Vallibel Finance PLC recently welcomed Rohan Tennakoon on its team as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive its next stage of growth. An accomplished and results-driven professional with a progressive career spanning over 30+ years mostly in Finance and Banking sector with exposure to Manufacturing, Travel & Accounting, healso possesses a proven track record in Business Management, Operations, Branch Operations, Credit and Credit Administration, Marketing, Business Development, Legal and Enterprise Risk Management with accredited Corporate, Social, Regulatory and Industrial connections with a high level of integrity. He joins with the mandate of implementing future expansion plans and driving new developments for Vallibel Finance PLC.

Prior to joining Vallibel Finance PLC, he was Head of Operations at People's Leasing & Finance where he held extensive responsibilities including being overall in charge of Recoveries, Credit Administration, Tender & Auctions, Administration, Sustainability & Logistics Departments and managing the Treasury back office. He was also Deputy General Manager - Chief Risk Officer for the finance company. He was appointed to the eminent panel of Sector Engagement Committee (SEC) by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and also served on its Financial System Stability Consultative Committee (FSSCC).

He was Chairman of the Finance House Association (FHA) and Director of Leasing Association of Sri Lanka-LASL, Director of the Sri Lanka Institute of Credit Management-SLICM and served on the panel of jury of the National Sales Congress (NASCO) - SLIM Sri Lanka, for the past 7 years consecutively amongst other reputed associations.