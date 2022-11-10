Vallibel Power Erathna : VPEL-Interim Financial Statements as at 30-09-2022
VALLIBEL POWER ERATHNA PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Second Quarter
for the six months ended 30
th September 2022
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Group
Company
As at
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Rs.
Rs. (Audited)
Rs.
Rs. (Audited)
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
1,955,125,844
1,994,118,758
700,854,280
716,113,287
Right-to-use of Assets
36,429,210
39,412,512
2,236,732
3,004,397
Investment in Subsidiary
-
-
821,619,980
821,619,980
Intangible Assets
49,597,891
54,918,537
4,767,470
4,909,782
Other non-current asset
4,500,000
4,500,000
-
-
2,045,652,945
2,092,949,807
1,529,478,462
1,545,647,446
Current Assets
Inventories
10,941,094
9,191,747
5,333,067
3,154,826
Trade & Other Receivables
1,161,625,407
789,437,277
340,878,340
186,976,860
Amounts Due from Related Parties
1,369,472
2,372,042
3,317,828
4,732,972
Cash and cash equivalents
280,888,300
155,986,053
67,362,000
103,027,542
1,454,824,273
956,987,119
416,891,235
297,892,200
Total Assets
3,500,477,218
3,049,936,926
1,946,369,697
1,843,539,646
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
Stated Capital
1,174,365,278
1,174,365,278
1,174,365,278
1,174,365,278
Accumulated Profit
1,745,221,704
1,301,976,505
623,323,397
475,937,531
Capital and reserves attributable to
owners of Vallibel Power Erathna PLC
2,919,586,982
2,476,341,783
1,797,688,675
1,650,302,809
Non - Controlling Interest
279,756,923
235,675,553
-
-
Total Equity
3,199,343,905
2,712,017,336
1,797,688,675
1,650,302,809
Non-Current Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Obligations
33,512,862
31,670,864
22,270,959
21,190,958
Deferred Tax Liability
125,503,321
127,487,877
94,021,072
96,253,848
Lease Liability
39,245,774
41,125,081
1,220,012
1,684,984
198,261,957
200,283,822
117,512,043
119,129,790
Current Liabilities
Accruals and other payables
34,656,808
35,197,357
13,021,626
15,668,552
Lease Liability
4,637,230
5,243,216
1,361,607
1,560,094
Current tax liabilities
63,577,318
97,195,195
16,785,746
56,878,401
102,871,356
137,635,768
31,168,979
74,107,047
Total Equity and Liabilities
3,500,477,218
3,049,936,926
1,946,369,697
1,843,539,646
Net Asset Per Share
3.91
3.31
2.41
2.21
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, No. 7 of 2007.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Sajithra Thanoj
Russell De Zilva
Accountant
Jt.CEO
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by.
Sgd.
Sgd.
S. H. Amarasekara
H. Somashantha
Chairman
Director
November 08, 2022 / Colombo
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Group
Company
Quarter
Six Months
Quarter
Six Months
For the six months ended 30th September
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue from contracts with customers
325,482,279
418,436,318
(22)
697,357,169
793,806,436
(12)
107,015,052
126,906,207
(16)
218,426,307
228,451,600
(4)
Direct Costs
(38,612,302)
(42,267,790)
(9)
(78,431,319)
(81,687,400)
(4)
(12,837,310)
(14,826,391)
(13)
(26,082,124)
(28,373,544)
(8)
Gross Profit
286,869,977
376,168,528
(24)
618,925,850
712,119,036
(13)
94,177,742
112,079,816
(16)
192,344,183
200,078,056
(4)
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
350,234,991
(100)
-
350,234,991
-
Administration Expenses
(27,991,062)
(24,624,689)
14
(58,064,052)
(50,956,825)
14
(12,012,516)
(10,504,014)
14
(26,156,297)
(22,048,383)
19
Other Operating Expenses
(269,240)
(21,956)
>999
(450,980)
(51,956)
768
(197,240)
(4,777)
>999
(316,730)
(24,777)
>999
Finance Cost
(1,051,315)
(1,102,235)
(5)
(2,121,051)
(2,285,706)
(7)
(54,788)
(79,030)
(31)
(118,278)
(163,091)
(27)
Finance Income
11,326,958
5,845,463
94
16,131,163
10,655,413
51
3,830,378
2,578,774
49
6,094,088
3,257,663
87
Profit Before Tax
268,885,318
356,265,111
(25)
574,420,930
669,479,962
(14)
85,743,576
454,305,761
(81)
171,846,966
531,334,459
(68)
Income Tax Expenses
(40,238,341)
(93,525,271)
(57)
(87,094,362)
(132,009,182)
(34)
(9,678,930)
(62,421,291)
(84)
(24,461,100)
(72,574,452)
(66)
Net Profit For the Period
228,646,977
262,739,840
(13)
487,326,569
537,470,780
(9)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Attributable to:
Owners of Vallibel Power Erathna PLC
208,831,959
234,155,794
(11)
443,245,199
481,996,762
(8)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Non Controlling Interest
19,815,018
28,584,046
(31)
44,081,370
55,474,018
(21)
-
-
-
-
-
-
228,646,977
262,739,840
(13)
487,326,569
537,470,780
(9)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Basic Earnings Per Share
0.28
0.31
0.59
0.64
0.10
0.52
0.20
0.61
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
Quarter
Six Months
Quarter
Six Months
For the six months ended 30th September
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Rs.
%
Net Profit for the Period
228,646,977
262,739,840
(13)
487,326,569
537,470,780
(9)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the period, net of Tax
228,646,977
262,739,840
(13)
487,326,569
537,470,780
(9)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Attributable to:
Owners of Vallibel Power Erathna PLC
208,831,961
234,155,794
(11)
443,245,198
481,996,762
(8)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Non Controlling Interest
19,815,016
28,584,046
(31)
44,081,370
55,474,018
(21)
-
-
-
-
-
-
228,646,977
262,739,840
(13)
487,326,568
537,470,780
(9)
76,064,646
391,884,470
(81)
147,385,866
458,760,007
(68)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Group
Company
For the six months ended 30th September
2022
2021
2022
2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Cash Flows from/(Used in) Operating Activities
Net Profit Before Income Tax Expense
574,420,930
669,479,962
171,846,966
531,334,459
Adjustments for
Amortization of Intangible Assets
5,320,646
5,320,646
142,313
142,313
Amortization of Right of Use Assets
2,983,301
3,038,751
767,665
767,665
Depreciation
39,779,952
39,790,443
15,705,107
15,681,297
Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations
1,842,000
1,920,000
1,080,000
1,080,000
Profit/(loss) on disposal of Property, Plant & Equipment
7,300
-
7,300
-
Dividend Income and Interest classified as investing cash flows
-
-
-
(350,234,991)
Finance Income
(16,131,163)
(10,655,413)
(6,094,088)
(3,257,663)
Finance Cost
2,121,051
2,285,706
118,278
163,091
Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes
610,344,017
711,180,095
183,573,541
195,676,171
( Increase)/ Decrease in Inventories
(1,749,347)
-
(2,178,241)
-
( Increase )/ Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(361,254,265)
(151,504,692)
(144,868,082)
60,813,423
( Increase )/ Decrease in Amounts Due from Related Parties
1,002,570
(1,480,487)
1,415,144
(4,388,260)
(Increase) / Decrease in Other Financial Assets at Amortised Cost
-
-
-
-
Increase / (Decrease ) in Trade and Other Payables
(2,940,549)
(10,953,443)
(2,646,926)
1,386,089
Cash Generated from /(used in) Operating Activities
245,402,426
547,241,473
35,295,436
253,487,423
Finance Cost Paid
(152,502)
(256,897)
(54,914)
(91,025)
Finance Income Received
5,197,295
10,652,154
(2,939,311)
3,018,628
Retirement Benefit Obligations Paid
-
(903,735)
-
-
Taxes Paid
(122,696,797)
(111,353,581)
(66,786,531)
(60,954,485)
Net Cash from / (used in) Operating Activities
127,750,422
445,379,415
(34,485,320)
195,460,541
Cash Flows From / (Used in) Investing Activities
Acquisitions of Property, Plant & Equipments
(794,333)
(351,000)
(453,400)
(144,500)
Interest Received on Financial Assets Held as Investments
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant & equipment
-
-
-
-
Dividend Received
-
-
-
350,234,991
Proceeds /(Investments) of Fixed Deposits (net)
-
-
-
-
Net Cash Flow from / (Used In) Investing Activities
(794,333)
(351,000)
(453,400)
350,090,491
Cash Flows from /(Used in) Financing Activities
Principal Elements of Lease Payments
(2,053,842)
(1,949,452)
(726,822)
(690,711)
Dividends Paid
-
(574,366,821)
-
(522,976,812)
Net Cash Flows From / (Used In) Financing Activities
(2,053,842)
(576,316,273)
(726,822)
(523,667,523)
Net Increase / (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents
124,902,247
(131,287,859)
(35,665,542)
21,883,509
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period (Note A)
155,986,053
296,637,847
103,027,542
66,279,924
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period (Note B)
280,888,300
165,349,989
67,362,000
88,163,433
Note A
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Period
Cash in Hand & at Bank
17,344,886
20,634,361
14,270,461
19,273,877
Investments in short-term deposits (Matuiry period < 3 months)
138,641,167
276,003,486
88,757,081
47,006,047
155,986,053
296,637,847
103,027,542
66,279,924
Note B
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
Cash in Hand & at Bank
31,522,944
12,996,990
15,753,247
10,525,881
Investments in short-term deposits (Matuiry period < 3 months)
249,365,356
152,352,999
51,608,753
77,637,552
280,888,300
165,349,989
67,362,000
88,163,433
