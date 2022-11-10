Vallibel Power Erathna : VPEL-Interim Financial Statements as at 30-09-2022

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Group Company As at 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 Rs. Rs. (Audited) Rs. Rs. (Audited) ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 1,955,125,844 1,994,118,758 700,854,280 716,113,287 Right-to-use of Assets 36,429,210 39,412,512 2,236,732 3,004,397 Investment in Subsidiary - - 821,619,980 821,619,980 Intangible Assets 49,597,891 54,918,537 4,767,470 4,909,782 Other non-current asset 4,500,000 4,500,000 - - 2,045,652,945 2,092,949,807 1,529,478,462 1,545,647,446 Current Assets Inventories 10,941,094 9,191,747 5,333,067 3,154,826 Trade & Other Receivables 1,161,625,407 789,437,277 340,878,340 186,976,860 Amounts Due from Related Parties 1,369,472 2,372,042 3,317,828 4,732,972 Cash and cash equivalents 280,888,300 155,986,053 67,362,000 103,027,542 1,454,824,273 956,987,119 416,891,235 297,892,200 Total Assets 3,500,477,218 3,049,936,926 1,946,369,697 1,843,539,646

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

Stated Capital 1,174,365,278 1,174,365,278 1,174,365,278 1,174,365,278 Accumulated Profit 1,745,221,704 1,301,976,505 623,323,397 475,937,531 Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Vallibel Power Erathna PLC 2,919,586,982 2,476,341,783 1,797,688,675 1,650,302,809 Non - Controlling Interest 279,756,923 235,675,553 - - Total Equity 3,199,343,905 2,712,017,336 1,797,688,675 1,650,302,809 Non-Current Liabilities Retirement Benefit Obligations 33,512,862 31,670,864 22,270,959 21,190,958 Deferred Tax Liability 125,503,321 127,487,877 94,021,072 96,253,848 Lease Liability 39,245,774 41,125,081 1,220,012 1,684,984 198,261,957 200,283,822 117,512,043 119,129,790 Current Liabilities Accruals and other payables 34,656,808 35,197,357 13,021,626 15,668,552 Lease Liability 4,637,230 5,243,216 1,361,607 1,560,094 Current tax liabilities 63,577,318 97,195,195 16,785,746 56,878,401 102,871,356 137,635,768 31,168,979 74,107,047 Total Equity and Liabilities 3,500,477,218 3,049,936,926 1,946,369,697 1,843,539,646 Net Asset Per Share 3.91 3.31 2.41 2.21

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, No. 7 of 2007.

Sgd. Sgd. Sajithra Thanoj Russell De Zilva Accountant Jt.CEO

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by.