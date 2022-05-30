Vallibel Finance : Interim Financial Statements 31/03/2022

Right of Use Lease Assets

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Other Financial Assets Investment in a Subsidiary

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Debt and other Financial Instruments

Financial Investments Measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rental and Hire Purchase Receivables

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables to Other Customers

Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)

Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies Reverse Repurchase Agreements

Total Assets 77,690,211 55,225,037 40.7 79,474,982 55,821,852 42.4 Liabilities Bank Overdrafts 1,062,547 983,750 8.0 1,062,547 983,750 8.0 Rental Received in Advance 227,759 247,761 (8.1) 227,759 247,761 (8.1) Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Deposits due to Customers 41,021,170 32,170,953 27.5 41,021,170 32,170,953 27.5 Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Interest bearing Borrowings 20,034,340 11,282,499 77.6 21,835,482 11,880,987 83.8 Subordinated Term Debts 2,012,844 - 100.0 2,012,844 - 100.0 Lease Liabilities 858,556 599,681 43.2 858,556 599,681 43.2 Current Tax Liabilities 604,894 635,606 (4.8) 604,894 635,606 (4.8) Deferred Tax Liabilities 142,581 112,558 26.7 142,581 112,558 26.7 Other Liabilities 989,545 841,326 17.6 985,488 842,124 17.0 Retirement Benefit Obligations 80,825 162,996 (50.4) 80,825 162,996 (50.4) Total Liabilities 67,035,061 47,037,130 42.5 68,832,147 47,636,416 44.5 Equity Stated Capital 1,325,918 1,325,918 - 1,325,918 1,325,918 - Statutory Reserve Fund 1,699,795 1,554,199 9.4 1,699,794 1,554,199 9.4 Other Reserves (47,934) 139,262 (134.4) 12,486 139,262 (91.0) Retained Earnings 7,677,371 5,168,528 48.5 7,604,636 5,166,057 47.2 Total Equity attributable to Equity holders of the Company 10,655,150 8,187,907 30.1 10,642,835 8,185,436 30.0 Non Controlling Interest - - - - - - Total Equity 10,655,150 8,187,907 30.1 10,642,835 8,185,436 30.0 Total Liabilities and Equity 77,690,211 55,225,037 40.7 79,474,982 55,821,852 42.4 Net Assets Value Per Share (Rs.) 45.25 34.78 30.1 45.20 34.76 30.0

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of Vallibel Finance PLC and the subsidiary unless indicated as audited.

Certification

These Financial Statements have been prepared and presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, No.07 of 2007.

K.D.Menaka Sameera

Senior DGM - Finance & Administration

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and the presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board ;

Dhammika Perera S.B. Rangamuwa Executive Director Managing Director

27th May 2022

Colombo

Vallibel Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022