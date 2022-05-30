|
Vallibel Finance : Interim Financial Statements 31/03/2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Year ended 31st March 2022
VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Amounts in Rupees '000
Company
For the quarter ended 31st March
2022
2021
Change
%
Gross Income
3,471,843
2,650,931
31.0
Interest Income
2,768,749
2,250,150
23.0
Interest Expense
(1,272,563)
(887,306)
43.4
Net Interest Income
1,496,186
1,362,844
9.8
Fee and Commission Income
251,281
126,640
98.4
Net Fee and Commission Income
251,281
126,640
98.4
Net Gain / (Loss) from Trading
(529)
(164)
223.1
Net Gain / (Loss) from other Financial Instruments at FVTPL
15,295
7,174
113.2
Other Operating Income
437,047
267,131
63.6
Total Operating Income
2,199,280
1,763,625
24.7
Impairment Charges and Other Credit Losses on Financial Assets
(66,338)
(26,102)
154.2
|
Net Operating Income
2,132,942
1,737,523
22.8
Expenses
Personnel Expenses
(386,290)
(226,957)
70.2
Premises Equipment and Establishment Expenses
(65,146)
(50,629)
28.7
Other Operating Expenses
(245,971)
(262,061)
(6.1)
Operating Profit Before Taxes on Financial Services
1,435,534
1,197,876
19.8
|
Taxes on Financial Services
(245,629)
(170,650)
43.9
Profit Before Income Tax
1,189,905
1,027,226
15.8
Income Tax Expense
(300,005)
(239,594)
25.2
Profit for the Period
889,900
787,632
13.0
Profit Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
889,900
787,632
13.0
Non Controlling Interest
Profit for the Period
889,900
787,632
13.0
|
Earnings Per Share (Annualised) - Rs.
15.12
13.38
13.0
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period , Net of Tax
Items that will never be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Actuarial Gains /(Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability , Net of Tax
95,720
(23,020)
515.8
|
Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability
95,720
(23,020)
515.8
|
Revaluation of Land & Buildings , Net of Tax
39,116
4,615
747.5
Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings
39,116
4,615
747.5
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Fair Value Gains / (Losses) that arose during the period, Net of Tax
(226,311)
-
(100.0)
|
Net Gains / (Losses) on Investment in Financial Assets at Fair Value through
(226,311)
-
(100.0)
Other Comprehensive Income
|
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax
(91,475)
(18,405)
397.0
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
798,425
769,227
3.8
|
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
798,425
769,227
3.8
Non Controlling Interest
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
798,425
769,227
3.8
|
Vallibel Finance PLC
Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022
VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Company
For the Year ended 31st March
2022
2021
Change
Gross Income
12,066,211
9,469,941
27.4
Interest Income
9,930,098
8,331,297
19.2
Interest Expense
(4,234,572)
(4,067,534)
4.1
Net Interest Income
5,695,526
4,263,763
33.6
Fee and Commission Income
672,707
373,551
80.1
Net Fee and Commission Income
672,707
373,551
80.1
Net Gain / (Loss) from Trading
13
642
(98.0)
Net Gain / (Loss) from other Financial Instruments at FVTPL
33,825
36,563
(7.5)
Other Operating Income
1,429,568
727,888
96.4
Total Operating Income
7,831,639
5,402,407
45.0
Impairment Charges and Other Credit Losses on Financial Assets
(592,489)
(575,076)
3.0
|
Net Operating Income
7,239,150
4,827,331
50.0
Expenses
Personnel Expenses
(1,404,670)
(1,068,763)
31.4
Premises Equipment and Establishment Expenses
(221,287)
(171,557)
29.0
Other Operating Expenses
(835,514)
(728,461)
14.7
Operating Profit Before Taxes on Financial Services
4,777,680
2,858,550
67.1
|
Taxes on Financial Services
(783,810)
(468,768)
67.2
Profit Before Income Tax
3,993,870
2,389,782
67.1
Income Tax Expense
(1,081,972)
(661,604)
63.5
Profit for the Period
2,911,898
1,728,178
68.5
Profit Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
2,911,898
1,728,178
68.5
Non Controlling Interest
Profit for the Period
2,911,898
1,728,178
68.5
|
Earnings Per Share (Annualised) - Rs.
12.37
7.34
68.5
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period , Net of Tax
Items that will never be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Actuarial Gains /(Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability , Net of
95,720
(23,020)
515.8
Tax
Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability
95,720
(23,020)
515.8
|
Revaluation of Land & Buildings , Net of Tax
39,115
4,615
747.5
Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings
39,115
4,615
747.5
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Fair Value Gains / (Losses) that arose during the period, Net of Tax
(226,311)
-
(100.0)
|
Net Gains / (Losses) on Investment in Financial Assets at Fair Value through
(226,311)
-
(100.0)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax
(91,476)
(18,405)
397.0
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
2,820,423
1,709,773
65.0
|
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Company
2,820,423
1,709,773
65.0
Non Controlling Interest
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
2,820,423
1,709,773
65.0
|
Vallibel Finance PLC
Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022
VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC
Statement of Financial Position
Company
As at
As at
Change %
|
2021
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Placements with Banks and Other Finance Companies Reverse Repurchase Agreements
Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Loans and Receivables to Other Customers
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Lease Rental and Hire Purchase Receivables
Financial Investments Measured at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Debt and other Financial Instruments
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost - Other Financial Assets Investment in a Subsidiary
Investment Property
Property, Plant and Equipment
Right of Use Lease Assets
Intangible Assets
Deferred Tax Assets
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
781,225
583,945
33.8
28,672
9,898
189.7
141,915
80,267
76.8
156,803
141,235
11.0
Total Assets
77,690,211
55,225,037
40.7
Liabilities
Bank Overdrafts
1,062,547
983,750
8.0
Rental Received in Advance
227,759
247,761
(8.1)
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Deposits due to Customers
41,021,170
32,170,953
27.5
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost - Interest bearing Borrowings
20,034,340
11,282,499
77.6
Subordinated Term Debts
2,012,844
-
100.0
Lease Liabilities
858,556
599,681
43.2
Current Tax Liabilities
604,894
635,606
(4.8)
Deferred Tax Liabilities
142,581
112,558
26.7
Other Liabilities
989,545
841,326
17.6
Retirement Benefit Obligations
80,825
162,996
(50.4)
|
Total Liabilities
67,035,061
47,037,130
42.5
Equity
Stated Capital
1,325,918
1,325,918
-
Statutory Reserve Fund
1,699,795
1,554,199
9.4
Other Reserves
(47,934)
139,262
(134.4)
Retained Earnings
7,677,371
5,168,528
48.5
|
Total Equity attributable to Equity holders of the Company
10,655,150
8,187,907
30.1
Non Controlling Interest
|
Total Equity
10,655,150
8,187,907
30.1
Total Liabilities and Equity
77,690,211
55,225,037
40.7
|
Net Assets Value Per Share (Rs.)
45.25
34.78
30.1
The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited Financial Statements of Vallibel Finance PLC and the subsidiary unless indicated as audited.
Certification
These Financial Statements have been prepared and presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, No.07 of 2007.
K.D.Menaka Sameera
Senior DGM - Finance & Administration
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and the presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board ;
|
Dhammika Perera
S.B. Rangamuwa
Executive Director
Managing Director
27th May 2022
Colombo
Vallibel Finance PLC
Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022
VALLIBEL FINANCE PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity - Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 01st April 2020
1,325,918
1,208,564
127,146
-
7,500
3,808,884
6,478,012
Profit for the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with owners of the Company
Contributions and distributions
|
Unclaimed Dividend Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Reserve Transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Transactions with Equity Holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31st March 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 01st April 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Profit for the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income, net of Tax
Net Actuarial Gains / (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in Revaluation of Land & Buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains / (Losses) on Investment in Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions with owners of the Company
Contributions and distributions
|
Dividends to equity holders
|
Interim dividend paid for 2020/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory Reserve Transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Transactions with Equity Holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31st March 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vallibel Finance PLC
Interim Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2022
