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue Shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the directors while this Resolution was in, provided that: the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, if any) (as calculated in accordance with sub(below) or such other limit as may be prescribed by the Rules of

Catalist as at the date of this Resolution is passed, of which the aggregate number of Shares to be issued other than on a prota basis to existing shareholders of the Company (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, if any) (as calculated in accordance with subparagraph (below) or any such other limit as may be prescribed by the Rules of Catalist as at the date of this Resolution is passed; (subject to such manner of calculation and adjustments as may be prescribed by the SGXST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under sub(

above, the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, if any) shall be calculated based on the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings, if any) at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for:

Adjustments for (a) and (b) above are only to be made in respect of new Shares arising from convertible securities, share options or share awards which were issued and outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the requirements imposed by the SGXST from time to time and the provisions of the Rules of Catalist for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGXST) all applicable requirements under the Companies Act and otherwise, and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law and the Rules of Catalist to be held, whichever is earlier. [See Explanatory Note (c)] (Resolution A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 1 5 5 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Proposed Renewal of the Share Buyback Mandate "That: for the purposes of the Rules of Catalist and the Companies Act, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire the issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Limit (as defined below), at such price(s) as may be determined by the Directors from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as defined below), whether by way of:

market purchase(s) (each a " Market Purchase") on the SGXST; and/or offet purchase(s) (each an " OffMarket Purchase ") in accordance with any equal access scheme(s) as may be determined or formulated by the Directors as they consider fit, which scheme(s) shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the Companies Act;

and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations, including but not limited to, the provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules of Catalist as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Buyback Mandate"); unless varied or revoked by the members of the Company in a general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors pursuant to the Share Buyback Mandate may be exercised by the Directors at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Resolution and expiring on the earliest of:

the date on which the next AGM is held or required by law to be held; the date on which the purchases or acquisitions of shares by the Company pursuant to the Share Buyback Mandate have been carried out to the full extent mandated; or the date on which the authority contained in the Share Buyback Mandate is varied or revoked.

in this Resolution: Maximum Limit" means that number of issued shares representing ten per cent. ( of the total number of issued shares as at the date of the passing of this Resolution, unless the Company has effected a reduction of its share capital in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, at any time during the Relevant Period, in which event the total number of shares shall be taken to be the total number of issued shares as altered (excluding any treasury shares and subsidiary holdings that may be held by the Company from time to time). Any shares which are held as treasury shares will be disregarded for purposes of computing the ten per cent. ( Relevant Period " means the period commencing from the date on which the last AGM was held and expiring on the date the next AGM is held or required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, after the date of this Resolution; and W O R K I N G A S O N E 1 5 6 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Maximum Price", in relation to a Share to be purchased or acquired, means the purchase price (excluding brokerage, stamp duties, commission, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) which shall not exceed: in the case of a Market Purchase, one hundred and five per cent. (of the Average Closing Price; and in the case of an OffMarket Purchase pursuant to an equal access scheme, one hundred and twenty per cent. (f the Average Closing Price, where: Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of the shares over the last five ( Market Days, on which transactions in the shares were recorded, before the day on which the purchase or acquisition of shares was made, or as the case may be, the day of the making of the offer pursuant to the OffMarket Purchase, and deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs during the relevant five (et Days period and the day on which the purchases are made; day of the making of the offer" means the day on which the Company announces its intention to make an offer for an OffMarket Purchase, stating therein the purchase price (which shall not be more than the Maximum Price for an OffMarket Purchase calculated on the foregoing basis) for each share and the relevant terms of the equal access scheme for effecting the OffMarket Purchase; and the Directors of the Company and/or any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he may consider necessary, expedient, incidental or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this Resolution." [See Explanatory Note (d)] (Resolution Proposed Renewal of the Shareholders' Mandate for Interested Person Transactions with the Rawabi Group "That: () approval be and is hereby given for the purposes of Chapter of the Rules of Catalist, for the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies (the "Group") or any of them to enter into any of the transactions falling within the types of Interested Person Transactions, particulars of which are set out in the Appendix A of the Letter to Shareholders dated September (the " Letter to Shareholders") appended to the Annual Report, with the Rawabi Group who is of the class of Interested Persons described in the Letter to Shareholders, provided that such transactions are made on normal commercial terms, are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company and its minority shareholders, and are in accordance with the review procedures for Interested Person Transactions as set out in the Letter to Shareholders (the Rawabi IPT Mandate"); the Rawabi IPT Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company; and A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 1 5 7

