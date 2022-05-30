Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Vallibel Finance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFIN.N0000   LK0364N00006

VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC

(VFIN.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-26
29.50 LKR    0.00%
11:39aVALLIBEL FINANCE : Interim Financial Statements 31/03/2022
PU
01/25Vallibel Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Vallibel Finance PLC Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vallibel Finance : Interim Financial Statements 31/03/2022

05/30/2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Year ended 31st March 2022

VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Amounts in Rupees '000

Company

Group

For the quarter ended 31st March

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

%

%

Gross Income

3,471,843

2,650,931

31.0

3,384,109

2,650,930

27.7

Interest Income

2,768,749

2,250,150

23.0

2,768,749

2,250,150

23.0

Interest Expense

(1,272,563)

(887,306)

43.4

(1,272,563)

(887,305)

43.4

Net Interest Income

1,496,186

1,362,844

9.8

1,496,186

1,362,845

9.8

Fee and Commission Income

251,281

126,640

98.4

251,281

126,640

98.4

Net Fee and Commission Income

251,281

126,640

98.4

251,281

126,640

98.4

Net Gain / (Loss) from Trading

(529)

(164)

223.1

(529)

(164)

223.1

Net Gain / (Loss) from other Financial Instruments at FVTPL

15,295

7,174

113.2

15,295

7,174

113.2

Other Operating Income

437,047

267,131

63.6

349,313

267,130

30.8

Total Operating Income

2,199,280

1,763,625

24.7

2,111,546

1,763,625

19.7

Impairment Charges and Other Credit Losses on Financial Assets

(66,338)

(26,102)

154.2

(66,338)

(26,102)

154.2

Net Operating Income

2,132,942

1,737,523

22.8

2,045,208

1,737,523

17.7

Expenses

Personnel Expenses

(386,290)

(226,957)

70.2

(386,291)

(226,957)

70.2

Premises Equipment and Establishment Expenses

(65,146)

(50,629)

28.7

(65,146)

(50,629)

28.7

Other Operating Expenses

(245,971)

(262,061)

(6.1)

(247,101)

(262,644)

(5.9)

Operating Profit Before Taxes on Financial Services

1,435,534

1,197,876

19.8

1,346,670

1,197,293

12.5

Taxes on Financial Services

(245,629)

(170,650)

43.9

(245,629)

(170,649)

43.9

Profit Before Income Tax

1,189,905

1,027,226

15.8

1,101,041

1,026,644

7.2

Income Tax Expense

(300,005)

(239,594)

25.2

(280,416)

(238,814)

17.4

Profit for the Period

889,900

787,632

13.0

820,625

787,830

4.2

Profit Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

889,900

787,632

13.0

820,625

787,830

4.2

Non Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

889,900

787,632

13.0

820,625

787,830

4.2

Earnings Per Share (Annualised) - Rs.

15.12

13.38

13.0

13.94

13.38

4.2

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period , Net of Tax

Items that will never be reclassified to Profit or Loss

Actuarial Gains /(Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability , Net of Tax

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

Revaluation of Land & Buildings , Net of Tax

39,116

4,615

747.5

99,536

4,615

2,056.7

Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings

39,116

4,615

747.5

99,536

4,615

2,056.7

Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or Loss

Fair Value Gains / (Losses) that arose during the period, Net of Tax

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

Net Gains / (Losses) on Investment in Financial Assets at Fair Value through

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax

(91,475)

(18,405)

397.0

(31,055)

(18,405)

68.7

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

798,425

769,227

3.8

789,570

769,425

2.6

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

798,425

769,227

3.8

789,570

769,425

2.6

Non Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

798,425

769,227

3.8

789,570

769,425

2.6

Vallibel Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022

VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Amounts in Rupees '000

Company

Group

For the Year ended 31st March

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

%

%

Gross Income

12,066,211

9,469,941

27.4

11,978,477

9,469,941

26.5

Interest Income

9,930,098

8,331,297

19.2

9,930,098

8,331,297

19.2

Interest Expense

(4,234,572)

(4,067,534)

4.1

(4,234,572)

(4,067,534)

4.1

Net Interest Income

5,695,526

4,263,763

33.6

5,695,526

4,263,763

33.6

Fee and Commission Income

672,707

373,551

80.1

672,707

373,551

80.1

Net Fee and Commission Income

672,707

373,551

80.1

672,707

373,551

80.1

Net Gain / (Loss) from Trading

13

642

(98.0)

13

642

(98.0)

Net Gain / (Loss) from other Financial Instruments at FVTPL

33,825

36,563

(7.5)

33,825

36,563

(7.5)

Other Operating Income

1,429,568

727,888

96.4

1,341,834

727,888

84.3

Total Operating Income

7,831,639

5,402,407

45.0

7,743,905

5,402,407

43.3

Impairment Charges and Other Credit Losses on Financial Assets

(592,489)

(575,076)

3.0

(592,489)

(575,076)

3.0

Net Operating Income

7,239,150

4,827,331

50.0

7,151,417

4,827,331

48.1

Expenses

Personnel Expenses

(1,404,670)

(1,068,763)

31.4

(1,404,866)

(1,068,771)

31.4

Premises Equipment and Establishment Expenses

(221,287)

(171,557)

29.0

(221,287)

(171,557)

29.0

Other Operating Expenses

(835,514)

(728,461)

14.7

(837,435)

(731,705)

14.4

Operating Profit Before Taxes on Financial Services

4,777,680

2,858,550

67.1

4,687,828

2,855,298

64.2

Taxes on Financial Services

(783,810)

(468,768)

67.2

(783,810)

(468,768)

67.2

Profit Before Income Tax

3,993,870

2,389,782

67.1

3,904,019

2,386,530

63.6

Income Tax Expense

(1,081,972)

(661,604)

63.5

(1,062,383)

(660,824)

60.8

Profit for the Period

2,911,898

1,728,178

68.5

2,841,635

1,725,706

64.7

Profit Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

2,911,898

1,728,178

68.5

2,841,635

1,725,706

64.7

Non Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

2,911,898

1,728,178

68.5

2,841,635

1,725,706

64.7

Earnings Per Share (Annualised) - Rs.

12.37

7.34

68.5

12.07

7.33

64.7

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period , Net of Tax

Items that will never be reclassified to Profit or Loss

Actuarial Gains /(Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability , Net of

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

Tax

Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

95,720

(23,020)

515.8

Revaluation of Land & Buildings , Net of Tax

39,115

4,615

747.5

99,536

4,615

2,056.7

Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings

39,115

4,615

747.5

99,536

4,615

2,056.7

Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or Loss

Fair Value Gains / (Losses) that arose during the period, Net of Tax

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

Net Gains / (Losses) on Investment in Financial Assets at Fair Value through

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

(226,311)

-

(100.0)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax

(91,476)

(18,405)

397.0

(31,055)

(18,405)

68.7

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

2,820,423

1,709,773

65.0

2,810,580

1,707,301

64.6

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Company

2,820,423

1,709,773

65.0

2,810,580

1,707,301

64.6

Non Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

2,820,423

1,709,773

65.0

2,810,580

1,707,301

64.6

Vallibel Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022

VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC

Statement of Financial Position

Amounts in Rupees '000

Company

Group

As at

As at

Change %

As at

As at

Change %

31st March

31st March

31st March

31st March

2021

2021

2022

2022

(Audited)

(Audited)

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies Reverse Repurchase Agreements

Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables to Other Customers

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rental and Hire Purchase Receivables

Financial Investments Measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Debt and other Financial Instruments

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Other Financial Assets Investment in a Subsidiary

Investment Property

Property, Plant and Equipment

Right of Use Lease Assets

Intangible Assets

Deferred Tax Assets

Other Assets

877,638

1,683,003

(47.9)

900,930

1,712,138

(47.4)

4,167,388

267,312

1,459.0

4,167,388

267,312

1,459.0

1,770,612

1,795,352

(1.4)

1,780,761

1,795,352

(0.8)

314,015

1,188,829

(73.6)

796,422

1,352,703

(41.1)

50,691,039

33,660,559

50.6

50,691,039

33,660,559

50.6

14,973,325

14,085,116

6.3

14,973,325

14,085,116

6.3

1,737,815

204

852,606.2

1,737,815

204

852,606.2

100,424

-

100.0

100,424

-

100.0

13,648

15,162

(10.0)

13,648

15,162

(10.0)

0

0

-

-

-

-

1,179,500

1,100,000

7.2

-

-

-

756,193

614,155

23.1

3,208,303

2,119,144

51.4

781,225

583,945

33.8

781,225

583,945

33.8

28,672

9,898

189.7

28,672

9,898

189.7

141,915

80,267

76.8

143,203

81,048

76.7

156,803

141,235

11.0

151,830

139,271

9.0

Total Assets

77,690,211

55,225,037

40.7

79,474,982

55,821,852

42.4

Liabilities

Bank Overdrafts

1,062,547

983,750

8.0

1,062,547

983,750

8.0

Rental Received in Advance

227,759

247,761

(8.1)

227,759

247,761

(8.1)

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Deposits due to Customers

41,021,170

32,170,953

27.5

41,021,170

32,170,953

27.5

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Interest bearing Borrowings

20,034,340

11,282,499

77.6

21,835,482

11,880,987

83.8

Subordinated Term Debts

2,012,844

-

100.0

2,012,844

-

100.0

Lease Liabilities

858,556

599,681

43.2

858,556

599,681

43.2

Current Tax Liabilities

604,894

635,606

(4.8)

604,894

635,606

(4.8)

Deferred Tax Liabilities

142,581

112,558

26.7

142,581

112,558

26.7

Other Liabilities

989,545

841,326

17.6

985,488

842,124

17.0

Retirement Benefit Obligations

80,825

162,996

(50.4)

80,825

162,996

(50.4)

Total Liabilities

67,035,061

47,037,130

42.5

68,832,147

47,636,416

44.5

Equity

Stated Capital

1,325,918

1,325,918

-

1,325,918

1,325,918

-

Statutory Reserve Fund

1,699,795

1,554,199

9.4

1,699,794

1,554,199

9.4

Other Reserves

(47,934)

139,262

(134.4)

12,486

139,262

(91.0)

Retained Earnings

7,677,371

5,168,528

48.5

7,604,636

5,166,057

47.2

Total Equity attributable to Equity holders of the Company

10,655,150

8,187,907

30.1

10,642,835

8,185,436

30.0

Non Controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Equity

10,655,150

8,187,907

30.1

10,642,835

8,185,436

30.0

Total Liabilities and Equity

77,690,211

55,225,037

40.7

79,474,982

55,821,852

42.4

Net Assets Value Per Share (Rs.)

45.25

34.78

30.1

45.20

34.76

30.0

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of Vallibel Finance PLC and the subsidiary unless indicated as audited.

Certification

These Financial Statements have been prepared and presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, No.07 of 2007.

K.D.Menaka Sameera

Senior DGM - Finance & Administration

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and the presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board ;

Dhammika Perera

S.B. Rangamuwa

Executive Director

Managing Director

27th May 2022

Colombo

Vallibel Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022

VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

Amounts in Rupees '000

Stated

Statutory Reserve

Revaluation

Fair Value Reserve

General

Retained

Total

Capital

Fund

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Equity

Balance as at 01st April 2020

1,325,918

1,208,564

127,146

-

7,500

3,808,884

6,478,012

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

1,728,178

1,728,178

Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability

-

-

-

-

-

(23,020)

(23,020)

Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings

-

-

4,615

-

-

-

4,615

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

4,615

-

-

1,705,158

1,709,773

Transactions with owners of the Company

Contributions and distributions

Unclaimed Dividend Adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

122

122

Statutory Reserve Transfer

-

345,636

-

-

-

(345,636)

-

Total Transactions with Equity Holders

-

345,636

-

-

-

(345,514)

122

Balance as at 31st March 2021

1,325,918

1,554,200

131,761

-

7,500

5,168,528

8,187,907

Balance as at 01st April 2021

1,325,918

1,554,200

131,761

-

7,500

5,168,528

8,187,907

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

Profit for the Period

-

-

-

-

-

2,911,898

2,911,898

Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax

Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability

-

-

-

-

-

95,720

95,720

Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings

-

-

39,115

-

-

-

39,115

Net Gains / (Losses) on Investment in Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

(226,311)

-

-

(226,311)

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

-

-

39,115

(226,311)

-

3,007,619

2,820,423

Transactions with owners of the Company

Contributions and distributions

Dividends to equity holders

Interim dividend paid for 2020/21

-

-

-

-

-

(353,180)

(353,180)

Statutory Reserve Transfer

-

145,595

-

-

-

(145,595)

-

Total Transactions with Equity Holders

-

145,595

-

-

-

(498,775)

(353,180)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

1,325,918

1,699,795

170,876

(226,311)

7,500

7,677,371

10,655,150

Vallibel Finance PLC

Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vallibel Finance plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 206 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2021 1 726 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
Net Debt 2021 8 604 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 6 828 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 067
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Vallibel Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jayantha Sarath B. Rangamuwa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
K. D. Menaka Sameera Deputy General Manager-Finance & Administration
Kulapuarachchige Don Anurada Perera Chairman
Ruwan Wijesooriya Head-IT Operations
Harshaka Perera Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC-26.07%19
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-14.09%46 613
ORIX CORPORATION3.13%22 733
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.10%18 124
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED26.16%6 950
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-52.25%6 914